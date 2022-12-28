KGOU's Dick Pryor and QuorumCall's Shawn Ashley continue their countdown of the top ten Oklahoma stories of 2022. Which story will be number 1?. Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider, and I'm Dick Pryor with QuorumCall publisher Shawn Ashley. Today, we're going to take you inside politics, policy and government in Oklahoma one more time for 2022 with our top five stories of the year. But first, to recap, the countdown to number one has gone this way. Number ten was the effort to get a statewide vote on recreational marijuana. Number nine - no tax cuts in an election year. Number eight - the fiscal health of the state's retirement systems. Number seven - acceleration of executions. And number six - legal battles over ACCESS Oklahoma and turnpike expansion. And now, Shawn, we start with number five - the adoption of highly restrictive anti-abortion laws in advance of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

