Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death
Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
In Taiwan, an activist's release from prison has sparked debate on how to deter China
For decades, Taiwan residents have accepted Washington's deliberately ambiguous stance towards the island. But Chinese aggression is causing people there to demand stronger security commitments.
China grapples with COVID surge that may be the worst since the pandemic began
China is grappling with what might be its worst COVID-19 surge since the start of the pandemic. Across the country, hospitals are overwhelmed. Infections have spread so fast since emergency measures were lifted earlier this month that several countries, including India, Japan, Italy and the U.S., are requiring COVID-19 tests for passengers from China. Global concern that new variants could emerge prompted those moves. Joining us now is Beijing-based Associated Press reporter Dake Kang, who recently visited Chinese hospitals treating COVID patients.
U.S. responds cautiously to Netanyahu's return as Israel's prime minister
Benjamin Netanyahu is back as Israel's prime minister. The Israeli parliament ratified his coalition government on Thursday. He's appointed far-right religious ultranationalists to key positions of power. Israelis and Palestinians are still reacting, and the Biden administration is responding cautiously, as NPR's Daniel Estrin reports from Tel Aviv. DANIEL ESTRIN,...
Encore: China's protesters say Apple keeps tools that help them off the App Store
When a man hung banners on a Beijing overpass in October to protest the government, an army of censors wiped it from the Chinese internet. Some people got around that by using Apple's AirDrop, which allows iPhones to communicate directly with other iPhones. It's one of the few remaining ways to share information without censorship in China - or at least it was. NPR's John Ruwitch reports on the pressure facing a leading American company.
2022 was a big year for EV battery plants, and 2023 could be even bigger
It used to be big news when an automaker announced a single new manufacturing plant in the U.S. But this year, automakers announced a tremendous number of factories, especially ones that build the massive batteries for electric vehicles. NPR's Camila Domonoske says we should call this the year of the battery plant announcement. She joins us now. Hey, Camila.
Scientists dig up biologist Gregor Mendel's body and sequence his DNA
We're almost done with 2022, a year that marked the bicentennial of Gregor Mendel's birth. He's known as the father of genetics because his experiments with pea plants established the basic rules of heredity. And to commemorate the 200 years since Mendel's birth, some researchers decided to dig him up and analyze his genes. NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce explains.
Artificial Intelligence is having a moment
The power of AI has been on full display on social media, with ChatGPT and Lensa going viral. As AI becomes more mainstream, concerns about misinformation, privacy and bias are becoming louder.
Morning news brief
The Justice Department is suing AmerisourceBergen over opioids. In their civil lawsuit, federal prosecutors accuse the drug wholesale distributors of failing to notify the government about suspicious opioid orders. It's just the latest chapter in a pivotal year for the opioid crisis. More people died than ever before from drug overdoses, as street fentanyl flooded communities. But there have also been major reforms in addiction treatment. This year, drug companies also agreed to pay more than $50 billion to help communities recover from the opioid epidemic. NPR's addiction correspondent Brian Mann joins us now to take stock. Brian, so many people are still dying. Why does the opioid crisis keep getting worse?
Countries across the world ring in the new year
The year 2022 turned to 2023 in time zones across the world, starting in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Some of the first people who celebrated 2023 live in Kiribati, an island country in the Pacific Ocean, with a population of less than 122,000 people. Australia, which is one...
