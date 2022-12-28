Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Kendrick Lamar Talks Vision for ‘Big Steppers’ Tour: The “Initial Idea” Was “Hood Beethoven”
Kendrick Lamar spoke about being inactive on social media, his relationship with friend and collaborator Dave Free and his vision for the Big Steppers tour in a new interview with The New York Times Magazine. The rapper hasn’t kept up much of a social media presence over the years, telling...
Kendrick Lamar Almost Used Eminem Deepfake For 'The Heart Part 5' Video
The remarkable video has been nominated for five Grammy awards.
thesource.com
The SOURCE’s Top Hip-Hop Stories of the Year
2022 was a big year in Hip-Hop, and The SOURCE was along with all the news as it broke. Kanye West, YSL, Tory Lanez, Rap Lyrics, and Super Bowl are just the tip of the iceberg. Below are The SOURCE’s Top Hip-Hop Stories of the year. Ye Cancelled in...
HipHopDX.com
Lupe Fiasco Breaks Down Eminem & Kendrick Lamar Lyrics In MIT Rap Lecture: Watch
Lupe Fiasco‘s introductory lecture for his “Rap Theory & Practice” course at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is available to watch online. The Drill Music in Zion lyricist shared a video of the 90-minute lecture on Twitter on Tuesday (December 27) while announcing that registration for next semester’s course was now open.
Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role
Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy’s Twin Daughters Gifted Range Rovers On Their Sweet 16: Video
Sean Combs has been on serious daddy duty lately. Being the child of one of the world’s biggest celebrities comes with no shortage of downfalls – a lack of privacy and pressure to follow in your parent’s footsteps among them. However, it also comes with plenty of perks, such as luxurious new vehicles at just 16 years old. Such is the case for Diddy’s daughters, anyway.
musictimes.com
Kanye West NOT MIssing: Location Still Unknown But THIS Is The Reason He's MIA
Kim Kardashian's ex-husband has reportedly been playing a cat and mouse game for the past several weeks over a lawsuit, according to his business manager, as revealed by TMZ. According to The Sun, Thomas St. John is displeased that he can't serve the "All of the Lights" hitmaker with the court documents and is suing the musician for $4.5 million.
thesource.com
“Something New” Rapper Granddaddy I.U. Dead At 54
The Hip Hop community is extremely saddened by confirmed reports that 90s rapper Ayyub Cave aka Granddaddy I.U. passed away this morning. He was 54 years old. I.U., a Queens-born/Long Island bred emcee, is best known for his 1990 smash single “Something New”, which features James and Bobby Purify’s classic single hit “I’m Your Puppet”. In the 90s, I.U. also appeared on a few classic Hip Hop albums including Positive K’s The Skills That Pays The Bills and the late Big L’s Lifestylez Ov Da Poor & Dangerous.
musictimes.com
Popculture
HipHopDX.com
Quando Rondo Goes Off On His Girlfriend For Linking With His Opps: ‘Y’all Can Have Her’
Quando Rondo seems to be going through a difficult time with his girlfriend at the moment, claiming that she linked up with his opps. The Never Broke Again rapper took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday (December 27) to let off some steam over his girlfriend betraying him. According to Rondo, the woman allegedly paid a visit to one of his enemies, and that is a red flag in his book.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Responds To Soulja Boy’s Gay Rapper Comments: ‘Can’t Let U Say That’
Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Exclusive: Master P Opens Up About Late Rapper Soulja Slim, “He Was Our Tupac”
The legacy of Soulja Slim continues, thanks in part to his music and other artists mentioning him in their lyrics, but the newest episode of Hip Hop Homicides delves deeper into what cost him his life. Master P Discusses His Relationship With Soulja Slim. We’ve got a sneak peek exclusive...
musictimes.com
Grand Daddy I.U. Dead at Only 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic, LL Cool J Pays Tribute
Grand Daddy I.U., a major member of early rap company Cold Chillin' Records, has died at the age of 54 ... TMZ Hip Hop has gained knowledge. Pete Rock, a longtime supporter of GDIU's lyrical abilities, informed his followers that the Queens-born rapper passed away quietly in his sleep. This cause of death however has not been confirmed as of the moment by the family.
thesource.com
DJ Quik: I Deserve To Be Where Dr. Dre Is
Gangsta rap pioneer and Compton native DJ Quik believes that with the reception he’s received from the fans as well as the consistency of his sometimes underrated career over the decades, that his success should match or at least rival that of the other Compton gangsta rap pioneer and producer, Dr. Dre.
RBX Recalls Dr. Dre Cautioning Him On Receiving “Gifts” From Suge Knight
Dr. Dre’s storied career in music has afforded him many significant experiences, thus a wealth of wisdom. Former Death Row Records artist RBX recently recounted an experience where the 57-year-old cautioned him on blindly taking gifts from their former CEO, Suge Knight. The “A.W.O.L” rapper was interviewed by The Art Of Dialogue on Tuesday (Dec. 27) and spoke about being gifted a brand new 750 BMW by Suge in 1995. Though an exciting moment, both his lawyer and the Aftermath Entertainment CEO said to ensure he wasn’t driving around without proper documentation. More from VIBE.comDJ Quik Says He Deserves To Be...
