Migrants stuck in Mexico due to Title 42

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. (KYMA, KECY) - Migrants in Mexico reacting tonight after learning the Supreme Court has temporarily blocked the Biden Administration from lifting Title 42.

This means some of them have to wait even longer before they can cross into the U.S.

It's just one part of this ongoing border crisis.

We spoke to Venezuelan migrants who are trying to seek asylum in the United States but hit a dead end to their American dream, leaving them with an uncertain future.

As they are from a country currently expelled under Title 42.

That's because the policy scheduled to end this month will now remain in place for a longer period of time.

Thousands of migrants stuck at the Mexico-U.S. border debating whether to wait or attempt to cross the border and enter the U.S. illegally.

This is after Tuesday's ruling to keep Title 42 in place at least for another six months.

Maria Aguilar made the journey to San Luis, Mexico from Venezuela in October hoping to cross into Yuma.

Only to learn that on October 12, the Department of Homeland Security expanded Title 42 to include Venezuelans.

“Why don’t they give us the opportunity? Those of us who have family there. I am not going to depend on welfare because I have family there and they’re going to support me," says Maria Aguilar, a Venezuelan migrant.

Venezuelans arriving at the Southern border were no longer able to join their families in the U.S.

“Can you imagine? I was very sad because we came with the goal to reunite with our families," says Aguilar.

Antonio Torres also came from Venezuela, but when he learned about Title 42, he was already in Honduras.

“It was ugly because there were days that I didn’t eat, I was starving, walking alone, sleeping on the street. It was cold," says Antonio Torres, a Venezuelan migrant.

However, he said he still wants to come to the United States to have a better life, work and help his family.

“I’m not giving up; I’ll keep trying to cross into the U.S. illegally or however I can," says Torres.

