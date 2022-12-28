After being suspended from The View for two weeks in February for her comment that the Holocaust was “not about race,” Whoopi Goldberg is doubling down on her argument in a new interview with The Times of London, saying that the Holocaust “wasn't originally” about race. “Remember who they were killing first,” Goldberg said. “They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision. It doesn’t change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them. That was the point I was making.”

