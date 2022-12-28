Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
outerbanksvoice.com
Rose G. Sorey of Elizabeth City, December 27
Rose Marie Sorey, age 70, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living. Born in Norfolk, VA on July 4, 1952 to the late Forest Bingham Gilmore and Rose Marie Waterman Johnson, she was the wife of James Sorey, Jr. In addition to her...
13newsnow.com
Chesapeake family blindsided by $7k water bill
They want answers from the water company, because the plumbing was just put in in 2019. Plumbers can't find a leak. They're not alone, either.
police1.com
Photo of the Week: The end of night watch
This week's photo is particularly timely as the sun sets on 2022 and we say hello to 2023. The photo was taken by Officer Sophia Wright of the Elizabeth City (North Carolina) Police Department. This picture was during a night shift as sunrise signals the end of shift was coming.
WITN
Williamston mom, 5 boys lose everything in Christmas Day fire
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters in one Eastern Carolina town had a busy Christmas weekend with three different fires. The worst fire happened on Christmas in which a mother and her five sons lost their home. Williamston Fire Chief Michael Peaks says that fire on Martin Street was caused by...
$30,000 worth of items stolen from Norfolk clothing store | Business founder speaks out
NORFOLK, Va. — Exclusive Clothing and More sits tucked between businesses on East Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk. It held high-quality sneakers like Nikes and Jordan brands, along with clothing and other items. On Christmas morning, two men targeted the store for its valuable merchandise, Norfolk detectives said. "We...
Tolls at Downtown, Midtown Tunnels to increase this weekend
Drivers with an E-ZPass will pay 27-cents more during peak hours with the toll increasing to $2.77 for a 2-axle vehicle. Peak hours are from 5:30 am to 9 am and 2:30 pm to 7 pm Monday through Friday.
Stabbing at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart leaves one injured: Police
Man stabbed at the Janaf Shopping Center Walmart on the morning of Friday, Dec. 30, according to Norfolk Police
Man found dead on E Princess Anne Rd in Norfolk
Police are now investigating after a man was found dead in Norfolk Friday morning.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck Chamber of Commerce announces winners of 2022 Small Business Awards
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual dinner meeting and awards ceremony announcing the winners of the 2022 Small Business Awards. Awards were presented by Currituck Chamber president Josh Bass. 2022 Small Business of The Year 10 Or More Employees: B&M Contractors, Inc. 2022 Small Business of The...
Virginia Beach college student wins $1M off $30 scratch ticket
Perla Gomez, a college student from Virginia Beach, has won the final top prize of $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Commonwealth scratcher game.
2022 is 'one last hoorah' for this once bustling Virginia mall
Military Circle Mall has been with us for more than five decades. This December marks the last Christmas the mall will be open.
Hampton Roads doctors concerned of possible virus surge after holidays
Concerns of a post-holiday virus surge are on the minds of many medical experts as we head into the upcoming holiday weekend and first weeks of January.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Wednesday blaze destroys house
AHOSKIE – The cause of a fire that destroyed a home near here Wednesday afternoon remains unknown. Firefighters from four departments responded after a call to Hertford County E911 Dispatch came in at around 2:30 p.m. regarding a residential structure fire in the 500 block of Hall Siding Road, located north of Ahoskie near the Brantley’s Grove community. The call referenced the residence as “fully engulfed” at that time.
Hampton man caught carrying loaded handgun at Richmond airport
The amount of guns found at Richmond International Airport is at an all-time high after a Virginia man was cited by the police for bringing a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag on Wednesday morning.
Suspect robs store on Portsmouth Blvd., Suffolk Police investigate
Suspect robs store on Portsmouth Blvd. near Brighton Elementary School, Suffolk Police investigating
Police search for suspects in clothing store burglary in Norfolk
According to police, officers received reports on Dec. 25 around 9 a.m. of to men entering the Exclusive Clothing store on 2807 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Newport News police looking for woman believed to be 'endangered'
Authorities in Newport News are looking for a person who is considered to be 'endangered.' Police said Mickayla Martin, 33, was last seen Thursday morning near Mortar Loop.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newport News
Newport News might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Newport News.
The dangers and punishments of drunk driving
NORFOLK, Va. — The countdown to 2023 is on and if you’re planning on celebrating with some champagne, make a plan to get home safely. There are so many ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve around Hampton Roads. From Last Night on the Town in Virginia Beach to Big Ugly Brewing's 80’s party in Chesapeake.
