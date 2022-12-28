Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: RIP Pelé, Haaland Assaulting Records, KDB Slander, and More...
The football world has lost its largest icon. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, has passed away at the age of 82. We expect many tributes throughout the weekend in honor of the three-time World Cup winner, and we share in the sorrow of Pelé’s family, the people of Brazil, and football fans the world over. Rest in Power O Rei.
Soccer-Toney on target as Brentford cruise to 2-0 win at woeful West Ham
LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brentford striker Ivan Toney scored one goal and made another as his side won 2-0 to hand West Ham United a fifth straight Premier League defeat on Friday and leave the Londoners hovering just above the relegation zone as 2022 draws to a close.
SB Nation
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
It’s a time of new, or renewed, resolutions and fresh starts as we turn the page from 2022 to 2023. Of course, that’s just a symbolic event, outside of maybe a few new traffic and tax laws going into effect ... plus all the local idiots lighting off fireworks to scare my dogs and start a few fires.
Manchester United To Allow Centre Back To Leave In 2023
Manchester United will reportedly be open to allowing one of their centre backs leave in 2023.
BBC
Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp compares Darwin Nunez to Robert Lewandowski
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he is not concerned about chances missed by Darwin Nunez in recent games, drawing comparisons with Robert Lewandowski's early career at Borussia Dortmund. Summer signing Nunez, 23, has scored nine goals this season but has also squandered several big opportunities. Klopp says Lewandowski had similar...
SB Nation
Liverpool 2, Leicester City 1 - Match Recap: Foxes Score 3, Reds Still Win
Leicester City, not to be confused with Leicester Square, have reached the listless doldrum era of Brendan Rodgers’ football. We’ve been there, it’s not fun. However, the Foxes are capable of getting a result on their day, just as they did last year, also at the end of December, squeaking a rather undeserved 1-0 win over the Reds. At least this time Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool is at home, and should be high on confidence after one of the few really solid away performances of the year.
SB Nation
Why Paring Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez will be Great for Manchester City
Julian Alvarez, the only player yet to return from the significant Manchester City contingent to the World Cup will soon be back. Unlike his 15 other teammates that graced the competition but left disappointed, Alvarez was not only the last man standing but the man to take home the biggest prize in world football.
BBC
Ellis Simms: Everton recall striker five months into season-long loan with Sunderland
Everton have recalled striker Ellis Simms from his season-long loan with Championship side Sunderland. The 21-year-old joined in the summer from the Toffees and went on to score seven goals in 17 appearances. He rejoins Everton in good form having scored four goals in his past six appearances, including in...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa: Match Thread and How to Watch
Welcome to 2023 everyone. Tottenham Hotspur are looking to get back on track and keep pace in the top four as they welcome in Aston Villa. Spurs have slipped to fifth place, two points behind Manchester United while Liverpool are just behind them with the same margin. With the January window now open for business, we know Spurs are targeting some help and will attempt to offload players, but before those rumors can truly churn, we’ll see how the new year starts out for our boys from north London.
BBC
Lampard targets strikers to help Calvert-Lewin
Everton boss Frank Lampard says strengthening his forward line is his main target in the January transfer window. The Toffees sit 17th in the Premier League table prior to Saturday's game against Manchester City, having scored just 12 goals in 16 league games this season. England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could...
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Leicester City: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
The games in recent times against Leicester have been feisty ones, regardless of the venue or competition — a key example would have been the 3-3 in the cup last season, which saw a late Taki Minamino equalizer become a progression via penalties. The atmosphere for that match was unexpectedly feral for a domestic cup, and likely directly related to the topic of the songs by the visitors. Expect more of that today, particularly given the late timeslot.
SB Nation
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will be bidding to make it three Premier League victories in a row when they travel to Molineux on Saturday afternoon to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Red Devils are currently fifth in the table, one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, with a game in hand on the capital club, while Wolves sit 18th, boasting 13 points from 16 matches in 2022-23.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Everton Preview, Erling + Julian 4Ever, Phillips and Alvarez Updates, and More...
Manchester City are back to winning in the Premier League and looking to keep it going against Everton at the Etihad. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready. Here we go. Manchester City v Everton: Preview, Team News and Prediction - Saul Garcia - Bitter and...
SB Nation
Soccer legend Pelé dies at 82
Brazilian footballing legend Pelé has passed away at the age of 82 on Thursday, his agent confirmed to the Associated Press. Pelé is one of the world’s most famous athletes of all-time and an iconic Brazilian soccer player, defining the “beautiful game” during his illustrious career that included three World Cup titles.
CBS Sports
Newcastle United vs. Leeds United: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time
The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Current Records: Leeds United 4-8-3; Newcastle United 9-1-6 Leeds United needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.93 goals per matchup before their game on Saturday. They and Newcastle United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at St. James' Park. Newcastle will be strutting in after a victory while Leeds United will be stumbling in from a loss.
SB Nation
What we most wish for is what we most fear: separation anxiety, Sunderland-style
Deep down we all knew the day would come. In fact, without consciously willing it, we actually hoped it would come. We may not have actively craved covetous glances being directed towards our most favoured players but we definitely, obviously wanted them to be successful and, in the end, isn’t that the same thing?
SB Nation
Time for Manchester City to Take Arsenal Seriously
If there was ever any doubt that Mikel Arteta and Arsenal mean business in the Premier League title race this season, it was made clear when the Gunners took on West Ham United in the first match after the World Cup. Having gone five points clear at the top of the table heading into the tournament, many expected the month-long break to disrupt the team’s momentum.
BBC
Norwich City: Adam Idah says 'it's difficult when you hear the boos'
Norwich striker Adam Idah says the players want to "put the atmosphere back" in Carrow Road after a difficult few weeks for the Championship club. The 21-year-old scored on his first start of the season before the Canaries were pegged back by Reading on Friday. Dean Smith publicly questioned the...
SB Nation
Midfielder Player Expectations for 2nd Half of season
Midfielder Player Expectations for 2nd Half of season. Manchester City are soaring through the skies of success. Earning 2nd in the Premier League, most believe it’s only a matter of time before City take over as top of the Premier League table. The possibility of winning every Cup competition is within reach. Multiple trophies a season has become the expectation for Manchester City as a Football Club. What should we expect to see out of the individuals representing City on the pitch? Should more or less be expected from a player in the second half of the season? I will answer this query to keep your mind focused on supporting the better half of Manchester.
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Leeds - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
Newcastle United will try to wrap up their dreamy 2022 calendar year with victory at St James’ Park this Saturday when they host Leeds United. I wrote “dreamy” because even after the October takeover nobody could have ever dreamed of a year in which NUFC played 35 games (36 tomorrow) racking up 71 Premier League points, tied for the fifth-most before the last weekend of play.
