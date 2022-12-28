ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 1

Related
The Week

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin announces cancer diagnosis

Maryland Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin announced on Wednesday that he had been diagnosed with cancer, vowing to continue working through his treatment over the course of the next several months.  "After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer," Raskin wrote in a press release published Wednesday evening. "I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment." Raskin,...
MARYLAND STATE
TODAY.com

Woman thought she had a canker sore for 6 months. It was tongue cancer

For several weeks, Mari Henderson felt a canker sore on the left side of her tongue. It seemed annoying but she thought it might simply disappear. Then she read an article about a woman with the same symptoms. Reading that article encouraged Henderson to see a doctor. “This is a...
Black Enterprise

Congressional Black Caucus Expects Rep. James Clyburn to Land No. 4 Rank for House Democrats

As Democrats get set to take minority status, there is a dispute about who is set to be the fourth-ranking member of the party. The Hill reports most in the Congressional Black Caucus “presume the ranking will fall to Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.).,” a 30-year veteran politician who is set to become the assistant leader in the next Congress. Clyburn was paramount in President Joe Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris as his vice president and his nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court and receiving the support of Black voters.
New York Post

Shameless George! Santos plans ‘questionable’ fundraiser off swearing-in

Public backlash is not stopping Long Island and Queens Rep.-elect George Santos from trying to milk still-loyal supporters for money when he gets sworn into office on Jan. 3. The 34-year-old Republican — who admitted earlier this week to lying about his professional background, academic credentials and ancestry during his successful campaign for the House of Representatives — is offering supporters a bus trip to DC, lunch and a “Team Santos Tour” of the US Capitol’s grounds, while asking VIPs to chip in $500 each to outdo the $100 paid by people with “attendee” status, according to an invitation obtained by The...
curetoday.com

My Wife, My Myeloma Hero

My wife, Michelle, has used this diagnosis as a pillar of strength, doing all she can for her young boys and me and leading the best life she can, while along the way committing to raise funds and awareness to help improve and extend the lives of patients with myeloma.
The Hill

Republicans rethink abortion strategy after bruising midterms

Republicans are recalibrating their messaging on abortion after Democrats successfully used the issue to galvanize their base and win over swing voters in 2022.  While the GOP largely focused on the three-pronged message of combatting rising inflation, crime, and the flow of migrants over the southern border, exit polls showed that abortion was a top priority for voters at…
GEORGIA STATE
curetoday.com

One Myeloma Hero Helps Others While Helping Herself

At 77 years young, Dr. Huntimerhas been dealing with the cancer world via her own battles with tumors and treatments since she was 22 years old. I wish to nominate Dr. Linda Huntimer, who has been battling cancers and “coaching” peoplethrough their own cancers since I have known her. I connected with Dr. Huntimer in 2012 in preparation for a stem cell transplant andwe have continued interacting ever since.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy