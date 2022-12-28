Read full article on original website
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
biltmorebeacon.com
Celebrate the Seasons with ‘The Collected Cottage’
Interior designer Kathryn Greeley’s second book, “The Collected Cottage,” is a treasure trove of beauty and wisdom, with heirloom recipes, stories about her travels, looks at her collections and gardening tips. Waynesville resident Greeley calls her Chestnut Cottage home “the cottage of my dreams,” pouring in years...
Extras Needed For Hallmark Movie Filming in North Carolina
Hallmark fans, rejoice! The network is searching for extras to appear in its latest holiday film, A Biltmore Christmas, which will begin production in January. The Yuletide romance will shoot on-location at the iconic Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, and the film is looking for background performers in the area. If you've ever dreamed of being in a Hallmark Christmas movie, now's your chance.
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville Water service update: 8:00 p.m., December 29
The City of Asheville staff was able to make continued progress today in its efforts to restore full water service to all customers. Water crews will remain in the field overnight as we continue necessary repairs and monitor the system as it recharges. Service restoration today. The majority of Mills...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Greenville Grand Bohemian celebrates nature in style
The Grand Bohemian Lodge in Greenville, South Carolina, has the look and feel of a lodge from a bygone era but one that celebrates art and nature in sophisticated style. Opened in August after three years of construction, the Grand Bohemian is a feast for the eyes for those with an appreciation of inventive design uses of wood, stone, bark, rock, and other natural elements.
skisoutheast.com
An Ode to NC Mountains
Many times in life we are faced with decisions upon where to live. I started to get that antsy feeling . . . The feeling that there is (still) something bigger around the corner. The question had even been welling-up . . . ‘Am I beginning to outgrow the SE region’? Are the adventures becoming less rosy?
FOX Carolina
New restaurant offers New England flavor in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Table 301 is starting off the new year with a new restaurant in downtown Greenville inspired by its founder’s roots. Carl Sobocinski is a New England native, growing up in New Hampshire before he moved to the Upstate and created the Table 301 Restaurant Group. His portfolio includes Soby’s, The Lazy Goat, Nose Dive Gastropub, Passerelle Bistro - and now a fresh concept built on old favorites.
2 North Carolina Eateries Among America's 40 Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Esquire compiled a list of the 40 best new dining spots around the country, including two in North Carolina.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town One of the Best Places for a Winter Vacation Home
Are you contemplating getting an additional property? Everyone enjoys their vacation homes when they need a break from their day-to-day. From beach houses to the ultimate dream winter wonderland, vacation homes are getting more and more popular. Finding a hotel or Airbnb rental in places you tend to visit often can be a hassle. So, why not just get a vacation home in some of your favorite vacation destinations?
Largest city in NC mountains water restoration won’t be complete Friday night as problem drags into a week
As many as 38,000 customers in the southern part of the city have had water outages.
WYFF4.com
Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue. The announcement was made Thursday on Facebook and is getting mixed reviews. The post said that food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as payment. It said debit and...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Ellaberry Llama Farm: Make Your Llama Dreams Come True in Hendersonville, NC
Ellaberry Llama Farm is a completely unique farm in Hendersonville, NC, about an hour north of Greenville, SC, that lets guests interact in ways they likely haven’t experienced with a llama before!. Media tickets were given for this experience. I love llamas and alpacas and big, fluffy animals. I...
WYFF4.com
Extras needed for Hallmark movie being filmed at Biltmore Estate
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — If you have ever wanted to be in a Hallmark Christmas movie, here is your chance. The Hallmark Channel announced last week that "A Biltmore Christmas" will be shot on location at the historic Biltmore Estate, in Asheville, North Carolina. The movie is set to begin...
hendersonville.com
The Uncertain Future of Old-Growth Forests in North Carolina, Part Four
This article completes Carolina Public Press’s four-part series focusing on the Southside Project, a recent initiative by the U.S. Forest Service to make the national forest more resilient and sustainable. Click here to read the previous parts of this series. In August, Blue Ridge Public Radio reported a Protect...
FOX Carolina
City of Asheville works to restore water to residents
With New Year's Eve right around the corner, Sergeant Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department talks safety. Breaking news out of Clemson where the city confirms Building Two at "Dockside" apartments is closed after pipes burst due to freezing temperatures.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Lots of Winter Family Fun at Black Bear Snow Tubing in Hendersonville, NC
Are you thinking about snow tubing at Black Bear Snow Tubing in Hendersonville, NC? Western North Carolina has great snow tubing and Black Bear Snow Tubing is a stellar option for families! They have a huge mountain to get your winter in high gear with a fun snow tubing trip for the whole family! We took a trip up to try out that snow-tubing mountain and it was so much fun! Now we have all the details to share so you can plan your trip!
FOX Carolina
Bon Secours Wellness Arena announces big change to venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced a new change coming to the venue. On Thursday, Bon Secours said in a Facebook post that it is now a cashless venue. All food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as a form of...
greenvillejournal.com
The Debutante Club of Greenville held its 66th Annual Ball at the Poinsett Club on Dec. 28, 2022
The Debutante Club of Greenville presented 13 young women at its 66th Annual Ball at the Poinsett Club on Dec. 28, 2022. Sarah Grace Calder, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Connelly Calder, junior, is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Everette Arden Weathers of Orangeburg, and Mrs. Thomas Harold DeWitt of Simpsonville and the late Mr. DeWitt. A student at Clemson University, she was presented by her father and escorted by Connor Quin Bailey.
wccbcharlotte.com
South Carolina Bakery Lands on Oprah’s Favorite Things List
SPARTANBURG, S.C.– A South Carolina bakery known for its caramel cakes has been named to Oprah Winfrey‘s list of favorite things. This is actually the fourth time Caroline’s Bakery has made the list. The bakery said it feels honored and is looking forward to having its cakes...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe prepares for trash collection fee increase
Buncombe County residents are paying more to buy just about everything than they were a year ago — according to the latest available figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual inflation rate for the region including Buncombe was 8.1% as of October. Come 2023, they’ll be paying more to get rid of that stuff as well.
Water Outages in Asheville, N.C.: Water Outage Map, Causes, and More
Residents of Asheville, N.C. are in a bind right now, as water supplies are few and far between. Entire communities and businesses across the southern mountain town are without H2O, as some sort of interference has reportedly affected the city's distribution system. Those who do have water are being asked to boil water before drinking it, even though contamination has not yet been confirmed.
