Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who turns 38 today, is doing whatever he can to carry his team on his shoulders amid Anthony Davis’ injury. While James is still playing at a high level, the Lakers’ supporting cast has been uneven to say the least, as seen in their 14-21 record. And with Father Time sapping away James’ ability to guarantee a playoff spot for whichever team he plays for, many believe that the Lakers are clutching onto their most-coveted assets for a franchise-altering blockbuster trade.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO