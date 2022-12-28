Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reacts to LeBron James Dropping 47 Points vs. Atlanta Hawks
On his 38th birthday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James went for 47 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists in a win over the Atlanta Hawks. There was no answer for James, especially down the stretch, as he continued to get whatever he wanted on offense. It has been a...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Brutal Darius Garland Injury News
The Thursday NBA night slate was a tough one for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They had the record for the fastest 3-pointer in a game set against them by Buddy Hield, who stole the opening tip that Jarrett Allen won, turned, and splashed a 3-pointer three seconds into the game. It...
Yardbarker
Report: Cavaliers To Pursue Wing On Trade Market
The Cavs are missing a few pieces to be considered true Finals contenders. One of those is a wing who can be a consistent scoring presence while also not sacrificing anything on the defensive end. The Cavs are currently rotating through Lamar Stevens, Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, and...
Yardbarker
NBA Scout Believes The Rockets Could Compete For Championships If They Got James Harden And Drafted Victor Wembanyama
The Houston Rockets went from title contenders to bottom-feeders in an instant but to their credit, they have done a great job of assembling a talented young core in that time. They have got the likes of Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Kevin Porter Jr., and Jabari Smith Jr. within their ranks and they might be getting the most talented youngster of them all next year.
Sports betting arrives in Ohio; experts urge restraint
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Sports betting has officially arrived in Ohio, with residents now able to bet either online or, in some places, in person. It’s a day a lot of sports fans have been waiting for, including patrons at Parlay, a sports bar in Columbus’ Short North neighborhood. On Sunday afternoon, many patrons could […]
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lions' Studs and Duds: Hutchinson, Houston Dominate Bears
The Detroit Lions' rookie defensive linemen combined for five-and-a-half sacks in Week 17 against the Chicago Bears.
Yardbarker
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud says people have called him to relay social media hate after loss to Michigan
Ohio State and quarterback C.J. Stroud have an opportunity to write the one wrong of their 2022 season. They were perfect for 11 games but then lost "the big one". OSU lost the only game that matters — a season-ending clash with Michigan that sent the Wolverines on to a Big Ten Championship win and ultimately the No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoffs.
Yardbarker
Scout says Bears should look no further than Will Anderson with top pick
The Chicago Bears still have an outside chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but barring a crazy series of events, it seems likely the team will be picking in the top two. With several positions needing addressed and nearly every top-tier player still available...
NFL Draft Profile: Luke Wypler, Interior Offensive Lineman, Ohio State Buckeyes
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Ohio State iOL Luke Wypler
Yardbarker
Report: an NBA coach has considered resigning from his position
The Atlanta Hawks have had a tumultuous season, and things have been rough enough that coach Nate McMillan has reportedly considered his future. McMillan has strongly considered resigning as Hawks coach, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. However, no resignation is believed to be imminent, and McMillan has had “positive conversations” with new general manager Landry Fields since Fields took over the position last week.
Yardbarker
Commanders reveal DE Chase Young's status for pivotal Week 17 game
So much for the perceived pitch count for Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young. In his second game, Young will start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made the announcement to reporters Friday. Young will replace James Smith-Williams, who is ruled out with a concussion. Last...
Yardbarker
TCU's turnaround is already among the most impressive this century
TCU is a win away from completing the most impressive single-season turnaround in college football this century. The Horned Frogs won a thriller in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl, defeating No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in a game that featured 1,016 total yards of offense. The Wolverines (13-1) entered the game 7.5-point favorites, the lack of belief in the Horned Frogs that began in the regular season extending to the playoffs.
NC State play-by-play announcer suspended indefinitely for insensitive remark during Duke's Mayo Bowl
The radio play-by-play voice for the NC State Wolfpack, Gary Hahn, has found himself in some hot water after making an insensitive remark during the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl broadcast on Friday. While wrapping up the out-of-town scores, Hahn referred to the fans at the Sun Bowl, held in Texas,...
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks and Pacers discussed trade around Obi Toppin
New York Knicks backup forward Obi Toppin is currently out with a knee injury, but that has not stopped teams from expressing interest in the third-year forward. With the Knicks gearing up for a big trade deadline that is expected to be incredibly active for them, they are willing to offer whoever they must to get a good deal in place.
Comments / 0