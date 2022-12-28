Read full article on original website
Data shows Georgia was third worst for railroad crossing crashes
(The Center Square) — Data shows Georgia is among the worst states for grade crossing crashes. According to Operation Lifesaver, citing preliminary 2021 Federal Railroad Administration statistics, Georgia had 132 grade crossing collisions with eight deaths and 37 injuries. The Peach State ranked behind Texas and California for the number of collisions.
Louisiana to receive $150M federal grant to replace aging Calcasieu River Bridge
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Louisiana $150 million in grant funding to replace the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge, officials announced this week. The grant, administered through a federal MEGA Grant Program to support large projects with regional impacts, will help to replace the...
PA Environment Digest: A look back at the oil and gas industry in 2022
Pennsylvania continues to be the second largest producer of natural gas in the nation, behind Texas, according to DEP. The oil and gas industry has had a record 2022 in many ways. Natural gas prices increased over 94.7 percent and stock prices of drillers skyrocketed in Pennsylvania. The industry generally...
Here's a look at reader's top 10 Virginia stories from 2022
(The Center Square) – Firearms, Virginia school boards and marijuana were among the topics covered in The Center Square’s top stories that drew the most interest from readers in 2022. Below is a roundup of Virginia’s top 10 stories from The Center Square between Jan. 1-Dec. 28 based...
Louisiana regulators continue allowing weak insurers to take on risky policies
BATON ROUGE, La. - After four insurers failed in late 2021, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon put the fate of thousands of Louisiana homeowners in the hands of little-known Safepoint Insurance Co. The Florida-based firm took on 30,000 risky policies after three companies abruptly collapsed. Three months later, Safepoint assumed 24,000...
Black talks possible property tax relief, marijuana constitutional amendment
(Chillicothe) -- One of KMAland's Missouri lawmakers says it's likely too soon to say what form of tax relief will come from the upcoming legislative session. That's according to Senate elect and current State Representative Rusty Black, who currently represents the state's 7th House District, which includes Grundy, Linn, and Livingston counties. In the 2022 session, Missouri lawmakers passed an income tax cut that will lower income tax rates from 2022's 5.3% to 4.95% in the first year and by 0.1% each year following until it reaches 4.5%. Three days into the pre-filing period for the 2023 session earlier this month, of the nearly 700 bills that were pre-filed, almost 10% had to do with some form of taxation. However, Black says ideas are still coming in from all perspectives.
North Carolina task force releases 2022 report on racial equity in criminal justice
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice recently issued a report on its work in 2022, offering an update on progress toward implementing a series of 125 recommendations. The task force — composed of criminal justice reform activists, law enforcement officers,...
Farm Bureau realigns SC leadership; executive director will be adviser to President Ott
CAYCE -- South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation has named Gary Spires as executive director of the organization. Prior to this appointment, Spires led the Government Relations Division. Under Spires’ leadership, South Carolina Farm Bureau has been recognized as the leading agricultural advocacy organization in the state. Spires brings years of...
Snow possible for western Nebraska, but storm system still far away
It’s still too early to say for sure, but western and north-central Nebraska could start getting snow Sunday night, and around 6 inches is possible in some areas. Mike Sporer, the lead forecaster in the National Weather Service office in North Platte, said Friday afternoon that the energy that will be driving the storm still was over the Pacific Ocean. But it looked as if there was a “pretty good chance for 6 inches or more” in the Chadron area, with lower snow accumulations southeast of there. Mixed precipitation is possible around North Platte, Sporer said, but confidence levels in that were low.
Here’s how to protect yourself from nitrate in Nebraska water
Nebraskans curious about nitrate levels in their drinking water, take heed: You can get your water tested. And once that water is tested, there are a few potential options — though sometimes costly — that can help protect you from high nitrate levels. Some private wells are more...
New laws going into effect in Washington state could mean paying more in 2023
(The Center Square) – Several new laws that go into effect in the new year look to impact Washingtonians’ wallets in one way or another. Either directly or indirectly, Evergreen State residents in 2023 could end up paying more on a variety of fronts. MINIMUM WAGE. Washington will...
Wilkes-Barre mayor reviews administration accomplishments in 2022
Overall, 2022 was a good year for the City of Wilkes-Barre – fiscally, financially and in many other respects, Mayor George Brown said last week. “The Brown team did an amazing job. I’m very proud of this year, with what’s been accomplished,” the mayor said in a phone interview Friday after recording a “Year in Review” video posted to the city Facebook page.
Montana education advocates set to speak at OPI event in Helena
As the 2023 legislative session kicks off, the Montana Office of Public Instruction will be holding a ceremony championing the parents of students in Helena next week. In what will be called the “Parents as Our First Teachers,” the celebration follows a tour across the state by Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen where she met with parents, educators and legislators. During these meetings, the former Billings public school teacher fielded questions and comments ranging from school curriculum and teacher pay to budgetary spending to special education needs to determine educational priorities for the upcoming session.
Illinois minimum wage to increase Sunday
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois minimum wage is set to increase another dollar on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, making the new required minimum wage $13 an hour. Minimum wage workers are encouraged to keep a close eye on their paychecks in the new year as any time worked in 2023 must reflect the new $13 an hour minimum wage.
Ohio bettors closing in on legalized sports wagering in the state
(The Center Square) – When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, cheers will likely go up for more than one reason. Joining the traditional New Year’s celebration Saturday night will be sports bettors, who can legally begin placing wagers Jan. 1. According to PlayOhio, at...
Ring in 2023 safely
Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, encourages everyone to make good decisions regarding their New Year’s celebration, which includes not drinking and driving. During the 2022 New Year’s holiday period, one person was killed and 331 injured in 1,045 traffic crashes in Missouri. The...
Who are they? IL children reported missing as of December 30
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Missing: Kaia Scott (IL) Kaia Scott, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/22/2022. Missing From MOUNT VERNON, IL. ANYONE...
Public Inauguration Events to be held January 2, 2023
The public is invited to attend the inauguration of Wyoming’s Five Statewide Elected Officials; Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State-elect Chuck Gray, State Auditor Kristi Racines, State Treasurer Curt Meier and Superintendent Of Public Instruction-elect Megan Degenfelder. The inaugural events take place on Monday, January 2, 2023 and are...
Lower Saucon set to bring library battle to court
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Officials in Lower Saucon Township say they will go to court to get local library services restored, according to a news release from the township. The move comes after the Hellertown Public Library said it can no longer serve the people of Lower Saucon Township because of financial problems.
East St. Louis man shot dead in Carr Square
ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was shot and killed in a home here this week, police said on Saturday. Officers found Jeffery Avant, 35, at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in a home in the 1800 block of Cass Avenue, in the Carr Square neighborhood northwest of downtown. He had been shot in the chest. Emergency workers took him to a hospital, where he died.
