Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Overnight NW Wichita standoff ends with man in custody

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: Wichita Police said officers responded to a domestic violence call just after midnight Sunday. Officials said a 22-year-old woman reported being attacked by a 22-year-old man and then left with their nine-month-old child. That led police to the house on the 2200 block of N....
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

🎥New police chief responds to violent December in Wichita

SEDGWICK COUNTY —After a dramatic increase in crime in December that included six gang related shooting incidents and a double murder on Christmas Eve, new Wichita Police Chief Joseph Sullivan held a news conference Friday morning. (Click below to watch the press conference) Chief Sullivan acknowledged the great work...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Two shot New Year’s Eve night in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a shooting on New Year’s Eve night that left two people hurt. It happened near Meridian and Keywest in Wichita. Police tell us there was a party when the two people were shot. They were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non life-threatening injuries.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Arrest made in relation to incident outside Rusty Needle

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police have made an arrest related to an incident outside the Rusty Needle earlier this week. According to information provided by Lt. Dustin Loepp, officers were sent just after midnight Monday morning to the establishment at 1808 North Plum. The Rusty Needle was locked down...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Missing Wichita 20-year-old found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police confirm that Dantevious Jones was found safe. Wichita police are asking for the public's help in their search for Dantevious Jones. The 20-year-old was reported missing today and police say he has a traumatic brain injury, which impairs his mental capacity. They say he was...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Police capture suspect in Kansas double-murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting that fatally injured a man and woman and critically injured two other men all from Wichita have arrested 39-year-old Kenneth Jackson of Wichita. Just before 10p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 900 block of South Mission in...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

One injured after car hits man on an electric scooter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are working a traffic crash on Douglas Saturday morning after a man riding on an electric scooter was hit by a car. It happened between Grove and Hydraulic before noon. Wichita Police tell 12 News the man was sent to the hospital with non-life...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Video shows Wichita police officers rescuing small children from smoke-filled home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New video released Thursday shows Wichita police officers rescuing three young children from a smoke-filled home. The emergency situation happened last week in southeast Wichita. Thursday, 12 News sat down with the two officers who were responding to another call when the safety of a young child changed the course of their day.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Crews fight to knock down W. Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita firefighters encountered heavy flames and smoke Friday night in response to a west Wichita house fire. The fire started about 9 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of South Seville, near Kellogg and Tyler. Crews managed to knock down the blaze within about an hour of their initial response.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Taylar Mercer

A woman is worried for the safety of her granddaughter, who lives with special needs. Taylar Mercer, 23, was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, near 37th and Oliver in northeast Wichita. Taylar suffered a traumatic brain injury when she was young and functions at the level of an 8-year-old child, her grandmother shares. She said Taylar walked away from a group home with another resident.
WICHITA, KS
