ABC 4
Couple sought by West Valley Police in Dec. 27 shooting death of Ogden man
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — West Valley City Police are looking for a couple in connection with the shooting death of Xavier Bernal, 20, of Ogden on Dec. 27. Dylan Gregorio Upshaw, 21, of West Valley City, is a person of interest in the shooting, according to police. Upshaw stands at 5’7″ and weighs around 140 lbs. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Upshaw’s girlfriend, Aracely Hernandez Guzman, is also being sought, as she has also not been seen since the shooting.
Deadly crash by stolen vehicle kills one and injures several others
One is dead and several others are injured after a stolen pickup truck hit two pedestrians and caused a four-car crash at an intersection at 4100 S Redwood Rd. before attempting to escape, according to the West Valley City Police Department.
Police Log: Chairlift assault, drug possession charges
Monday, December 26 Assault Two people reportedly got into a physical argument on the Saddleback Lift at Park City Mountain Resort, according to a complaint. A 52-year-old Florida man allegedly […]
Suspects involved in South Salt Lake murder arrested after 7 months on the run
Two suspects involved the murder of 27-year-old Romeo Charles Stevens have been arrested after being on the run for seven months.
ksl.com
Moroni couple charged with abusing, killing 2-year-old daughter
MORONI, Sanpete County — A Moroni couple were charged Friday with killing their 2-year-old daughter. Juan Castillo, 51, and Anyi Nicol Canales Cruz, 22, are charged in 6th District Court with child abuse homicide, a first-degree felony, and child abuse, a third-degree felony. Castillo also faces an additional charge of drug possession, a class A misdemeanor.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police investigating shooting that injured 2 in Poplar Grove
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people sustained minor injuries in a shooting Saturday night in Poplar Grove, Salt Lake City police confirmed. Police are investing a shooting that occurred about 10 p.m. near 500 South and Wright Circle. “Two people have minor injuries....
Gephardt Daily
Suspect booked on felony charges after alleged assault on South Salt Lake police
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal details in the case of a man accused of punching an officer, and who came “dangerously close to removing a firearm from two peace officers, which would have likely resulted in death or serious injury.”
KSLTV
West Valley man shot, killed sleeping roommate after waking with ‘bad feeling,’ police say
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man was shot and killed by a housemate while he was sleeping in his bed early Thursday, police say. Just after 4 a.m., West Valley police were called to 4268 S. 3270 West on a report that a 23-year-old man renting a room in the basement had been shot. The first arriving officers attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful.
ABC 4
POLICE: Woman shot, suspected shooter found dead in SLC duplex
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police said a 57-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and her suspected shooter was found dead in a duplex where the two lived near Liberty Park. Police said the incident happened shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Dec....
ksl.com
Woman critically injured in Salt Lake shooting; suspected gunman found dead
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot late Thursday in Salt Lake City. The suspected gunman, the woman's brother who is also her neighbor, was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say. The investigation began about 11:45 p.m. when...
ksl.com
Utah father hit by car at airport; police say driver lost control of handicap-accessible vehicle
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah father is recovering in the hospital after he was hit by a car that plowed into multiple vehicles at the airport. David Harmer, 60, was at Salt Lake International Airport renting a car Monday morning. As he was walking to his rental car in the parking garage he heard a loud noise behind him.
KSLTV
Woman released from hospital, booked into jail after shooting in Payson home
PAYSON — A woman was released from a hospital and booked into jail Wednesday after police say she barged into her estranged husband’s home, shot a woman and threatened to kill her, then shot herself as officers moved in to arrest her. Shaina Cary Hold, 32, was booked...
News Channel Nebraska
Bond in set in Hall County Court for man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Utah boy
GRAND ISLAND, NE — We are starting to learn more about the alleged kidnapping that led to an arrest in Grand Island early Wednesday morning. Court documents say a man living in Layton, Utah contacted police about a sex offense involving his 13-year-old son in late November. The man said a 26-year-old going by the name Hunter Fox was sending sexual texts and exchanging nude images with his son. Police say Fox also goes by the name Aaron Zeman. Court documents list his name as Tadashi Kojima.
ABC 4
Teenage woman arrested for suspected Christmas Day arson
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested in connection to two fires that broke out near the Centennial Apartment Complex on Christmas Day. 19-year-old Calliope Mlynar was arrested and booked into the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, facing two first degree felony charges of aggravated arson. According...
Shooter dead, woman recovering from critical head injury after SLC shooting
A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a woman is in the hospital with critical injuries after a Salt Lake City shooting Thursday night.
KSLTV
West Valley police officer, 2 people hurt in crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An officer with the West Valley City Police Department and two other people were injured in a Friday morning crash. WVCPD Lt. Robert Brinton said the officer was taken to Intermountain Medical Center by ambulance to be evaluated for possible head injuries. The injured...
ksl.com
Man arrested following multi-vehicle crashes, fatal auto-pedestrian crash
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who caused multiple crashes resulting in at least one fatality Saturday night has been detained by police after attempting to run on foot. Police say the 20-year-old driver first caused a two-car crash at 3100 South and Redwood Road in West Valley City, leaving the drivers with minor injuries. Following the crash, officers said the driver fled the scene southbound and continued driving.
Convicted human trafficker arrested for kidnapping
A man who was convicted of child sex trafficking was charged on Wednesday, Dec. 29 after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in her own apartment.
ABC 4
Payson woman allegedly shot a woman and herself during a fight with her husband
PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) – A Payson woman is facing charges after allegedly shooting a woman before shooting herself when police arrived on Thursday, Dec. 22. Shaina Cary Hold, 22, is facing second-degree felony charges of attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and third-degree felony charges of possession of a firearm by a restricted person and engagement of a child.
Gephardt Daily
Orem PD seeks identity of reverse Samaritan
OREM, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in locating a woman who found a lost wallet and, instead of turning it in, rang up purchases on the credit cards therein. While cracking wise on social media under the headline “Tattle Tale...
