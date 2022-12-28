Read full article on original website
Related
seniorresource.com
Answers for Elders Podcast: Parkinson’s Caregiving During the Holidays
Lianna Marie is the founder of AllAboutParkinsons.com and has just written a new book, “The Parkinson’s Path.” In this segment, Lianna talks about adjusting our personal expectations around the holidays, which she learned from 30 years living with her Mom through Parkinson’s. Her books are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever books are sold. Hear more of Lianna’s podcasts at Answers for Elders, and visit her website or AllAboutParkinsons.com to learn more.
How to start organizing a messy house
So, you're ready to organize your messy home, are you? Well, that's great! A messy house can cause unneeded stress and chaos, so getting your home back in shape can benefit you and your family in such a big way. But now, you need to know where to start and what to do and how to do it and, and, and... breathe. This is not a complicated process. You've already taken the first step by clicking on this post. Now, let's walk through the next steps for how to start organizing a messy house!
A very serious study of the practical joke
At any given moment you could be accosted by a prankster — an agent of chaos. Here’s what you need to know.
Upworthy
'How do adults make friends after high school?' This guy's answer to age-old question is going viral
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 28, 2021. It has since been updated. When we graduate from high school and are all set to go to college or join the workforce, we can't help but feel apprehensive about not being able to make friends. Leaving behind the comfort zone of the group of friends we made in high school to start again from scratch in a new environment can seem daunting, especially for an introvert. It may seem almost impossible to be able to make friends again. And yet, even the shyest of us manage to make friends after high school. When a person on the internet wondered about the same thing, this TikToker's advice is by far the best one.
Farewell to Alys Fowler, who taught us to tend our gardens
Alys Fowler’s final gardening column (23 December) had me in tears. I have read all of her gardening words of wisdom in the last 12 years and have grown to love her gentle ways of connecting with the natural world and us, her readers. One section stood out: “The act of stepping outside … and choosing to softly, carefully tend our gardens so that all the others, from the soil to songbirds, have space too.” These words get to the heart of the current environmental crises and humankind’s struggle to balance our needs with caring for the planet.
"Catfishing," How Not to Get Fried
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License WEAZ6GHTP5. “Throw away the idea that you need to find a perfect partner or flawless friend. All people are imperfect. What is possible is connecting with someone who is doing their own inner-work. They will have more practice with authenticity, holding space, intentional growth, and self-awareness.” ~Yung Pueblo.
Comments / 0