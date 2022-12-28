WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a shooting on New Year’s Eve night that left two people hurt. It happened near Meridian and Keywest in Wichita. Police tell us there was a party when the two people were shot. They were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non life-threatening injuries.

WICHITA, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO