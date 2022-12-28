CHICAGO - James Bishop finished with 40 points for George Washington in a 97-87 victory over Loyola Chicago on Saturday night in an Atlantic 10 opener for both teams. Bishop was 12 of 18 from the floor, including 5 of 8 from the arc while making 11 of 12 free throws Colonials (7-7). Brendan Adams scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and added five assists. Ricky Lindo Jr. shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO