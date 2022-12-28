ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans vs. Jaguars Wednesday injury report: G-T Tytus Howard estimated to not practice

By Mark Lane
 3 days ago
The Houston Texans held a walkthrough Wednesday ahead of their Week 17 encounter with the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time from NRG Stadium.

The practice report is merely an estimation of participation had Wednesday’s session been a full practice.

Guard-tackle Tytus Howard (concussion), center-guard Jimmy Morrissey (concussion), tight end Teagan Quitoriano (thigh), and safety M.J. Stewart (concussion) were listed as non-participants.

The Texans listed guard Kenyon Green (ankle) and guard Justin McCray (hamstring) as limited participants had the walkthrough been a full practice.

Houston had no injured players listed as full participants.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was listed as a non-participant with a toe injury.

For more information on Jacksonville’s injury report, check out the Jaguars Wire.

