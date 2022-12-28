Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Iowa: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
Many states in the United States introduced their first flags at the turn of the twentieth century. When it came time to design a flag for Iowa, the Daughters of the American Revolution became involved, as they had in a number of other states. In 1917, Iowa’s flag, a multicolored banner with a white canton, was created by Mrs. Dixie Cornell Gebhardt. In 1921, the Iowa State Legislature formally recognized the flag.
kscj.com
IOWA WOMAN COULD BE NEW YEAR MILLIONAIRE
AN IOWA WOMAN WAS CHOSEN FOR A SPECIAL ONE MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL DRAWING DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE” FROM TIMES SQUARE. CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA SAYS SHE’S HEARD FROM NEARLY EVERYONE IN HER MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY OF 76 PEOPLE ABOUT HER SELECTION FOR THE DRAWING, AND SHE EXPECTS THEM TO BE WATCHING.
KIMT
Iowa's court reporter shortage could get even worse
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Not many careers can guarantee job openings at any given time, but this one — described by employees as “interesting, challenging and fascinating” — has 33 openings in Iowa with an annual starting pay of nearly $56,000. Court reporters in...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Iowa faces Winter Storm Watch Monday
Another Winter Storm Watch is up for Northern Iowa Monday afternoon and evening, while Southern Iowa and the Des Moines area could see rumbles of thunder along with a half of an inch of rain. Beginning at 3 PM Monday, a Winter Storm Watch will be in place for much of North Central Iowa and […]
kscj.com
IOWA LOTTERY PLANS TO UPGRADE HOW WINNERS ARE PAID
THE IOWA LOTTERY PLANS TO MOVE TO SOME MORE MODERN METHODS OF PAYMENT FOR PRIZES IN THE NEW YEAR. SPOKESPERSON, MARY NEUBAUER, SAYS PAPER CHECKS HAD BEEN THE STANDARD. NEUBAUER SAYS CASH PAYMENTS WON’T GO AWAY, BUT THEY DO PLAN TO START USING PREPAID DEBIT CARDS THAT ALLOW RETAILERS OR LOTTERY OFFICES TO LOAD THE PRIZE MONEY ONTO THE CARD.
KCCI.com
Close Up: Respiratory illnesses, Iowa's new gun rights amendment
DES MOINES, Iowa — In this episode of Close Up, central Iowa clinics and hospitals are flooded with patients suffering from RSV, the flu and COVID-19. These respiratory illnesses are particularly tough on young children. We also take a look at Iowa's new gun rights amendment and what it...
KCRG.com
Meningococcal disease identified in Iowa
Leaders at Unity Point Health Hospitals and Clinics say high case numbers of Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are impacting wait times at walk-in clinics. Hamburg Inn, Iowa City restaurant mainstay, planning to close. Updated: 6 hours ago. A long-time family-owned restaurant in Iowa City is closing for good next month.
Sioux City Journal
Iowa's medical marijuana program sees growth in 2022
DES MOINES — Iowa’s medical marijuana program saw growth in 2022, both in increased patients and rising sales at the state’s licensed dispensaries. As of November 2022, the number of cardholders in Iowa’s program was 14,466, close to double the 7,865 enrolled patients in December 2021, according to a report from the Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board, which administers the program.
kiwaradio.com
Seek Professional Help If Resolving To Quit Smoking In 2023
Statewide Iowa — One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is to quit smoking, and a survey finds 70 percent of Iowa smokers want to quit, while 50 percent will try to quit in 2023. There are mixed messages circulating about how vaping can help smokers to...
KCCI.com
Missing Iowans' photos still not posted on database
DES MOINES, Iowa — Late last year, a KCCI investigation sparked change in the Iowa Legislature.That investigation asked why so many missing Iowans were also missing photos on the state's database. KCCI investigates also asked why driver's license photos can't be used on that database. Three weeks after the...
Iowa Attorney General official: $5M JUUL settlement terms match other states’ settlement
(The Center Square) – Iowa's Attorney General has reached a $5 million settlement with JUUL Labs to resolve potential violations of the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act, the state announced Wednesday. AG Tom Miller said JUUL exposed Iowans under age 21 to its electronic nicotine delivery system, or...
KCRG.com
Our Town: Peosta ready to construct an all-inclusive playground
Univ. of Iowa Health Care to work with CDC to track vaccine outcomes among healthcare workers. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, and prior infections impact health care workers. Two Iowan organ donors, to be honored by Rose Parade float. Updated:...
iheart.com
MercyOne Lists Top Baby Names in Iowa for 2022
(Iowa) -- MercyOne is reporting the top baby names in Iowa in 2022 at its locations throughout the state. Top Boy Names: Luke/Lukas, Jackson/Jaxon, Hudson, Grayson/Greyson, Sawyer, Daniel. Top Girl Names: Ellie, Elliana, Maeve, Layla, Remy, Evelyn, Serenity. More than 6,600 babies were born at MercyOne Hospitals in Iowa in...
KCRG.com
Dog abandoned at Iowa airport.
State health officials are urging people to understand the signs of a rare but life-threatening disease that was recently detected in Iowa. Circulating viruses increasing wait times for urgent care clinics. Updated: 3 hours ago. Leaders at Unity Point Health Hospitals and Clinics say high case numbers of Flu, RSV,...
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license.
Pheasant season winds down in Iowa
(Area) Iowa’s pheasant hunting season will come to a close January 10th. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR Office in Lewis says it’s been a good year for harvesting birds. “All in all it has been a good season. Talking to people that have been doing some pheasant hunting, overall they are finding some success and the month of December was just good.”
newsfromthestates.com
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle...
What are the 2023 changes to Iowa's retirement taxes?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting in 2023, Iowans 55 years or older will be exempt from paying state taxes on retirement income. "At the end of the day, this will have a big impact on the pocketbooks of older Iowans," said Brad Anderson, State Director for AARP Iowa. "Especially after a year of record inflation where it caused Iowans across the boards to struggle to pay for things like gas and groceries and medicines. So, anytime we can see more older Iowans keeping more of their retirement income. That's a good thing."
Easy: An Eastern Iowa Man Turned $5 into $50,000
Winning the lottery is a thrill. I once won $100 off a scratch ticket and thought I was on top of the world. I can't imagine winning a scratch ticket jackpot. Especially if that jackpot is a massive $50,000!. Well, that's exactly what happened this month to a Cedar Falls...
