PHILADELPHIA − There is more than just the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles to decide upon by the time they play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. While it's not official, the chances are that Gardner Minshew will get a second consecutive start for Jalen Hurts, who's nursing a sprained shoulder. Hurts practiced on a limited basis Thursday, the first time he practiced since hurting his shoulder Dec. 18 against the Bears.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO