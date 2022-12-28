Maryland Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin announced on Wednesday that he had been diagnosed with cancer, vowing to continue working through his treatment over the course of the next several months. "After several days of tests, I have been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, which is a serious but curable form of cancer," Raskin wrote in a press release published Wednesday evening. "I am about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy on an outpatient basis at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital and Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. Prognosis for most people in my situation is excellent after four months of treatment." Raskin,...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO