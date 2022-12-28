Kate Hesk, CPO and co-founder, Cognomie, discusses how CEOs and fintech leaders can manage their mental stresses to prepare for the year ahead. It’s unlikely that as a fintech founder, you’re adverse to challenges, setbacks, or obstacles. The current state of play, however, will test even the most robust of leaders. The sector’s more shaken up than a snow globe. We’re seeing competitors and colleagues scale back on growth forecasts and teams in equal parts.

13 DAYS AGO