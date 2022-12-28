Read full article on original website
‘Not In A Good Place’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Friends Pleading For Her To Leave ‘The View’ As Backlash Grows Over Holocaust Remarks: Sources
Whoopi Goldberg faced intense backlash and was forced to apologize this week after repeating a false claim about the Holocaust — and sources claim her friends are pleading with her to step away from her gig on The View for months, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider said before the scandal this week, Goldberg had been urged by friends to leave her longtime spot as co-host of the daytime talk show. “Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl,” said a source. “It’s at the point...
Whoopi Goldberg Goes Off on Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'You're Talking About a Coup!'
Listen to our View in Review podcast. Whoopi Goldberg is tired of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's schtick. On Tuesday morning, Whoopi went off on the Republican congresswoman, who spent the weekend claiming that she "would have won" the January 6 insurrection had she organized it. "Not to mention, it would have been armed," she told the crowd at a New York Young Republican gala on Sunday, prompting a sharp rebuke from the White House.
The View’s Sunny Hostin gives Whoopi Goldberg & Sara Haines ‘death glare’ after they mock her ‘weird’ marriage rule
SUNNY Hostin has flashed her co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines a furious glare after they mocked her "weird" marriage rule. The View star, 54, admitted she makes her surgeon husband Emmanuel wear his wedding ring outside of his hospital scrubs so that everyone knows he's married. During Monday's broadcast,...
‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Surprising Detail in Her Will
Don’t expect any biopics of the life of The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg to be made after she passes away at all. She’s made it clear in her will that people do not have permission to do so. This all came up during a discussion on the ABC talk show about the Marilyn Monroe-focused movie Blonde. Andrew Dominik directed the movie. Goldberg actually revealed that her will stipulates rules around potential biopics about her life, Entertainment Weekly reports.
Daily Beast
Whoopi Goldberg Doubles Down on Holocaust Comments
After being suspended from The View for two weeks in February for her comment that the Holocaust was “not about race,” Whoopi Goldberg is doubling down on her argument in a new interview with The Times of London, saying that the Holocaust “wasn't originally” about race. “Remember who they were killing first,” Goldberg said. “They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision. It doesn’t change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them. That was the point I was making.”
Don Jr admits he doesn’t know where $240m Trump fundraised to fight election results went in Jan 6 transcripts
Donald Trump Jr said that he did not know where the $240m raised to fight his father’s 2020 presidential election loss went, according to transcripts released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. The select committee released transcripts of its witness testimony with the former president’s son, along with that of other former Trump administration and campaign officials, and other figures involved in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol riot. During one point in Mr Trump Jr’s testimony, an interviewer noted that the Trump campaign raised about $250m...
ETOnline.com
Star Jones, Rosie O'Donnell, Sunny Hostin and More 'The View' Co-Hosts React to Barbara Walters' Death
Past and present co-hosts of The View are reacting to Barbara Walters' death on Friday. She was 93. Star Jones, who co-hosted alongside the legendary broadcaster since the show's inception in 1997 until season 9 in 2006, took to Twitter on Friday night and paid tribute to her mentor. "I...
Donald Trump Pays Tribute to Barbara Walters As Interview Clips Resurface
The former president was asked some tough questions by Walters during a 1990 interview that has been widely shared.
'The View' highlights in 2022: Whoopi suspended for Holocaust comments, Sunny Hostin calls GOP women 'roaches'
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg started the year with a two-week suspension after claiming that the Holocaust wasn't about race in January 2022.
KTVB
Kathy Griffin Shades Andy Cohen Ahead of His 'New Year's Eve Live' Co-Hosting Duties With Anderson Cooper
There's no love lost between Kathy Griffin and Andy Cohen. Just hours before the world turns the page on 2022, the 62-year-old comedian conjured up a 2017 clip in which the Bravo TV executive tells a TMZ photographer he didn't know Griffin. The 5-year-old video filmed at Los Angeles International Airport came not long after Cohen was tapped to replace Griffin as Anderson Cooper's co-host for CNN's New Year's Eve Live show.
