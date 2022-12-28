Read full article on original website
Related
commercecitysentinel.com
Counties navigate future after Tri-County Health breakup
Looking back, Dr. John Douglas, the outgoing Tri-County Health Department chief, lamented that masks became so controversial. He argued in-person class with masking is more effective than trying to learn remotely, but he acknowledged kids may have had a hard time in the classroom with masks covering facial expressions. But...
Swedish church built in 1888 may become Denver landmark
The former Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Church as it sits today.Photo byCity and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) A 134-year-old former church in Denver’s Cole Neighborhood may become the city’s latest landmark.
KDVR.com
Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction
A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
Homes that survived the Marshall Fire hid another disaster inside
This commentary originally appeared on The Conversation. On Dec. 30, 2021, one of the most destructive wildfires on record in Colorado swept through neighborhoods just a few miles from our offices at the University of Colorado Boulder. The flames destroyed over 1,000 buildings, yet when we drove through the affected neighborhoods, some houses were still […] The post Homes that survived the Marshall Fire hid another disaster inside appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Colorado FAMLI contributions begin Jan. 1
Large employers and employees in Longmont will begin contributing to Colorado’s new Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program beginning Jan. 1. Proposition 118, approved by Colorado voters in 2020, aims to ensure all Colorado workers have access to paid leave to take care of themselves or their family during life circumstances. Employer and employee contributions begin in 2023, with benefits beginning in 2024.
Greenwood Village woman helps reunite people with lost luggage
DENVER — A Greenwood Village woman helped dozens of people put an end to their holiday season nightmares by reuniting them with their lost luggage Friday. Alison Hankins told 9NEWS she got the idea when her uncle was separated from his luggage while traveling to Denver International Airport from Texas.
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housing
The former Radisson Hotel, Aurora.Photo byMike Coffman/City of Aurora. (Denver, Colo.) A new vertical that has sprouted from a Chicago-based hotel and investment company will make Denver-Aurora its first test market. Its first project will be converting the Aurora Radisson into "affordable" housing.
Arapahoe County deputy dies while on duty
A first responder in Arapahoe County suffered a major health crisis on Wednesday and unfortunately died as a result.
A look at the lots for sale in the Marshall Fire burn zone
Not all survivors of the Marshall Fire are choosing to rebuild. Many are moving on. Experts say the primary reasons are cost and underinsurance.
New details emerge for updated fees for trash pickup next year
Denver residents will see changes in the way their trash is picked up, along with new fees at the top of next year. Charges range from $9 per month for a small bin, $13 per month for a medium-sized bin, to $21 per month for a large bin. Vanessa Lacayo, Marketing and Communications Specialist for the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, chatted with CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White to discuss the changes and why they're being implemented. "As a city, we have some new services that we're going to be starting next year," Lacayo said.The updated fees come as Denver plans...
Train crew discovers fatal car crash
A 41-year-old Fort Morgan man who was last seen Christmas Day died in a one-car crash discovered by a train crew four days later. Residents of a household in Mead reported Jesse Ian Trujillo missing after he left their gathering Dec. 25th. Members of a train crew called 9-1-1 after finding Trujillo's car Thursday afternoon immediately northeast of Johnstown.Trujillo's Nissan Juke apparently ran a stop sign at a 'T' intersection where Weld County Road 17 and Weld County 50 meet, Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler told CBS4. Trujillo's car then went airborne across the railroad tracks, slammed its front end into an embankment and flipped end over end, hitting two fences and utility pole while doing so. The car landed on its roof.Cutler said a resident reported hearing a crash at 9:16 p.m. But, while on the phone with police dispatchers, the resident could not find any crash. The resident, Cutler said, concluded something else may have caused the noise and no first responders were sent to the scene to investigate. CSP investigators believe excessive speed and alcohol contributed to the crash, Cutler said.
8-year-old boy's death highlights flaws in Colorado's mandatory reporting laws
DENVER — An 8-year-old boy who was beaten to death in June missed 60 days of school in the year before he died, according to attendance records reviewed by 9NEWS. On June 3, Denver Police responded to an apartment for a call about a child who was unresponsive. That child 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson died from his injuries, and since his death, 9NEWS has been looking into the circumstances.
CSP: 20-25 vehicles involved in crash on southbound I-25 in Weld County
The southbound lanes of Interstate 25 are closed west of Johnstown due to a crash involving 20 to 25 vehicles.
Dog reportedly stabbed by owner in Lakewood
Four-year-old Esme suffered severe injuries that required overnight care at an emergency clinic, which cost the Foothills Animal Shelter nearly $3,000, the shelter said in a press release.
FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
Phys.org
Homes that survived Boulder County fire hid another disaster inside: Research details this urban wildfire health risk
On Dec. 30, 2021, one of the most destructive wildfires on record in Colorado swept through neighborhoods just a few miles from our offices at the University of Colorado Boulder. The flames destroyed over 1,000 buildings, yet when we drove through the affected neighborhoods, some houses were still completely intact right next to homes where nothing was left to burn.
Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado
Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
Colorado 'Blizzard' Chaos as Snow Storm Causes Multiple Car Crashes
"The traffic is so bad on I-70 in Colorado that people are taking their dogs for walks on the highway," said one traveler.
I-25 northbound shut down in northern CO due to series of crashes
A series of crashes have led to the closure of the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 in northern Colorado. They happened at midday on Thursday between the Berthoud and Johnstown exits.Nearly a dozen people were hurt.A total of 22 vehicles were involved in the crashes, according to Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.A construction project is in effect in the area.
Colorado snow totals for Dec. 28-29, 2022 snowstorm
Heavy, wet snow fell across the Denver metro area overnight, dumping more than half a foot of fresh powder in Denver and nearly two feet up in the mountains. Here's how much snow fell elsewhere.
Comments / 0