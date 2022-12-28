ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

beverlypress.com

Bass signs executive directive on reducing encampments

Mayor Karen Bass signed an executive directive on Dec. 21 launching Inside Safe, a citywide proactive housing-led strategy to bring people inside from tents and encampments, and to prevent encampments from returning. Bass plans to move Los Angeles forward with an urgent and strategic approach to addressing the homelessness crisis,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Ballots mailed for Catherine Alvarez recall election

DOWNEY — The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office began mailing ballots Friday for next month’s recall election against Councilwoman Catherine Alvarez. The special election is scheduled for Jan. 31 and is only for voters living in Downey’s District 3. Supporters of the recall say Alvarez should...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Home invasion rocks affluent community near Pasadena

SAN MARINO, Calif. – Four men in black ski masks forced their way into a San Marino residence by prying open the French door to a master bedroom, zip-tying the two elderly homeowners and forcing them to lie down near the front door at gunpoint while they ransacked the house, authorities said Saturday.
SAN MARINO, CA
Washington Examiner

In Los Angeles, property rights don't exist

In its bid to become the most poorly run city on the West Coast, Los Angeles extended its eviction moratorium once again — this time because of the seasonal flu. A motion approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors last week prohibits the eviction of low-income delinquent tenants through the end of January 2023, as long as they claim some hardship related to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, or the flu. Under the motion, landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for causing nuisances or having unauthorized pets. In other words, landlords are being forced to give up the rights to their property and allow renters who won’t respect or pay for it to live there permanently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County

A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Shooting leaves one wounded in Long Beach

A man was hospitalized after being shot in Long Beach Saturday. According to Long Beach Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 6:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Locust Avenue. By the time officers arrived to the scene, the man suspected of firing the gun had already fled from the scene. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was treated for wounds not considered to be life-threatening. Investigators were working to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting and a potential motive.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA Controller backs Predecessor’s decision to suspend embattled Councilmember’s pay

LOS ANGELES – City Controller Kenneth Mejia defended the decision of his predecessor, Ron Galperin, to strip the pay of suspended Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas after the City Council voted to reinstate Ridley- Thomas’ pay earlier this month. In a statement on Wednesday evening, Mejia claimed that the council...
HeySoCal

Long Beach fire command staff to serve as chief in rotation

Sworn members of the Long Beach Fire Department command staff will serve as acting fire chief in rotation as the search to fill the position continues, city officials announced Wednesday. “The deputy and assistant chiefs of the Long Beach Fire Department command staff understand the daily and big picture needs...
LONG BEACH, CA

