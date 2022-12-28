Read full article on original website
Freese: City's fiscal health has improved
The city's fiscal health has been on an improvement curve, according to Director of Finance Cheri Freese. Freese gave a quick presentation about the city's fiscal health at the Ridgecrest City Council meeting Dec. 21, 2022. She reported that according to the California State Auditor, the city has climbed from...
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Dec. 29
Occurred on S Inyo St. RP stating 2 figures are trying to break into his 5th wheel/parked side driveway. . Disposition: Call Cancelled. Occurred on N Norma St. RP stating upstairs neighbors are arguing loudly/escalating. . Disposition:. Unfounded. 02:55 VEHICLE CHECK 2212290003. Officer initiated activity at In Shape Of Ridgecrest,...
Tickets on sale for 'steampunk' Alice in Wonderland
Alice in Wonderland- a Steampunk Ballet performs January 13, 14, 20 and 21 at the Cerro Coso Community College Lecture Center. Tickets are now on sale at Red Rock Books for $12. This will be the first time the Academy dances on a theatrical stage since the Parker Performing Arts...
My thoughts: Looking back and looking ahead
I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas or happy Hanukkah. As the year 2023 comes to a close I ask myself if things are better than now than they were at the beginning of the year. As the year began, we were still in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic....
Letter to the editor: S1383 trash collection is a terrible bill
I am a believer in a clean environment as well as anyone else. This bill is an absolute overkill in trash collecting. The state has no clue about the different categories of trash that has to be separated by the consumers, they have made it too complicated, of course they will not admit this.
Ridgecrest man arrested on assault charges
On Dec. 24 at approximately 6:50 p.m., Ridgecrest police responded to a call for a traffic accident in the 500 block of North China Lake Boulevard. Upon arrival, police were told that a man had deliberately hit another vehicle with his car several times and then fled on foot, according to a police news release.
