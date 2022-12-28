Read full article on original website
KTUL
'It's like a community': Sapulpa staple closes after decades in Green Country
SAPULPA, Okla. (KTUL) — Freddie's BBQ & Steakhouse in Sapulpa closed its doors Saturday after 60 years serving Green Country. "The owner, Edmond [Slyman], and his wife have been a blessing to our family," said longtime customer and family friend Mary Luttrell. "This is an icon and we are going to miss it."
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker hopes to establish commission focused on Holocaust education
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker said he wants to file a bill establishing a commission focused on Holocaust education. Tulsa State Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, said something similar already exists in Texas and is more important than ever. The commission would oversee and promote understanding of the Holocaust in Oklahoma.
Transparency in question as City of Tulsa, TPD faces lawsuit over Open Records Act
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Watch and Whitney Bryen are suing the City of Tulsa over the Oklahoma Open Records Act (ORA) in connection to a mental health call Tulsa Police responded to regarding a mental health crisis with a woman called LaDonna Paris. Oklahoma Watch is a non-profit investigative...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Bacon Adds Petroleum Alliance Of Oklahoma For Chili Bowl
Brady Bacon and The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma have joined forces for the 37th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals being held in the SageNet Center at Tulsa‘s Expo Square January 10-15. Bacon is once again slated to pilot the TKH Motorsports No. 21H entry, which will promote all the hardworking...
Sapulpa Gains Worldwide Attention With Downtown Christmas Display
Sapulpa’s Christmas Chute has gained worldwide attention and it’s just the first year of the downtown Christmas display. The Chute still had people out enjoying the 35,000 lights Thursday afternoon. The businesses in town call it a massive success. By now you may have been dazzled by the...
Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout expected to have major impact on the Tulsa economy this week
TULSA, Okla. — The action on the mud track at the Tulsa Shootout being held inside the SageNet Center this week is heart stopping. FOX23 spent time in center of the large circular track on Thursday afternoon. Drivers taking part in micro sprints navigated hairpin turns, with some cars...
Tulsa true crime podcast sheds light on New Year’s 1994 Henryetta cold case
TULSA, Okla. — New Year’s Day will be the 29th anniversary of 26-year-old, single mother Shawna Louise Jones’ homicide. Jones had two daughters, who were seven and nine when they lost their mother. Her killer has never been arrested for her murder. Raven Rollins is the founder...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Best of 2022: BHS Football Turnaround
Our final best of 2022 story, as we have a full series of stories looking back at the best local sports had to offer in the past calendar year on BartlesvilleRadio.com. Certainly one of the top stories was the turnaround of Bartlesville High Bruin football. BHS won its first playoff game in seven years in November, during a thrilling come-from-behind overtime victory at Lawton, 36-30 on Nov. 11.
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Oklahoma, Stillwater Medical Center hit contract impasse
Stillwater (Ok.) Medical Center could go out of network with BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma on May 1, 2023, if the sides are unable to agree on a new contract, the Stillwater News Press reported Dec. 28. The 117-bed acute care general hospital said its costs have increased 26 percent since...
Plans for Dam and Pedestrian Bridge Connecting South Tulsa and Jenks progress
Plans for Dam and Pedestrian Bridge Connecting South Tulsa and Jenks Move Forward. A major hurdle is cleared for year-round water in the Arkansas River in South Tulsa
bartlesvilleradio.com
New-Look Commissioners to Meet for First Time Jan. 3
It will be 2023 when the Osage Co. Commissioners meet again and this time with some new faces. The new faces will lead to the question of some of the items on the agenda as there will be a vote to see who the chairman is for 2023 and the 2nd vice-chairman for 2023.
Simon Targets 2024 Opening Date For Tulsa Premium Outlets
Simon has announced a projected opening date for the long-awaited Tulsa Premium Outlets coming to Jenks. According to Simon, development will resume on the outlets, which will be located just south of the Creek Turnpike across the river from the Oklahoma Aquarium, with a grand opening targeted for 2024. David...
One last hurrah: Diners say goodbye to Freddie’s BBQ and steakhouse
SAPULPA, Okla. — Saturday is your last chance to eat at Freddie’s BBQ and Steakhouse in Sapulpa before they close their doors. Last month, the restaurant announced they were closing at the end of the year. Freddie’s has been in business for decades. The closing for many customers...
tulsapeople.com
Spring break bound: From sunny beaches to snowy slopes, these destinations are driveable from T-Town
Spring Break typically brings to mind either images of sunny beaches or snowy mountains ready to be shredded. Oklahoma is lucky in that our central location in the country puts us within reach of a wide variety of fun destinations to suit anyone’s idea of relaxation. Hit the sand.
Radio Ink
Team Radio Broadcaster Sean Anderson Dies at 51
Sean Anderson, a radio broadcaster who worked at Team Radio in Oklahoma for more than two decades, died on Christmas Eve at the age of 51. The cause of death was not known. Anderson’s radio career started in the late 1980s when he was hired by KKND (105.5 FM, now KGFY) in Stillwater to serve as a board operator. While working at the station, Anderson also started working as a stand-up comedian in the local community, eventually moving to Los Angeles to pursue that as a career.
Broken Arrow to launch new door to door transit program
Broken Arrow to launch new door to door transit program. The year long micro-transit program is expected to launch in the fall of 2023.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins Fall in TOC Finale
Bartlesville High boys’ basketball ran into a buzzsaw on Friday afternoon in the third day of the Tournament of Champions in Tulsa. Edmond North beat the Bruins 82-46. The win dropped BHS to 1-2 in the event. Despite hanging around in the first half, the end of the second...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Best of 2022: Nowata Pummels Hulbert for First Win Since 2019
We continue the best of 2022 series with the final few days of the year winding down, and one of the best sports stories of the year again is from Nowata, as Chance Juby got his first win as a head coach, and Nowata footballs first win since the 2019 football season.
KTUL
Train hits broken-down RV in Claremore
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Claremore Police Department, a train hit an RV Wednesday afternoon. Police say a 40-foot RV broke down on train tracks near West Ramm Road and Route 66 in Claremore. All occupants of the RV were able to safely exit and no injuries...
KOKI FOX 23
Catholic leaders in Oklahoma react to death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
TULSA, Okla. — Catholic leaders in Oklahoma reacted to the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The Most Rev. David A. Konderla, Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa, and the Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City, both released statements following the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.
