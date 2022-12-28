Read full article on original website
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Opelika-Auburn News
Scholarship established in honor of Auburn University student who passed away on Dec. 10
A freshman Auburn University engineering student passed away on Dec. 10 at an off-campus apartment complex, and the university has established a scholarship in his honor. The freshman student was William Dolbeare, 18, from Hilton Head, S.C. Dolbeare’s obituary stated, “he had already made a tremendous impact on his friends...
Montclair had its own football bowl game
The college football bowl season is reaching its peak. But Montclair was home to its own signature game last month when the Cobras youth football program played host to the Passaic County Cougars in the first Turkey Bowl, which is expected to become an annual event. The Cobras defeated the...
2 Immaculate High School Students Get Perfect SAT Math Scores
Two promising students who attend a high school in Fairfield County will likely have no problems getting accepted into colleges. That's because they both achieved a perfect score of 800 on the math portion of their SAT exams in December, according to Immaculate High School, which is located in Danbury.
Ralph Nader announces new local newspaper in Connecticut
WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have abandoned local coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader has plans for a new weekly newspaper that will serve Winsted and nearby Farmington Valley communities. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will […]
Boys Basketball: Dylan Harper leads Don Bosco Prep in John Wall Holiday Invitational final
Dylan Harper led the way for Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, with 33 points, eight rebounds, and two assists in its 79-74 victory over Farmville Central (NC) in the finals of the John Wall Holiday Invitational - Devonte Graham Bracket in Raleigh, North Carolina. Don...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate. While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield HamletHub's Twenty-two Most Read Stories of 2022, Topping It Off Is SPHERE's The Greatest Showman!
Joyful anticipation of what’s to come, and appreciation for what was, mixed with some good-riddance join forces as 2022 comes to a close. The New Year is a time of celebration and reflection. Thank you for reading, commenting, and submitting stories (and trusting us to tell them). Here, we...
CDC lists 4 Connecticut counties under 'high' community transmission of COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut will be going into 2023 with a rise in COVID-19 cases. "We’re seeing exactly what was to be expected. We knew that once that the weather started getting colder that we would start to see a rise in numbers," said Dr. Ulysses Wu, infectious disease specialist at Hartford HealthCare.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Leadership change at Garnet Health
TOWN OF WALLKILL – The Garnet Health Board of Directors has named Jerry Dunlavey, current vice president of Operations for Garnet Health and chief operating officer for Garnet Health Medical Center—Catskills, to serve as interim president and CEO for Garnet Health and Garnet Health Medical Center, effective December 30, 2022.
zip06.com
A New Gathering Place
I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
Cape Gazette
Gorecki-Hubric wedding annnounced
Allison Louise Gorecki and William Carl Hubric II were united in marriage June 25, 2022, at Lighthouse Cove Event Center in Dewey Beach. Pastor Josh Bell, a longtime family friend, officiated at the double-ring ceremony. Ally is the daughter of John and Susie Gorecki of Milton. Will is the son...
hamlethub.com
COVID-19 Testing Resources Available In Norwalk
Norwalk Health Department Highlights New Community Testing Resources Available for Residents. (NORWALK, Connecticut) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced yesterday that they are shifting their COVID-19 testing and treatment resources, resulting in testing changes here in the City of Norwalk. Today, Thursday, December 29th, will be the last day of community testing at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion site in Norwalk.
therealdeal.com
Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M
CBRE procured real estate investment firm Yellowstone Property Group in the purchase of a large apartment complex in Norwalk, Connecticut, last week. The Ramsey, New Jersey-based firm purchased the 164-unit Reserve41 complex at 41 Wolfpit Avenue for 48.7 million $from Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm Belpointe, the CT Insider reported.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
westportjournal.com
One of the saltiest houses on Saugatuck Shores might soon fall
WESTPORT — One of the oldest houses on Saugatuck Shores might soon come down to make way for a new, FEMA-compliant structure twice its size. The Colonial Revival house at 14 Cockenoe Drive was built around 1936, according to land records, or 1938, according to the applicant. East of...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Railroad Bridge Hit
2022-012-29@2:02pm–#Milford CT– Report of a railroad bridge struck by a tractor-trailer on Old Gate Lane. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
rew-online.com
CBRE Arranges $48.65 Million Sale of 164-Unit Reserve41 in Norwalk, Connecticut
Today, representatives of CBRE, led by Jeff Dunne, Eric Apfel and Stuart MacKenzie, announced the $48.65 million sale of Reserve41, a 164-unit multifamily community in Norwalk, Connecticut. CBRE represented the seller, Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm, Belpointe. The team also procured the buyer, Yellowstone...
WTVM
Heavy police presence on Rigdon Rd. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy police presence on Rigdon Road in Columbus. There’s no details on the reason for the presence. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we learn more information.
Retired Suffolk Surrogate Judge Theresa Whelan of Wading River dies at age 60
Retired Suffolk County Surrogate Court Judge Theresa Whelan has died, the Suffolk County Bar Association announced today. “It is indeed hard to find words to express our regret at the passing of this splendid woman. The Old Testament’s reference to a ‘Woman of Valor,’ is an apt description of the Honorable Theresa Whelan. Her dedication to her profession, her love of her family, her service to the community and finally, her valiant battle against illness, will long be her legacy to her family and friends,” the organization said in the announcement.
More than a dozen vehicles crash in East Alabama pile-up
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Dense fog contributes to a New Year’s Eve pile-up in East Alabama involving more than a dozen vehicles. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says there are no reports of any deaths so far. First responders tell WRBL there are more than a dozen vehicles involved in the pileup along 280. We […]
