Vivienne Westwood has died at age 81. The British fashion designer and activist was known for leading ’70s punk fashion onto the mainstream. The news of her death was announced in a statement on her official Instagram page. “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London,” read a caption. “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better. She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.”

2 DAYS AGO