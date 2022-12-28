Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler presents Gov.-elect Tina Kotek, lawmakers with his priorities for legislative session

Read full article on original website
Tio Guedo
3d ago
Governor Elect ? 🤣🤣🤣. Pathetic!!! Now get ready for the Real Paine Oregonians. Our Freedom is History!!! When we have Zero Say-so over our Liberty and we Live in Fear of leaving our homes or going where we want because the Dictators have Given Free Reign to Criminals....By-By Freedom.
Wheeler asks lawmakers to prioritize homeless, public defender shortage
Ahead of the upcoming legislative session, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler requested several asks of Governor-Elect Tina Kotek and state lawmakers including addressing homelessness, bolstering public defender salaries and lowering the bar to forcibly commit someone.
Capital gains tax to provide legal defense for tenants in eviction court qualifies for May ballot
Multnomah County voters will decide in May whether to approve a capital gains tax in order to provide legal representation to tenants facing eviction. Tim Scott, director of elections for Multnomah County, announced in a Dec. 22 email to the county’s board of commissioners that backers of the initiative had turned in enough valid signatures to get the measure on the ballot. Backers needed 22,686 valid signatures to qualify the measure for the May 16, 2023 ballot. They turned in 24,216 in November, Scott wrote.
Thursday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler asks Kotek, state legislature to help address city's homelessness crisis
Photo by(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Dec. 29 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
KXL
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler wants to declare a state of emergency on homelessness
Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Mayor Ted Wheeler has a wish list going into next year for Oregon’s incoming Governor, Tina Kotek. The top priority is addressing the homeless crisis plaguing Portland. Wheeler is asking Kotek to declare a state of emergency when it comes to homelessness. Part of that plan would open up access to emergency management and disaster resources to get homeless people off the streets, and allow access to purchase supplies from Fema-subsidized disaster supplies list, which could benefit a number of Oregon cities to combat homelessness. One aspect of this would be to designate the homeless to three large tent encampments, which would include bringing in the National Guard to help set them up.
Readers respond: State’s help on traffic enforcement needed
I’m impressed that the mayor is asking the state to help provide traffic enforcement (“Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler presents Gov.-elect Tina Kotek, lawmakers with his priority for legislative session,” Dec. 28). By population, we are the nexus of safe and unsafe driving for the state, so in...
Readers respond: Guessing is not a strategy for learning
My jaw is still dropped after reading the article about teachers (again) learning phonics to teach reading. (Oregon teachers want to learn the right way to teach reading.They need funding to do it,” Dec. 25). The mind reels at the thought anyone believed guessing at words was a good...
Oregon law going into effect in 2023 allows cities, counties to set speed limits
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon law that will go into effect in 2023 will allow city and county officials to designate speed limits. It's a shift from the current process where the authority lies with the Oregon Department of Transportation and a handful of traffic engineers. Since the start...
WWEEK
Multnomah County Capital Gains Tax to Fund Eviction-Relief Lawyers Qualifies for May Ballot
The county with the second-highest top marginal income tax rate in the country will ask voters to consider adding another tax—this one a 0.75% tax on capital gains. The proceeds of the Multnomah County tax would be used to hire lawyers for tenants facing eviction. As WW reported earlier this month, the threat of eviction is growing as pandemic-era protections expire.
Bank freezes Portland nonprofit Brown Hope’s account, delaying income payments promised to 25 Black families
The embattled racial justice nonprofit Brown Hope delayed the $2,000 monthly stipends that it promised to 25 Black families after its bank froze its account, an email obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. Black Resilience Fund Program Manager Alexandrea Wilson wrote in the Dec. 21 email to grant recipients that Brown...
Readers respond: No enforcement encourages no compliance
I just received a vehicle registration renewal notice from the Oregon Department of Transportation, and for the first time in my life, I’m questioning this civic responsibility. Exactly why should I comply by having my car inspected and by paying the fee? The answer surely isn’t “because it’s the law”, which only has meaning if there’s enforcement. As reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive in June 2021, the Portland Police Bureau has declared it won’t enforce low-level vehicle infractions, including expired tags, (“Portland Police will no longer pursue minor traffic infractions and will limit car searches.”) Proof positive: Stroll any Portland neighborhood and you’ll find so many cars parked on the street with expired tags. Some expired more than 10 years ago. Why hasn’t Portland implemented equitable parking enforcement? Working models do exist. The answer for tag renewal also can’t be “for the environment,” because if the environmental impact of untested motor vehicles were so important, Portland would already be leveraging it to enforce the existing law.
Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty: In her own words
Departing Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty sat down with City Hall reporter Shane Dixon Kavanaugh for a frank look back at her term in office and the prospects for the city. These excerpts have been lightly edited for clarity and brevity. How has Portland changed in the last four years?
Readers respond: Popular vote should replace electoral college
The proposals to preserve democracy suggested by the Jan. 6 committee are welcome and should be adopted. But they don’t fix one great fault in our system — the electoral college. Its operation allows those who lose the popular vote to still win the election. We installed the loser by 537,179 in 2000, and the popular vote loser by 2,868,686 in 2016. The growth of deep blue metro areas increases the odds that such results will occur in the future. Constitutional change is needed if we are serious about preserving democracy.
Changes coming to Clark County’s repair program in 2023
Following a few complicated years from COVID-19, Clark County's free repair program will return to some in-person events in 2023.
Black Oregon Family Threatened By Neighbor’s Racist N-Word Attack
Andre Channel and his family are speaking out about their next-door neighbor in an Oregon suburb who targeted them with a racist slur painted on their own home. The family feels that they are not safe as it's the latest incident of the neighbor's increasingly unstable behavior. The post Black Oregon Family Threatened By Neighbor’s Racist N-Word Attack appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Sellwood community working to rescue historic fallen tree
As recent windstorms have toppled countless trees across the region, one community in Sellwood is working together to salvage a century-old American chestnut tree that recently fell.
WWEEK
Rubio Directs $15.5 Million in Development Fees to a New Skatepark and Other Greenspaces
Portland Parks Commissioner Carmen Rubio this week approved plans to use $15.5 million in one-time fees to build a skatepark, a playground, and a community garden, and to make improvements to Kelley Point Park and complete a master plan for a natural area near the Columbia Slough. The money is...
Officials decry Southwest Airlines’ ‘unacceptable’ flight cancellations
One week after a powerful winter blast hit parts of the nation, Southwest Airlines announced Friday will be the last day customers experience mass cancellations.
‘OUR CITY IS IN PERIL’: Portland business owners demand more action as criminals ‘wreak havoc’
Portland business owners are demanding officials do more to stop surging property crime. Their proposals? Prosecute criminals and put more cops on the streets.
Charles Williams, convicted of 2 murders in 1973, dies at Oregon State Penitentiary
Charles Williams, 82, died Saturday morning in the infirmary while on hospice care at the Oregon State Penitentiary, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Williams was serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of murder in July 1973, when he was 32 years old. He was convicted of murdering Vicki Lynn Trent, 20, and Miller Green Jr., 20, who were shot to death in Portland’s Forest Park in September 1972. Little Joe Bell Jr., 23, who was Trent’s boyfriend, was also shot but did not die.
Deaths, flooding as storm hit Oregon and Washington state
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A winter storm that brought powerful wind gusts to Oregon on Tuesday caused at least two fatal car accidents that left four people dead, preliminary police investigations have found. Weather conditions also appeared to have contributed to a third fatal crash that killed one person and injured another, police said.
