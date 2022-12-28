ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Hints at NBA Scoring Record in Birthday Wish to LeBron James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar knows LeBron James is coming for his all-time scoring record of 38,387 career points. And the Hall of Fame center hinted that he wouldn't mind seeing James set the record while wishing him a happy birthday on Saturday:. James is just 527 points behind Abdul-Jabbar and, barring injury,...
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Biggest Regret of 2022

Welcome to the season of #NoRagrets, a glorious time of year in which we reflect on the past 12 months of the NBA calendar, never once actually lamenting our fandom, interest or the hours upon hours we've spent watching this league, yet dutifully acknowledging that, yeah, things could have always gone better for each and every team.
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Hawks' Nate McMillan Has Considered Resigning After Trae Young Drama

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan has "strongly considered resigning from his position" amid a tumultuous and disappointing season that has reportedly included tension with star guard Trae Young. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the news Friday after speaking with anonymous league sources, though he added that a resignation from...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Star Fined $25,000

On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks lost 108-107 to the Brooklyn Nets at home. During the game, Bogdan Bogdanovic kicked a ball into the stands, and the NBA has announced (on Friday) that he has been fined $25,000 for the incident. NBA Communications: "Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic has been...
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Nuggets Eye Defensive Wing to Boost Bench as Jokić Carries Offense

The Denver Nuggets are looking to add a defensive wing to come off the bench ahead of the NBA's February 9 trade deadline, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick. "They want to get longer, more athletic, versatile, defensive-minded and bigger in that department. The Gordon trade with Orlando in March 2021 continues to pay big dividends, and adding another player with that sort of skill set would be the dream scenario here," Amick wrote.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

LeBron James' 'Masterful' Dominance Has NBA Twitter Hyped as Lakers Beat Hawks

LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday with 47 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 130-121 road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The ageless 20-year NBA veteran made 18 of 27 field goals and 4 of 6 three-pointers despite starting the game 1 of 5. He notably scored half of his team's 32 fourth quarter points, including 10 in the final four minutes.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Memphis hosts New Orleans after McCollum's 42-point showing

New Orleans Pelicans (23-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (21-13, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Memphis Grizzlies after CJ McCollum scored 42 points in the Pelicans' 127-116 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Is Rudy Gobert playing vs Pistons?

The Minnesota Timberwolves welcome the Detroit Pistons to Target Center on New Year’s eve. There’s no better time for the league’s worst team to come to the Twin City, with the Wolves mired in an ugly five-game losing streak. Rudy Gobert didn’t suit up in Minnesota’s 123-114 road loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, sidelined by an illness. But is Rudy Gobert playing tonight vs. the Pistons?
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

McCollum makes 11 3s, scores 42, Pelicans beat 76ers 127-116

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 42 points, making a career-high 11 3-pointers, and Zion Williamson added 36 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. McCollum nailed 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions in a 42-second span of the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lakers rivals believe they’re holding trade assets for star like Bradley Beal

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who turns 38 today, is doing whatever he can to carry his team on his shoulders amid Anthony Davis’ injury. While James is still playing at a high level, the Lakers’ supporting cast has been uneven to say the least, as seen in their 14-21 record. And with Father Time sapping away James’ ability to guarantee a playoff spot for whichever team he plays for, many believe that the Lakers are clutching onto their most-coveted assets for a franchise-altering blockbuster trade.
LOS ANGELES, CA

