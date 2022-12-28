Read full article on original website
76ers vs. Pelicans: How Did Tyrese Maxey Look in First Game Back?
After missing 18 games, Tyrese Maxey picked up some playing time for the 76ers in New Orleans on Friday.
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Anthony Davis Trending in the Right Direction for Return From Foot Injury
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham offered some good news to reporters Friday regarding eight-time All-Star big man Anthony Davis, who has been out indefinitely since Dec. 16 with a stress reaction in his right foot. ESPN's Dave McMenamin relayed the quotes. Those are welcoming comments for a Lakers...
FOX Sports
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
Devin Booker's Injury Status For Suns-Raptors Game
Devin Booker is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors.
Bleacher Report
CJ McCollum on Pelicans' Plan: Get the Ball to Zion 'and Get the F--k Out of the Way'
The New Orleans Pelicans currently occupy the top seed in the Western Conference with a 22-12 record, and a lot of that has to do with the return of 2019 first overall pick Zion Williamson. The Duke product, who missed the entire 2021-22 season because of a nagging foot injury,...
Bleacher Report
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Hints at NBA Scoring Record in Birthday Wish to LeBron James
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar knows LeBron James is coming for his all-time scoring record of 38,387 career points. And the Hall of Fame center hinted that he wouldn't mind seeing James set the record while wishing him a happy birthday on Saturday:. James is just 527 points behind Abdul-Jabbar and, barring injury,...
Bleacher Report
Every NBA Team's Biggest Regret of 2022
Welcome to the season of #NoRagrets, a glorious time of year in which we reflect on the past 12 months of the NBA calendar, never once actually lamenting our fandom, interest or the hours upon hours we've spent watching this league, yet dutifully acknowledging that, yeah, things could have always gone better for each and every team.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Hawks' Nate McMillan Has Considered Resigning After Trae Young Drama
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan has "strongly considered resigning from his position" amid a tumultuous and disappointing season that has reportedly included tension with star guard Trae Young. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the news Friday after speaking with anonymous league sources, though he added that a resignation from...
Yardbarker
Atlanta Hawks Star Fined $25,000
On Wednesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks lost 108-107 to the Brooklyn Nets at home. During the game, Bogdan Bogdanovic kicked a ball into the stands, and the NBA has announced (on Friday) that he has been fined $25,000 for the incident. NBA Communications: "Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic has been...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Cavaliers Expected to Eye 'Short-Term Wing Option' Before Deadline
Having already made their big trade to bring in Donovan Mitchell during the NBA offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers are likely going to be in the market for wings as they pursue upgrades before the trade deadline. Per ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Cavs are expected to pursue a "short-term wing option"...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Nuggets Eye Defensive Wing to Boost Bench as Jokić Carries Offense
The Denver Nuggets are looking to add a defensive wing to come off the bench ahead of the NBA's February 9 trade deadline, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick. "They want to get longer, more athletic, versatile, defensive-minded and bigger in that department. The Gordon trade with Orlando in March 2021 continues to pay big dividends, and adding another player with that sort of skill set would be the dream scenario here," Amick wrote.
Bleacher Report
LeBron James' 'Masterful' Dominance Has NBA Twitter Hyped as Lakers Beat Hawks
LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday with 47 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 130-121 road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The ageless 20-year NBA veteran made 18 of 27 field goals and 4 of 6 three-pointers despite starting the game 1 of 5. He notably scored half of his team's 32 fourth quarter points, including 10 in the final four minutes.
FOX Sports
Memphis hosts New Orleans after McCollum's 42-point showing
New Orleans Pelicans (23-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (21-13, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Memphis Grizzlies after CJ McCollum scored 42 points in the Pelicans' 127-116 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Bleacher Report
Robert Griffin III Leaves TCU-Michigan ESPN Broadcast After Wife Goes into Labor
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has been a welcomed addition to ESPN's college football broadcasts, but he couldn't stick around for the entirety of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal between TCU and Michigan. During ESPN's "Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show," Griffin took a phone call at the...
Is Rudy Gobert playing vs Pistons?
The Minnesota Timberwolves welcome the Detroit Pistons to Target Center on New Year’s eve. There’s no better time for the league’s worst team to come to the Twin City, with the Wolves mired in an ugly five-game losing streak. Rudy Gobert didn’t suit up in Minnesota’s 123-114 road loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, sidelined by an illness. But is Rudy Gobert playing tonight vs. the Pistons?
FOX Sports
McCollum makes 11 3s, scores 42, Pelicans beat 76ers 127-116
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 42 points, making a career-high 11 3-pointers, and Zion Williamson added 36 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. McCollum nailed 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions in a 42-second span of the...
RUMOR: Lakers rivals believe they’re holding trade assets for star like Bradley Beal
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who turns 38 today, is doing whatever he can to carry his team on his shoulders amid Anthony Davis’ injury. While James is still playing at a high level, the Lakers’ supporting cast has been uneven to say the least, as seen in their 14-21 record. And with Father Time sapping away James’ ability to guarantee a playoff spot for whichever team he plays for, many believe that the Lakers are clutching onto their most-coveted assets for a franchise-altering blockbuster trade.
Trade Rumor Update: Washington Wizards
Here Is An Update On The Washington Wizards With Any Trade Rumors
Magic Finish 2022 With Loss vs. Wizards
The Washington Wizards punished the Orlando Magic Friday night.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Cavs Concerned Darius Garland to Miss Time After Thumb Injury vs. Pacers
The Cleveland Cavaliers are concerned that point guard Darius Garland could miss some time after suffering a thumb injury late in Thursday's 135-126 loss to the Indiana Pacers, according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. Garland sustained the injury in the fourth quarter after getting hit on the right hand by Indiana's...
