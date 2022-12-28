Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene Finds Rare Common Ground With Jamie Raskin on Cancer
The Georgia representative has feuded with Raskin, a House Democrat who serves on the committee investigating January 6.
Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin announces cancer diagnosis
Maryland Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin announced on Wednesday that he had been diagnosed with cancer, vowing to continue working through his treatment over the course of the next several months. "After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer," Raskin wrote in a press release published Wednesday evening. "I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment." Raskin,...
Former SEAL famous for being trans detransitions and says it's time to 'wake up'
A retired Navy SEAL and former transgender woman announced his detransition and said it's time for America to "wake up" regarding how the transgender push is hurting children.
“Openly gay” Republican hid divorce from woman days before launching campaign: report
New York Congressman-Elect George Santos speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting at the Venetian Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 19, 2022. (David Becker for the Washington Post via Getty Images) A newly elected Republican congressman's biography continues to fall apart under scrutiny. The...
WATCH: Lauren Boebert tells Pelosi Americans 'fired you' to her face
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) went viral after telling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) that the public "fired" her on the House floor.
Republican George Santos who ran as 'openly gay' was previously married to a woman: Report
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos, who ran as an "openly gay" man in the GOP, was married to a woman prior to the launch of his political campaign, according to a new report.
Jane Fonda Shares New Health Update Amid Cancer Diagnosis
The legendary actress was diagnoses with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma earlier this year.
WATCH: Sally Field says she is frightened by challenges to abortion rights and LGBT community
Actress Sally Field told The View on Tuesday that "this country’s being challenged by things that are frightening to me."
TODAY.com
Woman thought she had a canker sore for 6 months. It was tongue cancer
For several weeks, Mari Henderson felt a canker sore on the left side of her tongue. It seemed annoying but she thought it might simply disappear. Then she read an article about a woman with the same symptoms. Reading that article encouraged Henderson to see a doctor. “This is a...
Congressional Black Caucus Expects Rep. James Clyburn to Land No. 4 Rank for House Democrats
As Democrats get set to take minority status, there is a dispute about who is set to be the fourth-ranking member of the party. The Hill reports most in the Congressional Black Caucus “presume the ranking will fall to Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.).,” a 30-year veteran politician who is set to become the assistant leader in the next Congress. Clyburn was paramount in President Joe Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris as his vice president and his nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court and receiving the support of Black voters.
Shameless George! Santos plans ‘questionable’ fundraiser off swearing-in
Public backlash is not stopping Long Island and Queens Rep.-elect George Santos from trying to milk still-loyal supporters for money when he gets sworn into office on Jan. 3. The 34-year-old Republican — who admitted earlier this week to lying about his professional background, academic credentials and ancestry during his successful campaign for the House of Representatives — is offering supporters a bus trip to DC, lunch and a “Team Santos Tour” of the US Capitol’s grounds, while asking VIPs to chip in $500 each to outdo the $100 paid by people with “attendee” status, according to an invitation obtained by The...
Farewell Fauci: Retiring government doctor's tenure knocked as 'total failure'
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary looks back at Dr. Anthony Fauci's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as Biden's chief medical adviser prepares for retirement.
Woman shares warning after mark on face diagnosed as cancerous tumor
Alison O'Neill said she first noticed the tiny mark on her face in 2017.
curetoday.com
My Wife, My Myeloma Hero
My wife, Michelle, has used this diagnosis as a pillar of strength, doing all she can for her young boys and me and leading the best life she can, while along the way committing to raise funds and awareness to help improve and extend the lives of patients with myeloma.
Father Of 7 Misses Chance At Lifesaving Transplant Over Flight Cancelations
A father of seven missed the chance to get a lifesaving transplant due to flight cancelations.
Republicans rethink abortion strategy after bruising midterms
Republicans are recalibrating their messaging on abortion after Democrats successfully used the issue to galvanize their base and win over swing voters in 2022. While the GOP largely focused on the three-pronged message of combatting rising inflation, crime, and the flow of migrants over the southern border, exit polls showed that abortion was a top priority for voters at…
curetoday.com
One Myeloma Hero Helps Others While Helping Herself
At 77 years young, Dr. Huntimerhas been dealing with the cancer world via her own battles with tumors and treatments since she was 22 years old. I wish to nominate Dr. Linda Huntimer, who has been battling cancers and “coaching” peoplethrough their own cancers since I have known her. I connected with Dr. Huntimer in 2012 in preparation for a stem cell transplant andwe have continued interacting ever since.
