Las Vegas, NV

The Spun

Tom Brady Getting 'Connected' To 1 NFL Team

Tom Brady is currently playing on the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the 45-year-old quarterback elects to suit up for another season in 2023, he very well could be on his way to a new NFL landing spot. On Wednesday, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Davante Adams has concerning quote about Raiders’ big decision

The Las Vegas Raiders’ decision on quarterback Derek Carr may have a notable impact on another star player, and not necessarily a good one. Wide receiver Davante Adams had a noteworthy response to Carr’s benching that may be the cause of some worry for the Raiders. Adams and Carr are friends and former college teammates.... The post Davante Adams has concerning quote about Raiders’ big decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEVADA STATE
FanSided

Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision

Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
The Spun

Davante Adams Trending After Derek Carr Benching News

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that Derek Carr will not start this weekend against the 49ers. The offense will instead be led by Jarrett Stidham. When discussing Carr's future with the Raiders, McDaniels said, "There is a lot to be sorted once the season is over." Now that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
New York Post

Davante Adams addresses Derek Carr benching while facing uncertain Raiders future

Davante Adams addressed the benching of Derek Carr. Adams engineered a trade away from Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to play with Carr and the Raiders last offseason. Adams had played with Carr in college at Fresno State, and mused at the time that he was leaving one future Hall of Fame quarterback for another. On Wednesday, Carr was benched by Raiders coach Josh McDaniels for the remainder of the season and his future with the franchise is uncertain. “I’m not gonna sit here and go on and on but obviously I support my guy,” Adams told reporters on Wednesday. “We gotta...
Larry Brown Sports

Davante Adams shares heartfelt note about Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday made the surprising decision to bench Derek Carr for the remainder of the season, and many are wondering how that could impact Davante Adams’ future with the team. One thing is for certain — Adams remains very much in Carr’s corner. Adams took to Instagram on Wednesday night with... The post Davante Adams shares heartfelt note about Derek Carr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEVADA STATE
FanSided

NFL Media reacts to Raiders benching Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Derek Carr, and Twitter didn’t hold back with its reactions. It took less than a full season for Josh McDaniels to throw Derek Carr under the bus and onto the scrap heap. After a disappointing first season with McDaniels as head coach in Las Vegas, the Raiders have officially benched Carr and will sit him for the final two games of the season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thecomeback.com

Las Vegas Raiders make massive change at QB

The Las Vegas Raiders just made a massive decision at quarterback that could have major ramifications. This week, the Raiders will start backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Stidham, who the team acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots in May, replaces Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr. NFL Network insider...

