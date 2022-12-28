Read full article on original website
Related
Blackhawks News: Alexis Lafreniere should be a target now
The Chicago Blackhawks are a team building for the future. They are trying to be as bad as possible which will allow them to get one of the top-four prospects in the 2023 NHL Draft. So far, they are executing that plan perfectly. They should also be looking around the...
NHL
2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic by the numbers
2 - The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic marks the second outdoor NHL game at Fenway Park, following the 2010 NHL Winter Classic. It will become the fourth venue to host multiple outdoor NHL games, joining Pittsburgh's Heinz Field (2011 NHL Winter Classic and 2017 NHL Stadium Series™), New York's Yankee Stadium (two 2014 NHL Stadium Series contests) and Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Nevada (both NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™ contests).
MLive.com
Young Red Wings spark third-period surge
DETROIT – A two-minute stretch early in the third period Saturday showed the Detroit Red Wings what they hope to be seeing for many years. They got goals from Lucas Raymond, Elmer Soderblom and Michael Rasmussen. Jonatan Berggren and Joe Veleno made plays to set up the tying and go-ahead scores.
NHL
Mailbag #47: Ending The Year On A High Note
RALEIGH, NC. - If you're a believer in carrying positive momentum into the new year, then you're feeling great about the Carolina Hurricanes right now. Going into 2023 with a franchise record 10 consecutive wins and points in 16 straight games, the group's hard work has been paying off and their ascent up the league's standings has been spectacular.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out 2022 Against Blue Jackets
Chicago looks to end the three-game road trip on a high note in Columbus. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks look to end 2022 and their three-game road trip with a win as they face the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against San Jose on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center. Game 38: Dallas Stars (22-9-6, 50 points) vs. San Jose Sharks...
NHL
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Flames end 2022 with victory over visiting Canucks. It was a nice way to end 2022. And the Flames will be hoping for more of the same in 2023. Calgary beat the Canucks 3-2 Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome in an important divisional game, improving their record to 5-1-1 in their last seven outings to close out the year.
NHL
Rino Hischier Proud Beyond Words of Son Nico | FEATURE
In an exclusive interview, Nico Hisciher's father opens up to Amanda Stein about his son's captaincy, his fierce loyalty and drive for success in New Jersey. At the far corner of the Devils practice rink, Rino Hischier stood for a stoic moment by himself watching as his son and his team took to the ice for practice. The elder Hischier has been to New Jersey many times before with Nico already in his sixth NHL season, but this time it is a little different, as he is joined by the fathers, mentors, and guests of the players his son leads.
FOX Sports
Red Wings host the Senators after Dominik's 2-goal game
Ottawa Senators (16-16-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Ottawa Senators after Dominik Kubalik's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Red Wings' 6-3 loss. Detroit is 3-6-2 against the Atlantic Division...
NHL
Video Review: NYR @ TBL - 4:49 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Tampa Bay. Explanation: Video review determined Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel used his hand to grab and propel the puck, which caused the puck to illegally enter the New York net. According to Rule 67.6, "A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck with his hand into the net. A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck and it is deflected into the net off any player, goalkeeper or official."
NHL
WJC RECAP - 29.12.22
Topi Ronni, William Stromgren pick up wins on Thursday. Flames prospects Topi Ronni and William Stromgren picked up wins with Finland and Sweden on Thursday at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Finland 3, Latvia 0. Ronni and Finland picked up their second win of the tournament on Thursday, shutting...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Vancouver. After a couple days away, the Flames are back in action to wrap up the calendar year with a divisional battle vs. the Vancouver Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome. As per the lines and pairings used in the morning skate, tonight's...
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings pull away from Senators on New Year's Eve, 4-2
Detroit wraps up December with three wins in final four games. The Detroit Red Wings scored three goals in the third period in less than two minutes of game time to defeat the Ottawa Senators, 4-2, in the annual New Year's Eve game at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.
NHL
Pavelski has 3 points for Stars in win against Sharks
DALLAS -- Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists for the Dallas Stars in a 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center on Saturday. Fredrik Olofsson scored his first NHL goal, and Jake Oettinger made 29 saves for the Stars (23-9-6), who have won four in a row.
NHL
Zizing 'Em Up: NHL general managers discuss 2023 Trade Deadline
TORONTO -- As a way of ushering in 2023, let's examine what might be in store in the hockey world in the coming months. To do that, NHL.com introduces The General Managers' Roundtable: New Year's Edition. We've enlisted the services of the Edmonton Oilers' Ken Holland, Bill Guerin of the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars' Jim Nill to peer into their respective crystal balls for some insight into the future as it pertains to the final three-plus months of the 2022-23 season.
NHL
Situation Room Initiated Challenge: DAL @ MIN - 19:13 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned. No goal Minnesota. Explanation: Video review determined that Minnesota's Frederick Gaudreau preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Samuel Walker's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
2023 NHL Winter Classic legacy project to aid Boston-area youth
DORCHESTER, Mass. -- The seeds of the legacy project for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic were on display at the Boys & Girls Club here on an overcast Saturday. A gaggle of children were jammed into a cramped gym, playing floor hockey against each other with help of retired Bruins alumni Bob Sweeney, Andrew Raycroft and Tuukka Rask. Blades, the Bruins mascot, along with Wally and Tessie, the mascots of the Boston Red Sox, had joined the fray as well, and the sounds of sticks hitting the floor and the peals of laughter from the kids reverberated around the intimate space.
NHL
NHL Buzz: MacKinnon could return for Avalanche on Saturday
Letang out for Penguins against Devils; Wahlstrom, Holmstrom placed on IR by Islanders. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Nathan MacKinnon could return for the Avalanche against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN, ALT, ESPN+, SN NOW). The...
FOX Sports
Hartman scores twice to help Wild beat Blues 5-2
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored twice to help the Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Saturday night in their first meeting since the first round of the playoffs last season. Jordan Greenway, Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon also scored for the Wild. Marc-Andre Fleury...
NHL
Flyers Sign Defenseman Ethan Samson to Entry-Level Contract
The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has signed defenseman Ethan Samson to an entry-level contract. The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has signed defenseman Ethan Samson to an entry-level contract, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Samson, 19 (8/23/03), owns 24 points (9-15=24), eight power-play...
Comments / 0