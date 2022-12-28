Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
I’m a cowgirl who moonlights as a model – people say I look gorgeous on a horse and on the runway
DON'T let this country girl's boots, spurs, and practical jeans fool you – she never balks at farm work, but she knows she cleans up nice. The stunning beauty moonlights as a model and has even trotted down runways during fashion week. Actress and influencer Ivette Saucedo has a...
Cher Shows Off Huge Diamond Ring While Getting NYE Kiss From ‘Daddy’ AE Edwards: Photos
Cher isn’t doing much to dispel those engagement rumors! The 76-year-old pop icon took to Twitter in the wee hours of 2023 to show off the massive sparkler with her 4 million followers, and clap back at naysayers. In one pic, she stunned in a black dress with silver trimmed bustier, with a pinstripe jacket. She wore her hair in blonde, bouncy curls and rocked the huge pear-shaped diamond ring on her middle finger as she shared an intimate, smiling moment with Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 36. The duo appeared to be attending a major New Year’s Eve bash. “This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her,” she captioned the photo.
Hypebae
The Key to Hailey Bieber’s Fluttery Lashes Is This $26 USD Miracle Mascara
Hailey Bieber was dubbed by Google as one of the most influential persons in beauty and we understand why. Bieber is always using a great budget find in her GRWM TikTok videos that quickly turn into a cult-favorite and her recent use of Milk Makeup‘s “Kush Mascara” proves our theory.
Hypebae
Courtney Love Says Kurt Cobain and Lana Del Rey Are the Only 2 "Musical Geniuses" She's Ever Known
Courtney Love has opened up about the two music artists she most admires, and though both super talented, they’re totally different from each other. The singer reveals she idolizes Kurt Cobain and Lana Del Rey the most. “Lana and Kurt are the only two true musical geniuses I’ve ever...
Hypebae
YG Entertainment Teases a New Girl Group Consisting of 7 Members
It looks like YG Entertainment is getting ready to debut a new girl group. The South Korean entertainment agency shared a poster, teasing a new project. “YG NEXT MOVEMENT,” reads the poster, which features the silhouettes of seven women. The message “coming soon” is also included in the poster along with the date January 1, 2023, possibly alluding to the unveiling of the group or some sort of announcement relating to it.
Hypebae
Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus Dives Into the Deep End of the Sea
Nike is furthering its commitment to thoughtful and sustainable designs as the Air Max Terrascape Plus is the latest addition to Terrascape family. The series includes the Air Max Plus, 90 and 97 models, introducing the new Plus iteration this coming year. The oceanic-inspired sneaker is comprised of a deep...
Hypebae
Dior Marries Fashion and Function, Adding Protective Shroud to B31 Model
Dior continues to dominate footwear with the addition of an inventive and thoughtful protective shroud to its futuristic B31 model. The brand’s Men’s Head Footwear Designer Thibo Denis initially gave fans of the luxury fashion house a glimpse of the shoe during the summer 2022 show, but without their barrier. Continuing its utilitarian aesthetic, the sneakers bear a durable shape, well-suited for hiking and outdoor adventures. Arriving in two colorways, both footwear options are grounded in a fitting khaki green shade, while its mesh uppers are spliced with either a matching earthy tone or an electric blue hue. The B31 is also equipped with a Quicklace system for quick and easy adjusting on the go.
Hypebae
NewJeans' Hyein Is Louis Vuitton's Newest Ambassador
Luxury brand Louis Vuitton has just tapped NewJeans member Hyein as its newest ambassador. The fourteen-year-old is one of the five members for the emerging K-pop group and is clearly making her mark in the world of fashion. The brand issued an official statement today, sharing, “From now on, we...
Hypebae
British Designer Vivienne Westwood Dies at Age 81
Vivienne Westwood has died at age 81. The British fashion designer and activist was known for leading ’70s punk fashion onto the mainstream. The news of her death was announced in a statement on her official Instagram page. “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London,” read a caption. “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better. She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.”
Hypebae
Nike x 1017 ALYX 9SM's MMW 005 Slide Steps Into the Future in Cyber-Core Light Grey
Slides are the superior shoe option when you’re looking to merge comfort and ease with style. It’s no wonder Nike is an expert at creating the most eye-catching slip-ons for the lazy, yet fashionable bunch. Working in tandem with barrier-breaking 1017 ALYX 9SM, the brands have come together to present a slide like no other.
