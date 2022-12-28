The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 3: Jim Schlossnagle revitalizes Texas A&M baseball program

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women's basketball team to host Florida on Sunday
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will look to christen the new year with a victory in its Southeastern Conference home opener against Florida at 1 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena. “Hopefully our environment will be really good tomorrow on New Year’s Day,” A&M head coach Joni Taylor said....
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 1: Aggies' disappointing football season tops list
Editor’s note: The Texas A&M football team’s disappointing season ranks No. 1 in The Eagle’s top 10 sports stories of 2022. This story ends a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Many expected the Texas A&M football...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Florida State defensive back Sam McCall transferring to Texas A&M
Former Florida State defensive back Sam McCall is transferring to Texas A&M, he announced Saturday on Twitter. McCall played part of just one season at FSU, finishing with five tackles, one pass breakup and one forced fumble in eight games. He announced in early November that he was transferring but within the hour deleted the post on social media and said he was staying with the Seminoles. He later was taken off the team’s roster after FSU’s 49-17 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Nov. 19.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Florida Preview: Joni Taylor
Texas A&M head women's basketball coach Joni Taylor meets the media prior to the Aggies' SEC home opener against the Florida Gators. (December 31, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Top-ranked South Carolina women's basketball team rolls by Texas A&M in SEC opener
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The top-ranked South Carolina women’s basketball team overwhelmed Texas A&M 76-34 in a Southeastern Conference opener Thursday night at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks (13-0) led 24-6 after the first quarter. The Aggies bounced back with a competitive second quarter, but the Gamecocks dominated the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Basketball helped Texas A&M's Solomon Washington blaze path from New Orlean's Ninth Ward
As a head basketball coach, Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams certainly likes recruits who can play lights-out basketball. But as a human, Williams makes no qualms about the fact that he is attracted to a good story. In freshman forward Solomon Washington, Williams found both. “I’m just attracted to underdog-type...
Bryan College Station Eagle
South Carolina Postgame: Joni Taylor
Texas A&M women's basketball head coach Joni Taylor meets the media following the Aggies' loss at No. 1 South Carolina on December 29, 2022. (video courtesy South Carolina Athletics)
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station boys basketball team finishes strong to beat La Porte
The College Station boys basketball team showed a little rust but plenty of grit in grinding out a 55-47 nondistrict victory over the La Porte Bulldogs on Friday afternoon at Cougar Gym. College Station, which hadn’t played in two weeks, was at its best late in the fourth quarter, scoring...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Hays Consolidated proves too tall a task for Lady Viking basketball team
The Bryan girls basketball team had a strong showing in the 21st annual Aggieland Invitational, though the last game wasn’t much fun Thursday morning at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Gym. The Hays Consolidated Lady Hawks rode a dominating first half to a 56-31 victory over the Lady Vikings for...
Bryan College Station Eagle
End of an era: 88-year-old Medina retires and closes Aggieland Barber Shop
For 67 years, Jesse Medina, owner of Aggieland Barber Shop, brought his haircutting expertise to the corner of College Main Street and University Drive in College Station. Medina closed the shop Friday for the final time as he begins his retirement at 88 years old. Medina first learned how to...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
BISD board discusses legislative priorities
To prepare for the 88th Texas legislative session — taking place from Jan. 10 to May 29, 2023 — the Bryan school district discussed its legislative priorities at a recent meeting. Bryan’s administrative team has been working to develop five overarching categories to bring to the Texas Legislature...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 31
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (11) updates to this series since Updated 14 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Countdown to the New Year is on in B-CS
Looking for fun ways to celebrate the New Year? The Bryan-College Station area has several options for New Year’s Eve on Saturday and New Year’s Day the following day. Here’s a rundown of a few events:. The Children’s Museum of The Brazos Valley is hosting a Rockin’...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 1: Brazos County Commissioners set no-new-revenue tax rate
Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. The Brazos County Commissioners Court tax rate saga is The Eagle’s No. 1 story in 2022. For nearly two months, the Brazos County Commissioners Court’s...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 31
Community yoga, 8 a.m., 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan. Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, 500 N. Main St. in Bryan. Come and Take it Barrel Race & Breakaway Roping, 9 a.m., Brazos County Expo (South Arena), 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan (finals start at 10 a.m. Sunday). Rocking...
Bryan College Station Eagle
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $439,999
This well-designed new construction home in Vintage Estates boasts a split floorplan with an open concept living, kitchen and dining area. The kitchen will be complete with built in stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops . Enjoy the spacious living room with ample natural lighting and gorgeous luxury laminate plank flooring. Also, you'll love the convenience of the master closets access with to the utility room, and the extended rear covered patio. This home also features full size study/flex room with french doors. Vintage Estates is located just minutes from shopping, schools, & restaurants. It is inspired by the unblemished beauty of the adjacent Messina Hof Winery & Vineyards. The community offers the peace and quiet of the country while living on the edge of town. Embrace the peaceful location while experiencing unparalleled vineyard views. *$5,000.00 BUILDER BONUS FOR A BUYER'S INTREST RATE BUY DOWN WITH ACCEPTABLE OFFER*
Bryan College Station Eagle
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $625,000
The search is over! This immaculate, light and bright beauty sits on a large open lot in the desirable neighborhood of The Crossing at Lick Creek. From the moment you enter, you’re welcomed by natural light pouring through the many windows that span across the main living and dining space. The huge quartz kitchen island is wonderful for entertaining friends and family or for prepping all your favorite meals. The primary bedroom is privately located down a hallway off of the kitchen, and has an amazing bathroom with two sinks and a separate tub with large shower. The large primary closet with dual dressers connects to the spacious laundry room with a window and the mudroom area. There’s plenty of extra entertainment space with an additional bonus room / play room that is centrally located to the extra bedrooms - each featuring built in desks for those who work from home or for a homework study nook. An additional 4th bedroom is located near the front of the home and offers it's own private full sized bathroom as well. This space is great for guests or an in home office. This property also features a custom designed garage with an additional door leading out to the backyard space. Endless outdoor opportunities with large vaulted ceiling back porch and large open spaced yard. Don't miss this opportunity to make this beautiful home yours!
Bryan College Station Eagle
Man in custody after two officers struck by gunfire
Joshua Ryan Herrin was arrested Friday and taken into custody for his connection in the shooting of a Brazos County deputy earlier in the day, the Bryan Police Department announced on Twitter. The 44-year-old Herrin was shot by BPD officers after engaging in gunfire with law enforcement, according to a...
Comments / 0