whdh.com
Police respond to crash overnight in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a crash on New Year’s Eve. The crash on Atlantic Avenue left a vehicle badly damaged and against a building. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
2 people suffer life-threatening injuries in crash on I-495 in Chelmsford, state police say
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious crash on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford on Sunday, state police said. The crash occurred shortly after 1:15 p.m. Sunday, at mile marker 88 on I-495. A preliminary investigation found that one vehicle crossed from the northbound side and...
WCVB
22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; driver faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, R.I. — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed early Saturday in a crash on Route 146, Rhode Island State Police said. Police in Lincoln, Rhode Island, responded at about 2:34 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash on Route 146 North, near Route 116. The car was traveling north...
Manchester, NH, Police arrest same man in second standoff in 2 days
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Police arrested a 30-year-old man in their second standoff with him in less than a week while he was out on personal recognizance bail.Police said they were called to Myrtle Street at about 10 a.m. Saturday for reports of a man acting "erratically." When they arrived, they said they found Tyler Campbell, 30, who had been involved with a standoff with police at the same address just two days before.Police said Campbell yelled at them from a second-floor window, and police set up a perimeter and tried to call Campbell on the phone. When did not answer, police said they used a loudspeaker to call out to Campbell, who did eventually exit the building.Police said Campbell is facing a charges of criminal threatening with a firearm and resisting arrest from the December 29 standoff. He will face charges of stalking and violation of bail for the Dec. 31 incident.
Police seek man in connection to shooting of woman, 60, on MBTA bus
Police say they want to ID and question a man seen in security footage. A 60-year-old woman was shot on an MBTA bus Friday in South Boston, according to officials, and police are looking for information. The MBTA Transit Police are looking for a man seen in surveillance footage in...
NECN
Man Dead in Outdoor Medford Fire
A fatal fire in Medford was under investigation Friday morning by Massachusetts State Police, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed. Authorities were responding to the area of 295 Middlesex Avenue Friday morning to investigate the incident. One man was found dead in the debris of what authorities called a "small...
manchesterinklink.com
Police investigating early-morning fight outside shelter with reported stabbing
MANCHESTER, NH – An early-morning fight outside the Families in Transition emergency shelter resulted in at least one person reportedly injured. Manchester police log shows several calls for a fight starting at about 6:44 a.m. outside 199 Manchester St. City fire and AMR responded and were advised of a person who was seriously injured in a reported stabbing. Police worked to separate several people physically fighting and engaged in verbal altercations according to witnesses who spoke to Manchester Information.
Woman shot on MBTA bus, police investigating
BOSTON — A woman was rushed to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound on an MBTA bus Friday evening. According to MBTA Transit Police, officers found a 60-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen at 5: 25 p.m. The victim was conscious and alert when...
WCVB
One dead, one wounded in New Year's Day shooting in Boston
BOSTON — Boston's first deadly shooting of the new year occurred just hours after 2023 began. Police confirmed they responded to a shooting in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Ave. in Mattapan at approximately 5:56 a.m. One victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead on the scene. A...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest One Suspect after a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about, 12:35 PM, on Saturday, December 31, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an on-site firearm arrest of Tamari Tubbs, 25, of Dorchester,. While on patrol, in the area of 66 Kingsdale Street in Dorchester, officers observed a motor vehicle with excessively dark tinted windows traveling on Erie Street towards Glenway Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop of the motor vehicle which sped up and refused to stop until it reached Standish Street.
Police looking for suspect who brutally attacked a man at MBTA station
BOSTON — MBTA Police are looking for a suspect who brutally attacked a 54-year-old male at the Charles/MGH MBTA station. The suspect allegedly punched and kicked the victim. If you recognize the person in the photos, contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. This is a developing story. Check...
liveboston617.org
Driver Charged With Operating Under The Influence in LExington Crash
On Thursday, December 29th, 2022, at approximately 01:30 hours, Lexington Police officers, Lexington firefighters, responded to a 911 call reporting that a serious car accident occurred near 476 Bedford Street. Units that first arrived noted that the accident occurred directly in front of the Boston Children’s at Lexington. The crash...
Turnto10.com
1 person taken to the hospital in Cumberland crash
(WJAR) — Cumberland police said one person was taken to the hospital in a two-car crash on Nate Whipple Highway. Police said the accident occurred Thursday night along the highway at Diamond Hill Road. According to police, one was taken to the hospital. Police said the person's injuries are...
WMUR.com
Hudson man accused of planting cameras in bathroom indicted by grand jury
A grand jury in Nashua said there's enough evidence to charge a frozen yogurt shop owner for manufacturing child sex abuse images. Chanphanou Pou, 42, owns four Tutti Frutti locations and investigators said he set up a video camera in a bathroom, knowing that the store employed a 15-year-old girl.
whdh.com
Fire crews rescue trapped person from rollover crash in Stoneham
STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash that caused two to roll over in Stoneham on Friday. SKY7HD was over the scene, where fire crews could be seen pulling a trapped person from one of the crumpled vehicles. Three people were taken to the hospital.
Drivers Hitting the Brakes When Approaching Mass Pike or I-95 Tolls: Stop It
If you drive a lot like I do, you see things. These things are not necessarily good, nor filled with common sense. The Massachusetts Turnpike debuted the overhead electronic tolls in 2016, says Masslive.com. The I-95 Hampton tolls have been an ORT (Open Road Toll) since 2010, according to NH.gov.
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
WCVB
Two vehicles roll over, person trapped in serious crash on I-93
STONEHAM, Mass. — Heavy traffic built up along Interstate 93 on Friday while officials responded to a serious crash involving three vehicles, two of which had rolled over. Sky5 flew over the crash scene on the northbound side of I-93 in Stoneham and saw a black SUV on its side in the left lane while a white SUV was on its side in the right lane. Both vehicles were pointed in the opposite direction of traffic.
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts Department of Fire Services says almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires happen in January
AUBURN, Mass. — Almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires occur after the New Year and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding you just how fast a dry tree can burn. Within 25 seconds, all branches can be engulfed and within another 10 seconds, the fire can spread...
Massachusetts man putting gas in car for wife wins $1M with scratch ticket
A Massachusetts man won a $1 million lottery prize after buying an instant ticket while getting gas for his wife.
