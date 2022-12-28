ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawhuska, OK

sprintcarandmidget.com

Bacon Adds Petroleum Alliance Of Oklahoma For Chili Bowl

Brady Bacon and The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma have joined forces for the 37th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals being held in the SageNet Center at Tulsa‘s Expo Square January 10-15. Bacon is once again slated to pilot the TKH Motorsports No. 21H entry, which will promote all the hardworking...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Best of 2022: BHS Football Turnaround

Our final best of 2022 story, as we have a full series of stories looking back at the best local sports had to offer in the past calendar year on BartlesvilleRadio.com. Certainly one of the top stories was the turnaround of Bartlesville High Bruin football. BHS won its first playoff game in seven years in November, during a thrilling come-from-behind overtime victory at Lawton, 36-30 on Nov. 11.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
beckerspayer.com

BCBS Oklahoma, Stillwater Medical Center hit contract impasse

Stillwater (Ok.) Medical Center could go out of network with BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma on May 1, 2023, if the sides are unable to agree on a new contract, the Stillwater News Press reported Dec. 28. The 117-bed acute care general hospital said its costs have increased 26 percent since...
STILLWATER, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

New-Look Commissioners to Meet for First Time Jan. 3

It will be 2023 when the Osage Co. Commissioners meet again and this time with some new faces. The new faces will lead to the question of some of the items on the agenda as there will be a vote to see who the chairman is for 2023 and the 2nd vice-chairman for 2023.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Radio Ink

Team Radio Broadcaster Sean Anderson Dies at 51

Sean Anderson, a radio broadcaster who worked at Team Radio in Oklahoma for more than two decades, died on Christmas Eve at the age of 51. The cause of death was not known. Anderson’s radio career started in the late 1980s when he was hired by KKND (105.5 FM, now KGFY) in Stillwater to serve as a board operator. While working at the station, Anderson also started working as a stand-up comedian in the local community, eventually moving to Los Angeles to pursue that as a career.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruins Fall in TOC Finale

Bartlesville High boys’ basketball ran into a buzzsaw on Friday afternoon in the third day of the Tournament of Champions in Tulsa. Edmond North beat the Bruins 82-46. The win dropped BHS to 1-2 in the event. Despite hanging around in the first half, the end of the second...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Best of 2022: Nowata Pummels Hulbert for First Win Since 2019

We continue the best of 2022 series with the final few days of the year winding down, and one of the best sports stories of the year again is from Nowata, as Chance Juby got his first win as a head coach, and Nowata footballs first win since the 2019 football season.
NOWATA, OK
KTUL

Train hits broken-down RV in Claremore

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Claremore Police Department, a train hit an RV Wednesday afternoon. Police say a 40-foot RV broke down on train tracks near West Ramm Road and Route 66 in Claremore. All occupants of the RV were able to safely exit and no injuries...
CLAREMORE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Catholic leaders in Oklahoma react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

TULSA, Okla. — Catholic leaders in Oklahoma reacted to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The Most Rev. David A. Konderla, Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa, and the Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City, both released statements following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
TULSA, OK

