2urbangirls.com
Non-profit housing director qualifies to run for vacant LA city council seat
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles City Clerk notified valley community leader and non-profit housing director Marco Santana that he has officially qualified to be placed on the April 4th special election ballot to fill the Los Angeles City Council seat left vacant with the resignation of Council President Nury Martinez.
'Temporary housing needs to be just that, temporary': Tracking Mayor Bass's push on homelessness
Each Friday during the first 100 days of the Bass administration KNX will present its latest Original Series— “Mayor Karen Bass - tracking The First 100 Days.” Reporter Craig Fiegener is keeping tabs on Mayor Bass.
foxla.com
Community upset after hotels for homeless open near schools in Woodland Hills
LOS ANGELES - Two hotels in Woodland Hills - both near schools - are being refurbished for homeless housing. "We never got a chance to offer input, let alone say if it was okay," said the president of the Woodland Hills Homeowner Association, John Walker. One is located right across...
californiaglobe.com
LA City Council Lurches Even Further Left With Democratic Socialists of America Members
With the swearing-in of Hugo Soto-Martinez and Eunisses Hernandez just a couple of weeks ago, the Los Angeles City Council officially became 20 percent socialist. Soto-Martinez and Hernandez join fellow Democratic Socialists of America member Nithya Raman to now give three of the 15 council seats to DSA members. Not...
beverlypress.com
Bass signs executive directive on reducing encampments
Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive directive on Dec. 21 launching Inside Safe, a citywide proactive housing-led strategy to bring people inside from tents and encampments, and to prevent encampments from returning. Bass plans to move Los Angeles forward with an urgent and strategic approach to addressing the homelessness crisis,...
thedowneypatriot.com
Ballots mailed for Catherine Alvarez recall election
DOWNEY — The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office began mailing ballots Friday for next month’s recall election against Councilwoman Catherine Alvarez. The special election is scheduled for Jan. 31 and is only for voters living in Downey’s District 3. Supporters of the recall say Alvarez should...
2urbangirls.com
Home invasion rocks affluent community near Pasadena
SAN MARINO, Calif. – Four men in black ski masks forced their way into a San Marino residence by prying open the French door to a master bedroom, zip-tying the two elderly homeowners and forcing them to lie down near the front door at gunpoint while they ransacked the house, authorities said Saturday.
2urbangirls.com
Kaiser nurse alleges delay in returning to work after contracting COVID-19
LOS ANGELES – A Kaiser Foundation Hospitals nurse is suing the company, alleging management was slow in helping her get back to work for most of 2021 after she contracted the coronavirus from a Kaiser doctor the year before and sought accommodations. Alleshia Jeffries’ Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit...
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
In a new lawsuit over student loan debt relief, L.A. residents among thousands of people in California are eligible for restitution. Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto recently announced that her office will distribute a portion of $95 million in payments to consumers across the nation who used the services of Premier Student Loan Center.
Washington Examiner
In Los Angeles, property rights don't exist
In its bid to become the most poorly run city on the West Coast, Los Angeles extended its eviction moratorium once again — this time because of the seasonal flu. A motion approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors last week prohibits the eviction of low-income delinquent tenants through the end of January 2023, as long as they claim some hardship related to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, or the flu. Under the motion, landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for causing nuisances or having unauthorized pets. In other words, landlords are being forced to give up the rights to their property and allow renters who won’t respect or pay for it to live there permanently.
LA County health officials urge 10 days of mask wearing following New Year's Eve
After a jump in cases and hospitalizations following the Thanksgiving break, L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer is asking residents to temporarily wear masks indoors when with others.
Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County
A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
McDonald: OC Veterans and OC Black Chamber of Commerce Bring Black Buffalo Soldiers Corps to the Rose Parade
Orange County Veterans and the Orange County Black Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring the Rose Parade appearance of highly decorated heroes of all Black Buffalo Soldiers Corps. It has been my (Bobby McDonald) lifelong mission as an Orange County veteran leader and President of the Orange County Black Chamber of...
Shooting leaves one wounded in Long Beach
A man was hospitalized after being shot in Long Beach Saturday. According to Long Beach Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 6:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Locust Avenue. By the time officers arrived to the scene, the man suspected of firing the gun had already fled from the scene. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was treated for wounds not considered to be life-threatening. Investigators were working to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting and a potential motive.
2urbangirls.com
LA Controller backs Predecessor’s decision to suspend embattled Councilmember’s pay
LOS ANGELES – City Controller Kenneth Mejia defended the decision of his predecessor, Ron Galperin, to strip the pay of suspended Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas after the City Council voted to reinstate Ridley- Thomas’ pay earlier this month. In a statement on Wednesday evening, Mejia claimed that the council...
Long Beach fire command staff to serve as chief in rotation
Sworn members of the Long Beach Fire Department command staff will serve as acting fire chief in rotation as the search to fill the position continues, city officials announced Wednesday. “The deputy and assistant chiefs of the Long Beach Fire Department command staff understand the daily and big picture needs...
foxla.com
Hundreds of minors claim abuse in LA County juvenile camps, detention centers
LOS ANGELES - Nearly 300 boys and girls allege in a new lawsuit they were sexually assaulted, harassed and abused by Los Angeles County probation and detention officers while being held in county juvenile facilities. The 359-page Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit filed Dec. 20 alleges minor detainees at county...
spectrumnews1.com
Grand Park New Year’s Eve celebration returns after 2 years of cancellations
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — What organizers bill as the West Coast’s largest free New Year’s Eve event will be held in person for the first time since 2019 Saturday evening, with rain in the forecast. About 40,000 people are expected for Grand Park’s New Year's Eve LA,...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood liquor store sells SuperLotto Plus lottery ticket with 5 of six winning numbers
LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $21 million. Speedy Spot Liquor, where a ticket with five winning numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold...
theregistrysocal.com
126-Unit Mixed-Use Project Proposed Near Los Angeles’ West Adams Neighborhood
More apartments could soon be coming to Los Angeles, with one recently submitted application showing plans for a126-unit mixed-use project. Earlier this month, Farzad Nourollah of FN Property Investments, LLC submitted plans for the project, which would be located at 5760 W. Obama Blvd. The project would take shape on...
