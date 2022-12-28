Read full article on original website
Man killed in rollover crash in Pueblo West
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a rollover crash that killed a 27-year-old man early Saturday morning on Dec. 31. At approximately 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 1100 block of S. McCulloch Boulevard in Pueblo West after a passerby reported seeing a rolled-over truck. Upon arrival, deputies learned […]
Man arrested for answering wife's horn honks with gunfire
A 55-year-old Pueblo man was jailed for shooting his wife in the leg Friday night. The couple drove to a property southeast of Pueblo, just outside the city limits, to discuss the purchase of a vehicle with another person, according to a press release from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office. Eric Bramschreiber entered a residence on the property and did not emerge from it for 30 minutes, at which point his wife began honking their truck's horn in order to get him to come out. A witness later told deputies that Bramschreiber exited the trailer and fired three shots at the truck. A woman...
13 Investigates: Domestic violence linked to four murder-suicides in Southern Colorado since August
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In recent months, there have been a string of murder-suicides in Southern Colorado. 13 Investigates has found that domestic violence is prominent in nearly all of them. On August 7, tragedy struck when the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots-fired call in Security-Widefield. When they arrived, Alex The post 13 Investigates: Domestic violence linked to four murder-suicides in Southern Colorado since August appeared first on KRDO.
Train crew discovers fatal car crash
A 41-year-old Fort Morgan man who was last seen Christmas Day died in a one-car crash discovered by a train crew four days later. Residents of a household in Mead reported Jesse Ian Trujillo missing after he left their gathering Dec. 25th. Members of a train crew called 9-1-1 after finding Trujillo's car Thursday afternoon immediately northeast of Johnstown.Trujillo's Nissan Juke apparently ran a stop sign at a 'T' intersection where Weld County Road 17 and Weld County 50 meet, Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler told CBS4. Trujillo's car then went airborne across the railroad tracks, slammed its front end into an embankment and flipped end over end, hitting two fences and utility pole while doing so. The car landed on its roof.Cutler said a resident reported hearing a crash at 9:16 p.m. But, while on the phone with police dispatchers, the resident could not find any crash. The resident, Cutler said, concluded something else may have caused the noise and no first responders were sent to the scene to investigate. CSP investigators believe excessive speed and alcohol contributed to the crash, Cutler said.
Family of Denver locksmith allegedly killed by truck driver says suspect “didn’t do it on accident”
DENVER (KCNC) — A Texas man accused of running over a Denver father with his semi truck and leaving the scene has been arrested. Guillermo Duran was a locksmith and a father to five girls. He was sent out Wednesday morning to answer a service call in Arapahoe County....
Man Killed Roommate With Arrow, Broke Into Colorado Prison To Surrender
Carlos Trejo allegedly shot and killed his roommate with an arrow, then broke into a prison in Colorado to surrender. Authorities believed Trejo was hallucinating during his encounter with the victim, says True Crime Daily. On December 18 at around 1:23 a.m., a lieutenant from Colorado Springs Police Department discovered...
Man hit and killed by semi truck, driver leaves scene
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) have arrested a man in connection to a vehicular homicide that occurred Wednesday morning, Dec. 28 in Arapahoe County, after he was stopped in his semi-truck on I-25 south of Colorado Springs. 31-year-old Erick Mejia was arrested and is currently being held […]
Lorson Ranch double murder-suicide victim called EPSO day before murder
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has confirmed that one of the victims in a double murder-suicide in Lorson Ranch on Dec. 19, called law enforcement for help the day before the murder. According to EPSO, 27-year-old Vanessa Anderson called the EPSO non-emergency line on Dec. 18, and requested […]
Pueblo Police warn about panhandling scam
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) warned on social media about scams that had been playing on people’s sympathies. PPD tweeted a thread and posted to Facebook sharing how a group has been collecting money on the side of the road and in intersections with signs claiming to raise money to benefit a child […]
10 cold case murders that remain unsolved in Colorado
DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday marks five years since Maggie Long was found dead in her home. To this day, her murder remains unsolved. In fact, there are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in our state where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.
Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment
Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from Foothills Animal Shelter provided assistance. Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment. Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from...
Stolen car reportedly spotted by owner at a Colorado Springs King Soopers, police make arrest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is in custody after police say someone called them when they spotted their stolen car in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs grocery store. Viewers reached out to KKTV 11 News when they noticed police activity at the King Soopers near Austin...
Pueblo South High Instrumental Music Teacher victim in suspected murder-suicide
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo District 60 community is mourning the loss of one of their own in, what police said, was a suspected murder/suicide. Thursday, the Pueblo County Coroner released the name of the victim and suspect. According to the Pueblo Police Department, the victim was 26-year-old Tyler West. D60 confirmed with KRDO The post Pueblo South High Instrumental Music Teacher victim in suspected murder-suicide appeared first on KRDO.
El Paso County agencies remove problematic homeless camps on private property in Stratmoor Hills area
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In recent months, homeless camps in unincorporated El Paso County, specifically those in the area of Stratmoor Hills / B Street, have been the site of violent crime and even a large fire. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO), law enforcement...
Man dies after Aurora apartment shooting
A shooting in Aurora left one man dead in an apartment building Thursday, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department. Officers responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 1600 block of Alton Street, just north of East Colfax Avenue in Aurora, at 2:40 p.m. Thursday. Responding officers found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound and took him to the hospital, where he was later...
Aurora police seek suspects in smash-and-grab burglaries
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) has released photos of a vehicle they say was involved in a series of recent burglaries. Police said the black Lincoln MKT pictured below has been connected to a string of smash-and-grab style burglaries of ATMs and cash registers. APD said...
Names of victims and suspect in Lorson Ranch suspected murder-suicide released
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released the names of the victims and suspect in a murder-suicide case that happened in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood. On Dec. 19, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a barricaded suspect in Lorson Ranch. According to the sheriff's office, The post Names of victims and suspect in Lorson Ranch suspected murder-suicide released appeared first on KRDO.
FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
CSP: 20-25 vehicles involved in crash on southbound I-25 in Weld County
The southbound lanes of Interstate 25 are closed west of Johnstown due to a crash involving 20 to 25 vehicles.
Driver, car wanted in deadly Christmas Day assault
Police are looking for a driver and vehicle that were involved in the deadly assault that killed a 69-year-old man on Christmas Day.
