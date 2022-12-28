Read full article on original website
Related
Ponca City News
Oklahoma News Deserts
Tucked away in the southeast corner of the state, McCurtain County residents receive television news from Shreveport, Louisiana. Shreveport is a slightly closer drive than Oklahoma City or Tulsa, and its stations rarely delve into Oklahoma politics. With statewide newspaper circulation a thing of the past, state Rep. Eddy Dempsey said his constituents mostly rely on spotty broadband service to keep up with developments at the state Capitol.
KTUL
8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight laws will go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023. SB 418 - This law creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which ensures online stores make sure third-party sellers are authentic. The specific target is people trying to sell stolen goods. HB 3365 -...
kgou.org
The top ten Oklahoma stories of 2022
KGOU's Dick Pryor and QuorumCall's Shawn Ashley continue their countdown of the top ten Oklahoma stories of 2022. Which story will be number 1?. Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider, and I'm Dick Pryor with QuorumCall publisher Shawn Ashley. Today, we're going to take you inside politics, policy and government in Oklahoma one more time for 2022 with our top five stories of the year. But first, to recap, the countdown to number one has gone this way. Number ten was the effort to get a statewide vote on recreational marijuana. Number nine - no tax cuts in an election year. Number eight - the fiscal health of the state's retirement systems. Number seven - acceleration of executions. And number six - legal battles over ACCESS Oklahoma and turnpike expansion. And now, Shawn, we start with number five - the adoption of highly restrictive anti-abortion laws in advance of Roe v. Wade being overturned.
Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway given $704k grant for housing
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway that specializes in providing service for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities was given $704,000 in grant funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka (FHLBank). The grant was given as part of the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) through FHLBank....
news9.com
Made In Oklahoma: Nacho Table
David Brooks with the Made in Oklahoma coalition joined News 9 Saturday morning to show us how to make a nacho table. For the recipe, click here.
earnthenecklace.com
Jason Hackett Leaving KOCO: Where Is the Oklahoma Anchor Going?
Oklahoma has been so blessed to have a talented newsperson like Jason Hackett. The anchor made people’s mornings much brighter with his infectious smile and how he delivered news stories. Now, Jason Hackett is leaving KOCO, and people won’t see him on the air next year. His longtime viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and if he will also leave Oklahoma. Find out what Jason Hackett said about his departure from the station here.
KOCO
Oklahoma will ring in 2023 with mild weather
Oklahomans can enjoy mild weather during the last day of 2022. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Taylor Cox gives the latest weather update for New Year's Eve. Watch the video player above for the forecast. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Bacon Adds Petroleum Alliance Of Oklahoma For Chili Bowl
Brady Bacon and The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma have joined forces for the 37th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals being held in the SageNet Center at Tulsa‘s Expo Square January 10-15. Bacon is once again slated to pilot the TKH Motorsports No. 21H entry, which will promote all the hardworking...
Crash in southeast Kansas kills Oklahoma man
A Miami, Oklahoma man was killed on Thursday night after crashing into a tree in Cherokee County, Kansas.
KXII.com
Oklahoma inmate escapee captured
MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - An inmate who escaped from a correction facility in Oklahoma was captured Friday afternoon. According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, 32-year-old Shelby D. Goodnight was reported missing from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Facility in McAlester Thursday night. A press release states, Goodnight was apprehended in...
Explore Oklahoma’s Most Unusual Places and Strangest Scenery
Oklahoma is probably best known for its plains. At least that's what most people think of when you talk about the Sooner State. However, we have some of the most diverse and widely varying land types in the Nation. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH A VIDEO ABOUT UNUSUAL PLACES IN OKLAHOMA.
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday Travel
Weather, Holiday Celebrations and Driving Come Together This Weekend. It's that time of year again! Drive safelyPhoto byTumisu on Pixabay.com. OHP is hoping they'll be making the same report this January as they made one year ago: zero deadly car crashes in Oklahoma on New Year's Eve.
tulsapeople.com
Spring break bound: From sunny beaches to snowy slopes, these destinations are driveable from T-Town
Spring Break typically brings to mind either images of sunny beaches or snowy mountains ready to be shredded. Oklahoma is lucky in that our central location in the country puts us within reach of a wide variety of fun destinations to suit anyone’s idea of relaxation. Hit the sand.
KOCO
Icon Cinema to open in revitalized Oklahoma City theater
OKLAHOMA CITY — A revitalized Oklahoma City theater is expected to open in a well-known location within the next couple of weeks. Icon Cinema, located on NW 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue, will have 10 screens and more than 900 recliners. “It’s luxury cinema at a fair price," said...
Two Oklahomans honored during 2023 Rose Parade
During the parade, two Oklahomans will be represented as part of the Donate Life Float.
news9.com
Former Addict Trying to Help Others with Sobriety in Oklahoma
A man who overcame addiction after fighting it for years, is now helping others in Oklahoma, find their sobriety. Growing up, Todd Adams was determined to be a college baseball player like his dad. When he was thirteen years old, he got an injury that ended his career and his dreams, and he was devastated. He fell in with the wrong crowd and was introduced to marijuana.
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Oklahoma City, Ok. - The greater Oklahoma City area is home to a strong, diversified economy driven by several key sectors:. These large industries have led to solid job growth over the last several years.
When Food Stamps for Access Oklahoma Cardholders Are Scheduled in January 2023
SNAP provides benefits to supplement the food budget of low-income households. In Oklahoma, SNAP is administered by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) and benefits are sent out monthly...
kgou.org
Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument
Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier, colonial land theft at its finest. After forced relocation to Indian Territory, the federal government promised tribal nations they would never have to move again, and they would never have to cede additional lands…" a local group called SPIRIT (Society to Protect Indigenous Rights and Treaties) solicited input via community meetings, zoom calls and feedback from people via QR codes to envision a monument that tells the whole history of the land run.
tulsapeople.com
Fighting Oklahoma’s food deserts
On Nov. 22, Hunger Free Oklahoma was awarded $14.2 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture — the largest Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program grant ever recorded. The GusNIP grant will provide critical funding toward expanding Double Up Oklahoma programs into more farmers markets and grocery stores in areas across the state where access to fresh, nutritious food is severely limited.
Comments / 0