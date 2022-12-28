Read full article on original website
Microsoft Just Threw Sony Under The Bus Over Activision Blizzard Lawsuit
Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it would be purchasing Activision Blizzard and had the internet going wild. Sony, while playing it cool at the beginning, quickly felt the impact of the news as its stock immediately dipped down. The competitor hasn't taken legal action against Microsoft, but PlayStation has shown its concerns over the future of Activision Blizzard-owned games and argued that the merger would be unfair. Legal teams are investigating the problem worldwide, and now Microsoft is hitting back, arguing that Sony's exclusive content is not different from what it could do with Activision Blizzard.
Nadeshot explains why he hopes for ‘a string of years where CoD just flops’
Sitting at the top for so long can make anyone complacent, whether you’re a star esports player, a top esports organization, or even the creator of the most popular first-person shooter game in the world. Sometimes, the only way to prompt improvement is through failure, which is what 100 Thieves founder Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag believes could help Call of Duty return to its former glory.
GTA Online Gets Final Update of 2022 With New Vehicle, Gifts, and More
GTA Online has gotten one last update for 2022 and it sees the arrival of a new vehicle, gifts, and more. As we enter 2023, GTA Online will begin its 10th year on the market. The long-running online game began in October 2013 and was included with copies of Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox 360 and PS3. Of course, the online sensation continued on other platforms before it ended up being spun out into a standalone game in 2022, separate from Grand Theft Auto V. It received some pretty big updates this year even and it seems like it has no signs of slowing down. Rockstar is currently working on Grand Theft Auto VI and it seems like no other games will release from the studio before then. It's likely GTA 6 is still a couple of years away, so GTA Online will be the company's source of revenue until then.
GTA 6 Insider Shares Promising Update About Expected Release Date
A noteworthy Rockstar Games insider has shared a brief new update about the expected release date for Grand Theft Auto VI. Over the past couple of years, rumors and reports have been running rampant about when Rockstar might opt to release GTA 6. And while we've already seen some of the long-awaited sequel in action thanks to a major leak that came about a few months ago, Rockstar itself has remained incredibly quiet about the project. Luckily, it sounds like this lingering silence could finally come to an end in 2023.
PlayStation Plus Embarrasses Xbox Live Gold With New Free Games
The first free PlayStation Plus games and the first free Xbox Live Gold games of 2023 have been revealed. This week, both Sony revealed the free games coming to PS Plus next month and Microsoft revealed the free games coming to Xbox Live Gold next month. Both announcements were made around the same time, and one has been received very warmly while the other has been heavily criticized. If you've been paying attention to the two services, you'll know the former is in reference to PS Plus while the latter is in reference to Xbox Live Gold or, more specifically, Games With Gold.
From Blisk to class reworks, here are the Apex leaks we hope become reality in 2023
It’s been a long year for Apex Legends, and likely an even longer one for the game’s developers. Between the massive season 12 leak in March to the most recent discovery of the game’s next playable legend Ballistic, data miners and those with access to internal builds have triumphantly pulled the rug out from under Respawn Entertainment ahead of planned content updates time and time again.
Xbox Games With Gold opens 2023 with two more from the bargain bin
If you were hoping Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass subscribers would start off 2023 by getting a couple of AAA games from Games With Gold, or maybe a well known indie, well ... you probably know where this is headed. The two titles Xbox Live Gold subscribers (it’s included...
First Free PlayStation Plus Games for 2023 Revealed
PlayStation's free PS Plus games for January 2023 have officially been revealed to show subscribers what their first free games for 2023 will be. As is the case with most of these PS Plus reveals, the games themselves leaked previously, so those who keep up with those sorts of leaks already had an idea of what would be free next month. The first free PlayStation Plus games for January 2023 will be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom Verge 2.
How to hunt 10 Wildlife in a single Fortnite match
Veteran fans of Epic Games’ battle royale, Fortnite, may remember the introduction of wildlife back in Chapter 2 Season 6. While initially only an aesthetic addition to Fortnite’s ever-growing map, both the population and function of the wild have changed over time. Now, sources of healing and mobility, wildlife around the shrinking map are now the subject of a weekly challenge.
How to download the Light Helo’s Flight Path Data for the Flight Recon Mission in DMZ
The beauty of the faction missions in Call of Duty’s DMZ is that they can change up the gameplay loop of each run you go on. Sometimes you’ve got to collect a bunch of junk, sometimes you have to take down a whole stronghold, and sometimes you just have to take a somewhat relaxing helo flight.
Resident Evil-Like Horror Game Free for Limited Time
Resident Evil fans and horror game fanatics in general have a free game waiting for them to download now. It's not a Resident Evil game by name, but it's close – close enough to the point that the game even started out as a remake of Resident Evil 2 before it matured into its own standalone title that it is now. The game in question is called Daymare: 1998, and while it's free to download and keep now, that offer will only last for a limited time.
Epic Games Store Ends Holiday Promotion With Two More Free Games
The Epic Games Store has today wrapped up its ongoing holiday promotion by giving away two more free games. For the past two weeks, Epic has been handing out new titles on a daily basis that PC users can snag for no cost whatsoever. And while this program has led to a number of titles such as Death Stranding, Mortal Shell, Fallout, LEGO Builder's Journey, and many others free, the storefront has now returned to its weekly cadence of offering up games at no cost instead.
All MTG Dominaria United creatures with double Kicker
Dominaria United introduced a twist on the lauded Kicker mechanic that contributed to the original Dominaria being such a dynamic and fun format. A cycle of five Rare double Kicker cards allow players to use two different colors to pay separate Kicker cost. Players can choose to just Kick the...
Nintendo reportedly canceled the Switch Pro
Switch Pro did exist at one point, John Linneman from tech analysis group Digital Foundry says, but Nintendo canceled it and channeled resources into a Switch 2, or whatever the Switch successor will be called. “So I think at one point, internally from what I can understand from talking to...
Riot’s new 2023 schedule opens door for VALORANT to become top esport in North America
There doesn’t seem to be anything slowing down VALORANT. And while League of Legends continues to be the top Riot Games-produced esport across the entire world, it’s clear that the company is forging a path for its tactical first-person shooter to be the top draw in North America.
Leaks suggest a Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch might be coming
Some images emerged online today that show a rumored special edition of the OLED Nintendo Switch console featuring a design based on the upcoming game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. A user named Kysen posted the images on the Famiiboard forum page earlier today. They did not...
$3 PS4 Game Has the Same Review Score as God of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok boasts a 94 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of 2022. Right now, PlayStation users can nab a digital PS4 game with the same 94 rating for just $3, courtesy of a PlayStation Store sale. Whether the game is as good as the new God of War adventure is up for debate, but like the new PlayStation exclusive, it was widely considered one of the best games of its year and served as a debut for one of the best developers in the industry, Supergiant Games.
Red Dead Redemption 2 graphics update makes game look photorealistic
If you thought Red Dead Redemption 2 couldn't get any better looking, prepare to eat your cowboy hat. Assuming you have a cowboy hat, that is. If you don't, go out and get one. Then come back here and eat it. It's okay, I can wait. A shiny new mod...
GTA Online Users Being Attacked by New Hack
GTA Online and GTA 5 players on PC are being attacked by a prevalent new hack. The hack in question impacts not just those who are playing online, but can affect single-player sessions of Grand Theft Auto 5. How prevalent exactly the hack is, we don't know, but it's common enough to have caught the attention of the GTA community, which has begun to notify those not aware of the problem. If any of this sounds familiar, it's because this seemingly happens a couple of times a year.
PlayStation Plus: All new games will be launched for Essential in the year 2023
The game is popular with gamers who want to use PC. PS Plus: Sensational free games for January 2023 reveal that two- and three-thirds of the year 2023 were free games. Sony is adding its competitor product to the Game Pass with new free games and is starting the new year on a hot note.
