Washington State

Are Eagles starting Gardner Minshew at quarterback again as Jalen Hurts rests shoulder?

PHILADELPHIA − There is more than just the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles to decide upon by the time they play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. While it's not official, the chances are that Gardner Minshew will get a second consecutive start for Jalen Hurts, who's nursing a sprained shoulder. Hurts practiced on a limited basis Thursday, the first time he practiced since hurting his shoulder Dec. 18 against the Bears.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bucs backup QB Blaine Gabbert assists in water rescue that saved four people after helicopter crash

Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert assisted in the rescue of four people who were in a helicopter that crashed near Tampa, Florida. Tampa police say that the four individuals were completing a helicopter tour Thursday afternoon when the chopper had to make an emergency landing about 200 yards from Davis Islands upon trying to make an approach to the Peter O. Knight Airport near downtown Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions odds, picks and predictions

The Chicago Bears (3-12) face the Detroit Lions (7-8) Sunday in an NFC North matchup on Sunday in Week 17. Kickoff at Ford Field is at 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Bears vs. Lionsodds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
Miami Heat at Utah Jazz odds, picks and predictions

The Miami Heat (18-18) play for the 2nd night in a row for the 2nd game of their 5-game Western Conference road trip Saturday night against the Utah Jazz (19-19). Tip-off is Saturday night at 9 p.m. ET at Vivint Arena. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Heat vs. Jazz odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Herro's 3 as time expires gives Heat 126-123 win over Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tyler Herro made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Miami Heat a 126-123 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Bam Adebayo had 32 points and eight rebounds for the Heat, while Herro finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Victor Oladipo chipped in 23 points off the bench and Max Strus had 13, including a first-half, buzzer-beating basket.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins odds, picks and predictions

The Buffalo Sabres (17-14-2) visit the Boston Bruins (28-4-3) Saturday in a divisional matchup. Face-off from TD Garden is set for 1 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Sabres vs. Bruins odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Sabres are riding hot...
BOSTON, MA

