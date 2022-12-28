ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Meadow, LA

lafourchegazette.com

TPSO investigating Houma shooting

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for 2 men wanted in a shooting earlier this week in Houma. On Monday, TPSO's Patrol Division was called to the 7100 Block of Main Street in reference to a vehicle that crashed into a ditch on Stadium Drive as a result of gunfire.
HOUMA, LA
theadvocate.com

Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office searches for Hammond man accused of attempted murder

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a Hammond man accused of attempted second degree murder. Deputies say Treandis Walker, 27, is wanted for attempted second degree murder following an incident from May. No other information regarding the alleged crime has been released. The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with...
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

Man intentionally scalded 5-year-old after boy accidentally wet himself: JPSO

Authorities say they suspect a 5-year-old boy was intentionally scalded by a man, resulting in second- and third-degree burns, because he'd accidentally urinated on himself. Investigators with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Farran Collins, 32, of unincorporated Gretna, on Dec. 23 and booked him with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
GRETNA, LA
WDSU

Multiple people report car break-ins outside Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — Multiple people reported that they had their cars broken into while they were inside the Caesars Superdome watching the Sugar Bowl. WDSU reporters on the scene saw New Orleans police taking reports on the incidents in lots on Julia Street and on Loyola Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department acknowledged multiple vehicles were burglarized on the 800 block of O'Keefe Street but did not comment on other lots.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

WATCH: Suspects caught on video after shooting at car in Terrebonne Parish

TERREBONNE PARISH - Detectives are investigating a reported shooting on Main Street in Terrebonne Parish after two suspects were clearly caught on camera fleeing the scene. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened Monday afternoon around 5 p.m.. Two alleged suspects reportedly shot at a passing vehicle, causing it to careen into a ditch. A nearby security camera caught the two running away from the car as it rolled to a stop.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Residential fire on Park Ave. in Houma under control; dog rescued from home

On Friday, December 30th, Bayou Cane Fire Protection District was dispatched to a residential fire in the 7300 block of Park Avenue. Crews arrived on-scene to find a single-story duplex with heavy fire showing from two sides. Two hoselines were deployed and the fire quickly brought under control. On a...
HOUMA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway

Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway. A man in Satsuma, Louisiana was cited for hunting deer without basic hunting and deer hunting licenses, hunting deer without deer tags, and hunting across a public road. He could face fines and possible imprisonment, as well as civil compensation for the illegally stolen deer’s replacement value.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

