The latest trade rumours surrounding Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, John Klingberg, Morgan Reilly returns to Toronto Maple Leafs lineup and more
A number of updates on players potentially linked to the Edmonton Oilers in a trade. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun had updates on the status of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and John Klingberg. Here’s some of what he wrote:. I’m putting Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews together just because...
WWTDW(TE): A Reclamation Project from the New York Rangers
There’s a former top draft pick who’s struggling to produce despite having strong underlying numbers and a change of scenery might be in order. No, we aren’t talking about Jesse Puljujarvi. Alexis Lafreniere, the first-overall pick from the 2020 NHL Draft, was made a healthy scratch by...
Oilersnation Top 10 of 2022: #2 — Goaltender Jimmy Howard joins Edmonton Oilers on a two-year contract
Welcome to the annual wrap-up of the most-read articles of the last year!. The annual April Fool’s day post never fails. Last year, as he always does, Cam Lewis came up with a tremendous headline that sucked everyone in. 2022’s edition saw him pen that the Oilers had signed former Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard to a two-year deal partway through the year.
Nosek Out Again Saturday, Frederic Center Of Attention
After missing his team’s 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night, Boston Bruins center Tomas Nosek will miss a second straight game on Saturday afternoon against the Buffalo Sabres. “Yes,” Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said immediately when asked if Nosek will be out of...
Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Available; Trade Makes Perfect Sense For Boston
Who will be taking the field for the Boston Red Sox in 2023?. There’s no way to be completely sure at this moment. Boston has lost a few major pieces in Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez, but also has made some intriguing additions by signing Masataka Yoshida, Justin Turner, two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber, and All-Star closer Kenley Jansen. The Red Sox may have not made the flashiest moves so far this offseason, but they are starting to shore up areas of weakness from 2022.
Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA
It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood when he was not selected during the NBA Draft. It just got tougher when his ex-girlfriend left him following his undrafted status. Things have changed for the Dallas Mavericks' center now. He's a vital cog alongside Luka Doncic gunning for a playoff spot this year, and it all began when he had a breakout season with the Detroit Pistons in 2019-20, followed by landing a three-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets soon after.
Jamal Murray's Injury Status For Celtics-Nuggets Game
Jamal Murray is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets.
Unusual reason for Joe Mazzulla’s absence from Celtics revealed
It turns out that the players are not the only ones who can be sidelined with strange injuries. Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla has not been with the team for the last two games. He missed Tuesday’s game against the Houston Rockets and Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. That has left assistant coach Damon Stoudamire, the former NBA guard who also used to coach Pacific University, to fill in for Mazzulla.
Red Sox add Kyle Hudson to coaching staff
The Red Sox have hired Kyle Hudson to be their first base coach and outfield instructor, rounding out their major league coaching hires for 2023, according to Sean McAdam of the Boston Sports Journal. Hudson joins Boston having spent the past three seasons with the Guardians, where he worked as...
Stanley Cup champion announces retirement
NHL veteran and Stanley Cup Champion forward Devante Smith-Pelly announced his retirement from hockey. The 30-year-old announced his choice via Instagram. Drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round in 2010, Smith-Pelly broke into the NHL just two seasons after being drafted. He recorded 13 points in 49 games during his rookie season in 2011-12 with the Ducks.
