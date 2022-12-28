Read full article on original website
Popular Farm in Rochester Ending 2022 With a Sad News
A Popular Farm in Southeast Minnesota Is Ending 2022 With a Sad Announcement. 2022 is ending on a sad note in Southeast Minnesota. Pauley Alpaca Company, which is located in Rochester, Minnesota, has been allowing visitors to enjoy their farm for the past 10 years. If you couldn't figure it out from their name, well, they are known for some pretty incredible alpacas. Unfortunately, 2022 is ending on a sad note for them.
Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink,...
fox9.com
MN Lottery's Minnesota Millionaire Raffle sells two $1 million tickets
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota starts 2023 with two more millionaires, according to the Minnesota Lottery. The Lottery announced two $1,000,000 tickets were sold in the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. The two tickets were sold a Kwik Trip in Oak Park Heights and a Lunds & Byerlys in St. Louis...
One Minnesota City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
kfgo.com
Minnesota Millionaire Raffle $1 million tickets sold in Oak Park Heights and St. Louis Park
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Two Minnesota Millionaire Raffle players woke up New Year’s Day to discover that their tickets are worth $1 million. The businesses that sold the winning tickets will receive $5,000 bonuses. The million dollar tickets were sold at Kwik Trip in Oak Park Heights and Lunds-Byerlys in St. Louis Park.
Minnesota Competition! 2023 Brings 3 New Garbage Haulers to Rochester
If you want more options in who picks up your trash, 2023 is the year for you in Olmsted County!. In November, an Olmsted County ordinance was updated to bring more competition to the area and that led to three new garbage hauling licenses being granted. Who's Been Added to...
Ice Palace wowing crowds at Delano winery
DELANO, Minn. – There's a new winter attraction that just opened in Delano. The two-acre Ice Palace is on the site of Fountain Hill Winery. The Ice Palace originated in Idaho, where it's been a popular attraction for the last five years. The owners thought Minnesota would be a perfect place to expand. "Minnesota is known for its winters. You guys have so much fun winter activities, we wanted to add the ice palace into that culture here," said Ice Palace CEO Brigham Youngstrom.Youngstrom ended up connecting with Fountain Hill Winery & Vineyard owner Juston Dooley."We definitely discussed, you know, kind...
macaronikid.com
Frozen Fun for the Whole Family at the Ice Maze at Viking Lakes-Eagan
Open daily from January 6 - February 19, 2023, weather permitting. Minnesota Ice is thrilled to partner with Viking Lakes to bring the Twin Cities its largest ice maze ever! This twisty, fun, frozen maze will be located at Viking Lakes in Eagan, MN. Our fully-lit maze is perfect for families and kids of all ages. Ice thrones, weekend theme nights, scavenger hunts, fire pits, and inflatables are sure to keep you entertained, along with hot chocolate, s'mores, an ice bar, and much more.
Minnesota man detained in Ethiopia, family pleads for help: "I am absolutely concerned for his life"
MINNEAPOLIS -- Family members say it's been nearly two days since they--or anyone--has heard from Tashitta Tufaa.Tashitta Tuffa is President and CEO of Metropolitan Transportation Network, based in Fridley.Tashitta Tufaa's family says he spent the last two weeks of 2022 in Ethiopia and was preparing to board a return flight to America when he was detained at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa."My uncle was actually with my father. They were supposed to board the same flights and both of their passports got confiscated for some reason," said Nuurasuu Tufaa, Tashitta's son. "I got a phone call from my mother...
Financial planning tips for 2023
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Every new year it's one of the top resolutions -- financial planning. So to help us make sure we stick to those goals, Shannon Foreman with Forethought Planning joined KARE 11 Saturday with some tips to get us off on the right foot in 2023.
Native victims of mass execution remembered in Minnesota
The Dakota 38+2 memorial runners met the horseback riders in southwestern Minnesota the day after Christmas. ‘It’s important to learn about history. This ride and run keep that history alive’
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Strom Watch for most of southern Minnesota for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. The Winter Storm Watch includes Rice, Steele, Le Sueur, Goodhue, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn counties (+more), and also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area. Winter...
voiceofalexandria.com
The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
fox9.com
Mail issues plaguing Twin Cities metro delivers some holiday letdowns
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Christmas looked different inside the Kittock household this year. Father Joe Kittock gifted his wife and daughter with empty boxes. Inside the boxes, a note said the gifts had yet to arrive. "Where are the packages?" Kittock wondered. In late December, he says his Lakeville...
fox9.com
Cattle on I-35 in Minnesota after rollover crash
MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol told FOX 9 a trailer rolled and four cattle got loose....
What's open and what's closed for New Year's Day 2023
New Year's Day, which is a federal holiday, falls on Sunday this year, so many businesses and government agencies will observe the holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. Here's a look at what's open and what's closed for the holiday. Local, state and federal offices. Most city, county, state and federal...
knuj.net
FREE RADON TEST KITS AVAILABLE STARTING NEXT WEEK
Every January Brown County Public Health alongside the Minnesota Department of Health promotes the importance of testing your homes for radon. Two of five Minnesota homes have dangerous levels of radon, which is an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas that can cause lung cancer. In Minnesota, the average radon level is over three times higher than the national average. It comes through the soil around homes and seeps through sealed cracks in basement floors and walls. Over 21-thousand lung cancer deaths are attributed to radon every year. Testing is the only way to determine if your home has elevated levels of radon. Free radon test kits can be picked starting Tuesday up from the Brown County Public Health Office in New Ulm as well as the Sleepy Eye, Springfield and Comfrey city halls, while supplies last.
KIMT
Name released of body found in Rochester ditch
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the name of the victim who was found in a ditch Monday night as 41 year old Kimberly Ann Robinson of Eyota. Capt. James Schuller said the autopsy was completed Wednesday and he is now comfortable confirming it as a...
Car Stolen in Alexandria Found in Minneapolis With Baby Inside
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Emergency responders in Minneapolis have rescued a hypothermic baby they found abandoned in a stolen car. Police were dispatched to a residential area in south Minneapolis at about 8:10. a.m. on Tuesday. There they found the stolen car. A baby boy was in the car alone. He...
Mall of America adding multiple new security measures after 2022 gun incidents
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The nation's largest mall is stepping up security after a deadly shooting sent Christmas shoppers scrambling.Police think a teenager opened fire during a fight at Mall of America on Friday night, killing 19-year-old Johntae Hudson inside a department store.Mall of America officials tell WCCO it's adding additional security resources. Some that guests will notice, others that they won't see. We're told that includes bag checks at entrances."I think it's necessary to keep everyone safe. It might be uncomfortable but sometimes you have to go out of your comfort zone," Honorine Abongnbu of Ramsey said.The security upgrade comes...
