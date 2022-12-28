White Noise has a Rotten Tomatoes score and the project is looking pretty mixed. At the time of writing, the Netflix movie has a critics score of 63. While that isn't setting the world on fire, it is enough to keep it in the fresh distinction. However, over on the audience side of things, it's a little bit less positive with a 55%. A lot of people were shocked when Noah Baumbach decided to pursue this project. As with a lot of strange fiction, it can be hard to capture the unique edges of a book like Don Delilo's novel. The 1985 book is quite the journey on the page and probably even more of a handful when it comes to bringing it to life on film. As more people get to see it, White Noise could prove to be even more of a conversation starter among film Twitter users. Check out what the company has to say about the recent release down below.

2 DAYS AGO