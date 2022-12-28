Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Things are Happening At Thunder Wrestling Club In Country Club HillsSouth Suburban NewsCountry Club Hills, IL
Related
What To Watch: Buckeyes return to Big Ten play at surging Northwestern
The Ohio State men’s basketball team will resume Big Ten play as it visits a surging Northwestern team in Evanston, Ill., Sunday night. Big Ten Network will have the coverage at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time. Ohio State (9-3, 1-0) is coming off a 90-59 rout of Alabama A&M on...
247Sports
Maryland 80, UMBC 64: Carey Breaks Out | Reese and Frees | Three-point Concerns
In its final non-conference game, Maryland basketball struggled to dispatch a pesky UMBC team for 30 minutes, but used a breakout game by Donald Carey and a flurry of free throws for an 80-64 win. Carey busts out, but threes don't fall ... Carey was an excellent 3-point shooter the...
gophersports.com
Gophers Drop Road Matchup with No. 16/17 Maryland
MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 30, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (8-5, 1-2 B1G) dropped a road matchup with No. 16/17 Maryland (11-3, 2-1 B1G) 107-85 in College Park, Md. on Friday. Alanna 'Rose' Micheaux scored a season high 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting while Maggie Czinano registered a career high 16 off the bench.
Maryland Coach Locksley Gets Doused in Mayo Following Bowl Win
He participated in the second-ever mayo dump at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
James Bishop scores 40, George Washington beats Loyola Chicago
CHICAGO - James Bishop finished with 40 points for George Washington in a 97-87 victory over Loyola Chicago on Saturday night in an Atlantic 10 opener for both teams. Bishop was 12 of 18 from the floor, including 5 of 8 from the arc while making 11 of 12 free throws Colonials (7-7). Brendan Adams scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and added five assists. Ricky Lindo Jr. shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.
5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor sets next OV, talks preferred position in college
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Nyckoles Harbor set an official visit to Oregon for the last weekend of January ahead of his Feb. 1 announcement. The five-star athlete said LSU is no longer likely to get an official visit, and South Carolina, Michigan and Maryland are also in contention for the Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll standout.
Photos: St. John's (D.C) downs St. Augustine to claim National Division championship at Torrey Pines Holiday Classic
Malik Mack and Donovan Freeman combine for 37 points to lead the Cadets
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation Commit to Major Investment in Bowie State University
Prince George’s County native Kevin Durant and the Durant Family Foundation have committed to joining the Bowie State University Athletics Department in the transformation of the university’s main basketball gym and supporting BSU athletics programs. “We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to students for higher education,...
fox5dc.com
'In the Water Basketball Battle' features Prince George's County's best ballers
Prince George’s County's elite high school basketball players are spending the holidays battling it out on the court. FOX 5’s Jennifer Delgado reports from Upper Marlboro at the first-ever In the Water Basketball Battle.
WJLA
Arrest made in 2021 shooting death of KIPP DC student
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — An arrest has been made in the death of 17-year-old Larelle Washington. DC Police arrested an 18-year-old man for the shooting. Police are not identifying him since he was a juvenile when the shooting happened. On Dec. 3, 2021, police responded to the 1700 block of...
Courthouse News Service
DC license renewal law paused
WASHINGTON — The federal court in Washington enjoined the District of Columbia from enforcing its Clean Hands Law, which disqualifies applicants from getting or renewing a driver’s license if they owe more than $100 in parking, traffic or other fines and fees. The law imposes “challenges in the lives of predominantly marginalized D.C. residents.”
Deadly shooting outside of Bus Boys & Poets restaurant
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a deadly double shooting in Southeast D.C. that took place near the Bus Boys & Poets restaurant on Thursday evening. Police said the call came in at 9:38 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue and U Street, SE. When police […]
fox5dc.com
4 juveniles who shot 4 men in Southeast shootout wanted by police
WASHINGTON - A fourth victim is now believed to have also been shot Tuesday afternoon during a shootout in Southeast that left three other men injured. D.C. police reported Wednesday that the fourth male victim walked into a local hospital shortly after the incident. Police are now looking for four...
247Sports
68K+
Followers
413K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1