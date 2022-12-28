ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 4

Couple sought by West Valley Police in Dec. 27 shooting death of Ogden man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — West Valley City Police are looking for a couple in connection with the shooting death of Xavier Bernal, 20, of Ogden on Dec. 27. Dylan Gregorio Upshaw, 21, of West Valley City, is a person of interest in the shooting, according to police. Upshaw stands at 5’7″ and weighs around 140 lbs. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Upshaw’s girlfriend, Aracely Hernandez Guzman, is also being sought, as she has also not been seen since the shooting.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Moroni couple charged with abusing, killing 2-year-old daughter

MORONI, Sanpete County — A Moroni couple were charged Friday with killing their 2-year-old daughter. Juan Castillo, 51, and Anyi Nicol Canales Cruz, 22, are charged in 6th District Court with child abuse homicide, a first-degree felony, and child abuse, a third-degree felony. Castillo also faces an additional charge of drug possession, a class A misdemeanor.
MORONI, UT
News Channel Nebraska

Bond in set in Hall County Court for man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Utah boy

GRAND ISLAND, NE — We are starting to learn more about the alleged kidnapping that led to an arrest in Grand Island early Wednesday morning. Court documents say a man living in Layton, Utah contacted police about a sex offense involving his 13-year-old son in late November. The man said a 26-year-old going by the name Hunter Fox was sending sexual texts and exchanging nude images with his son. Police say Fox also goes by the name Aaron Zeman. Court documents list his name as Tadashi Kojima.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
ABC 4

Teenage woman arrested for suspected Christmas Day arson

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested in connection to two fires that broke out near the Centennial Apartment Complex on Christmas Day. 19-year-old Calliope Mlynar was arrested and booked into the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, facing two first degree felony charges of aggravated arson. According...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

West Valley police officer, 2 people hurt in crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An officer with the West Valley City Police Department and two other people were injured in a Friday morning crash. WVCPD Lt. Robert Brinton said the officer was taken to Intermountain Medical Center by ambulance to be evaluated for possible head injuries. The injured...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Man arrested following multi-vehicle crashes, fatal auto-pedestrian crash

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who caused multiple crashes resulting in at least one fatality Saturday night has been detained by police after attempting to run on foot. Police say the 20-year-old driver first caused a two-car crash at 3100 South and Redwood Road in West Valley City, leaving the drivers with minor injuries. Following the crash, officers said the driver fled the scene southbound and continued driving.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC 4

Payson woman allegedly shot a woman and herself during a fight with her husband

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) – A Payson woman is facing charges after allegedly shooting a woman before shooting herself when police arrived on Thursday, Dec. 22. Shaina Cary Hold, 22, is facing second-degree felony charges of attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and third-degree felony charges of possession of a firearm by a restricted person and engagement of a child.
PAYSON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Orem PD seeks identity of reverse Samaritan

OREM, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in locating a woman who found a lost wallet and, instead of turning it in, rang up purchases on the credit cards therein. While cracking wise on social media under the headline “Tattle Tale...
OREM, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy