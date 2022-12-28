ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

PhillyBite

5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
VIRGINIA STATE
outerbanksvoice.com

Rose G. Sorey of Elizabeth City, December 27

Rose Marie Sorey, age 70, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living. Born in Norfolk, VA on July 4, 1952 to the late Forest Bingham Gilmore and Rose Marie Waterman Johnson, she was the wife of James Sorey, Jr. In addition to her...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
police1.com

Photo of the Week: The end of night watch

This week's photo is particularly timely as the sun sets on 2022 and we say hello to 2023. The photo was taken by Officer Sophia Wright of the Elizabeth City (North Carolina) Police Department. This picture was during a night shift as sunrise signals the end of shift was coming.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WITN

Williamston mom, 5 boys lose everything in Christmas Day fire

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters in one Eastern Carolina town had a busy Christmas weekend with three different fires. The worst fire happened on Christmas in which a mother and her five sons lost their home. Williamston Fire Chief Michael Peaks says that fire on Martin Street was caused by...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Wednesday blaze destroys house

AHOSKIE – The cause of a fire that destroyed a home near here Wednesday afternoon remains unknown. Firefighters from four departments responded after a call to Hertford County E911 Dispatch came in at around 2:30 p.m. regarding a residential structure fire in the 500 block of Hall Siding Road, located north of Ahoskie near the Brantley’s Grove community. The call referenced the residence as “fully engulfed” at that time.
AHOSKIE, NC
13News Now

The dangers and punishments of drunk driving

NORFOLK, Va. — The countdown to 2023 is on and if you’re planning on celebrating with some champagne, make a plan to get home safely. There are so many ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve around Hampton Roads. From Last Night on the Town in Virginia Beach to Big Ugly Brewing's 80’s party in Chesapeake.
CHESAPEAKE, VA

