NOLA.com
Suspect accused of shooting mentally disabled man arrested after car chase: JPSO
A Marrero man wanted for allegedly shooting a mentally disabled victim was arrested following a car chase on the West Bank Tuesday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Joseph Dee, 21, was booked with aggravated second-degree battery and obstruction of justice, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, spokesperson for the department.
lafourchegazette.com
TPSO investigating Houma shooting
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for 2 men wanted in a shooting earlier this week in Houma. On Monday, TPSO's Patrol Division was called to the 7100 Block of Main Street in reference to a vehicle that crashed into a ditch on Stadium Drive as a result of gunfire.
theadvocate.com
Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office searches for Hammond man accused of attempted murder
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a Hammond man accused of attempted second degree murder. Deputies say Treandis Walker, 27, is wanted for attempted second degree murder following an incident from May. No other information regarding the alleged crime has been released. The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with...
NOLA.com
Man intentionally scalded 5-year-old after boy accidentally wet himself: JPSO
Authorities say they suspect a 5-year-old boy was intentionally scalded by a man, resulting in second- and third-degree burns, because he'd accidentally urinated on himself. Investigators with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Farran Collins, 32, of unincorporated Gretna, on Dec. 23 and booked him with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
Woman found dead on I-10 Service Rd. believed to be victim of hit and run
NEW ORLEANS — A pedestrian was struck and killed by an apparent hit and run driver late Friday night on the I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East, according to police. The NOPD said that around 10:30 p.m., officers received a call about a person lying in the middle of the service road near Winchester Park Drive.
Single-vehicle crash leaves Houma man dead
A single vehicle crash in Terrebonne Parish claims the life of a Houma man. Trooper Ross Brennan says 29-year-old Steven English was traveling at a high rate of speed on LA-315.
Louisiana man accused of shooting tame deer in front of kids, LDWF agent
SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – A Livingston Parish community is mourning a beloved pet in the community. The doe, known as Butterbean, was shot to death on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in front of a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agent and others. Chad M. Blythe, 53, of Satsuma, reportedly confessed to killing Butterbean with a […]
Missing 15-year-old in St. Mary Parish found safe
The Morgan City Police Department (MCPD) is asking for the community's help locating a 15-year-old.
NOLA.com
Alaska police chief, formerly a New Orleans police commander, indicted on assault charge
An Alaska police chief who worked for years at the New Orleans Police Department pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he assaulted an intoxicated man while he was off duty at a resort restaurant, including allegedly shoving the man head-first into a wall and using a chokehold. A grand...
NOLA.com
Woman executed after deadly 'cat-and-mouse game' on Metairie street, detective says
By the time a surveillance camera recorded Charlene Jarreau, desperately hiding behind a closed business on a deserted Metairie street early on Dec. 7, she'd already tried twice to escape the vehicle of her abusive ex-girlfriend, authorities say. Jarreau, 42, had been roughed up, bitten on the face and hit...
WDSU
Multiple people report car break-ins outside Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — Multiple people reported that they had their cars broken into while they were inside the Caesars Superdome watching the Sugar Bowl. WDSU reporters on the scene saw New Orleans police taking reports on the incidents in lots on Julia Street and on Loyola Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department acknowledged multiple vehicles were burglarized on the 800 block of O'Keefe Street but did not comment on other lots.
wbrz.com
WATCH: Suspects caught on video after shooting at car in Terrebonne Parish
TERREBONNE PARISH - Detectives are investigating a reported shooting on Main Street in Terrebonne Parish after two suspects were clearly caught on camera fleeing the scene. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened Monday afternoon around 5 p.m.. Two alleged suspects reportedly shot at a passing vehicle, causing it to careen into a ditch. A nearby security camera caught the two running away from the car as it rolled to a stop.
Man wounded, hospitalized after Downman Rd. shooting
According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in just before 12:50 p.m. in the 4400 block of Downman Road.
Louisiana residents want justice for neighborhood pet deer that was shot
SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents in one Livingston Parish neighborhood are outraged after a deer who they considered a pet was shot. A beloved member of the community, now gone. “It’s heartbreaking knowing that, that she ain’t here no more,” cried Patt Leblanc, a neighbor who witnessed the doe’s shooting. For the past three years, a […]
Houma man killed after being ejected from vehicle
A Houma man is dead after crashing his car in Terrebonne Parish. It happened shortly after midnight on Thursday on Highway 315 near Hidalgo Drive.
New Orleans girl paralyzed by gunshot flown out for shopping spree with former NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS — It was around Thanksgiving 2020, when the life of a 7-year-old little girl would be forever changed. But from that same day forward, the life of the NOPD officer who came to her aid would never be the same as well. And it’s a bond that...
NOPD in search of two accused of burglarizing Gentilly business, twice
Two hours later, surveillance video captured one of the subjects returning to the store, taking more merchandise.
houmatimes.com
Residential fire on Park Ave. in Houma under control; dog rescued from home
On Friday, December 30th, Bayou Cane Fire Protection District was dispatched to a residential fire in the 7300 block of Park Avenue. Crews arrived on-scene to find a single-story duplex with heavy fire showing from two sides. Two hoselines were deployed and the fire quickly brought under control. On a...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - December 28, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on December 28, 2022.
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Hunting Violations After Allegedly Shooting a Deer on a Public Roadway. A man in Satsuma, Louisiana was cited for hunting deer without basic hunting and deer hunting licenses, hunting deer without deer tags, and hunting across a public road. He could face fines and possible imprisonment, as well as civil compensation for the illegally stolen deer’s replacement value.
