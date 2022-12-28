ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler presents Gov.-elect Tina Kotek, lawmakers with his priorities for legislative session

By Jamie Goldberg
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Tio Guedo
3d ago

Governor Elect ? 🤣🤣🤣. Pathetic!!! Now get ready for the Real Paine Oregonians. Our Freedom is History!!! When we have Zero Say-so over our Liberty and we Live in Fear of leaving our homes or going where we want because the Dictators have Given Free Reign to Criminals....By-By Freedom.

The Oregonian

Capital gains tax to provide legal defense for tenants in eviction court qualifies for May ballot

Multnomah County voters will decide in May whether to approve a capital gains tax in order to provide legal representation to tenants facing eviction. Tim Scott, director of elections for Multnomah County, announced in a Dec. 22 email to the county’s board of commissioners that backers of the initiative had turned in enough valid signatures to get the measure on the ballot. Backers needed 22,686 valid signatures to qualify the measure for the May 16, 2023 ballot. They turned in 24,216 in November, Scott wrote.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KXL

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler wants to declare a state of emergency on homelessness

Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Mayor Ted Wheeler has a wish list going into next year for Oregon’s incoming Governor, Tina Kotek. The top priority is addressing the homeless crisis plaguing Portland. Wheeler is asking Kotek to declare a state of emergency when it comes to homelessness. Part of that plan would open up access to emergency management and disaster resources to get homeless people off the streets, and allow access to purchase supplies from Fema-subsidized disaster supplies list, which could benefit a number of Oregon cities to combat homelessness. One aspect of this would be to designate the homeless to three large tent encampments, which would include bringing in the National Guard to help set them up.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Multnomah County Capital Gains Tax to Fund Eviction-Relief Lawyers Qualifies for May Ballot

The county with the second-highest top marginal income tax rate in the country will ask voters to consider adding another tax—this one a 0.75% tax on capital gains. The proceeds of the Multnomah County tax would be used to hire lawyers for tenants facing eviction. As WW reported earlier this month, the threat of eviction is growing as pandemic-era protections expire.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: No enforcement encourages no compliance

I just received a vehicle registration renewal notice from the Oregon Department of Transportation, and for the first time in my life, I’m questioning this civic responsibility. Exactly why should I comply by having my car inspected and by paying the fee? The answer surely isn’t “because it’s the law”, which only has meaning if there’s enforcement. As reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive in June 2021, the Portland Police Bureau has declared it won’t enforce low-level vehicle infractions, including expired tags, (“Portland Police will no longer pursue minor traffic infractions and will limit car searches.”) Proof positive: Stroll any Portland neighborhood and you’ll find so many cars parked on the street with expired tags. Some expired more than 10 years ago. Why hasn’t Portland implemented equitable parking enforcement? Working models do exist. The answer for tag renewal also can’t be “for the environment,” because if the environmental impact of untested motor vehicles were so important, Portland would already be leveraging it to enforce the existing law.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Popular vote should replace electoral college

The proposals to preserve democracy suggested by the Jan. 6 committee are welcome and should be adopted. But they don’t fix one great fault in our system — the electoral college. Its operation allows those who lose the popular vote to still win the election. We installed the loser by 537,179 in 2000, and the popular vote loser by 2,868,686 in 2016. The growth of deep blue metro areas increases the odds that such results will occur in the future. Constitutional change is needed if we are serious about preserving democracy.
PORTLAND, OR
HipHopWired

Black Oregon Family Threatened By Neighbor’s Racist N-Word Attack

Andre Channel and his family are speaking out about their next-door neighbor in an Oregon suburb who targeted them with a racist slur painted on their own home. The family feels that they are not safe as it's the latest incident of the neighbor's increasingly unstable behavior. The post Black Oregon Family Threatened By Neighbor’s Racist N-Word Attack appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
WEST LINN, OR
The Oregonian

Charles Williams, convicted of 2 murders in 1973, dies at Oregon State Penitentiary

Charles Williams, 82, died Saturday morning in the infirmary while on hospice care at the Oregon State Penitentiary, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Williams was serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of murder in July 1973, when he was 32 years old. He was convicted of murdering Vicki Lynn Trent, 20, and Miller Green Jr., 20, who were shot to death in Portland’s Forest Park in September 1972. Little Joe Bell Jr., 23, who was Trent’s boyfriend, was also shot but did not die.
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Deaths, flooding as storm hit Oregon and Washington state

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A winter storm that brought powerful wind gusts to Oregon on Tuesday caused at least two fatal car accidents that left four people dead, preliminary police investigations have found. Weather conditions also appeared to have contributed to a third fatal crash that killed one person and injured another, police said.
OREGON STATE
