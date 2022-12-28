Ax-wielding man allegedly robs Indiana IHOP on Christmas Eve

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (TCD) -- Police arrested a 41-year-old man after he allegedly robbed an IHOP with an ax and knife.

According to Fort Wayne Police, on Dec. 24 at approximately 12:54 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery in progress at the IHOP on Coldwater Road. They were reportedly told at first there was a man "armed with an ax and knife, who had the manager at knifepoint and was robbing the restaurant."

Fort Wayne Police officers made it to the scene and located the suspect, Ian Bazur-Persing, fleeing on foot toward a nearby Petco. He was apprehended and was allegedly still armed with the knife and ax.

According to the statement, police recovered all the money, which was returned to IHOP.

WANE-TV reports Bazur-Persing was allegedly involved in a robbery at a local Walgreens and at a Marathon gas station. He now faces three preliminary charges of armed robbery.

