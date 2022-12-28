Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Getting 'Connected' To 1 NFL Team
Tom Brady is currently playing on the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the 45-year-old quarterback elects to suit up for another season in 2023, he very well could be on his way to a new NFL landing spot. On Wednesday, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright...
Davante Adams has concerning quote about Raiders’ big decision
The Las Vegas Raiders’ decision on quarterback Derek Carr may have a notable impact on another star player, and not necessarily a good one. Wide receiver Davante Adams had a noteworthy response to Carr’s benching that may be the cause of some worry for the Raiders. Adams and Carr are friends and former college teammates.... The post Davante Adams has concerning quote about Raiders’ big decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision
Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
Davante Adams Trending After Derek Carr Benching News
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that Derek Carr will not start this weekend against the 49ers. The offense will instead be led by Jarrett Stidham. When discussing Carr's future with the Raiders, McDaniels said, "There is a lot to be sorted once the season is over." Now that...
Carson Wentz will start at quarterback Week 17 vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz at quarterback in their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, head coach Ron Rivera informed the quarterbacks of the move before it was revealed to the media. Wentz relieved Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter...
Raiders' Derek Carr Decision Starts QB Carousel Bears Can Take Advantage of
Carr benching starts QB carousel Bears can take advantage of originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While the Bears were starting preparations for their Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, a decision was made 1,747 miles away that could eventually reverberate to Halas Hall. The 6-9 Las...
Davante Adams addresses Derek Carr benching while facing uncertain Raiders future
Davante Adams addressed the benching of Derek Carr. Adams engineered a trade away from Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to play with Carr and the Raiders last offseason. Adams had played with Carr in college at Fresno State, and mused at the time that he was leaving one future Hall of Fame quarterback for another. On Wednesday, Carr was benched by Raiders coach Josh McDaniels for the remainder of the season and his future with the franchise is uncertain. “I’m not gonna sit here and go on and on but obviously I support my guy,” Adams told reporters on Wednesday. “We gotta...
Davante Adams shares heartfelt note about Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday made the surprising decision to bench Derek Carr for the remainder of the season, and many are wondering how that could impact Davante Adams’ future with the team. One thing is for certain — Adams remains very much in Carr’s corner. Adams took to Instagram on Wednesday night with... The post Davante Adams shares heartfelt note about Derek Carr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Matt Schneidman's Prediction for the Green Bay Packers - Up & Adams
Matt Schneidman's Prediction for the Green Bay Packers - Up & Adams
NFL Media reacts to Raiders benching Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Derek Carr, and Twitter didn’t hold back with its reactions. It took less than a full season for Josh McDaniels to throw Derek Carr under the bus and onto the scrap heap. After a disappointing first season with McDaniels as head coach in Las Vegas, the Raiders have officially benched Carr and will sit him for the final two games of the season.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson Backs HC Kevin Stefanski, Talks About Main Focus in Cleveland
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson backed up head coach Kevin Stefanski in today's press conference.
Las Vegas Raiders make massive change at QB
The Las Vegas Raiders just made a massive decision at quarterback that could have major ramifications. This week, the Raiders will start backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Stidham, who the team acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots in May, replaces Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr. NFL Network insider...
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Jalen Hurts, Deebo Samuel practice; James Conner, Alvin Kamara do not
Friday's fantasy football news wrap: Jalen Hurts and Deebo Samuel take the first step toward returning but their status for Sunday is still up in the air. James Conner and Alvin Kamara do not practice while Miles Sanders and Hayden Hurst were back.
