Rio Grande Sun
Burglar Arrested After Stealing $9k In Tools, Equipment
Española Police arrested a burglar who stole nearly $9,000 worth of tools and equipment from a home on the city’s west side, according to police. Melissa DeHerrera, 34, of Vallecitos, was caught on home security surveillance footage committing the two burglaries at the same residence on Calle Chavez, the first on Nov. 27 and another on Dec. 2, according to Española Police Chief Mizel Garcia.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Dec. 21- Dec. 27
C. Jacob Davis, 31, of Los Alamos was arrested December 23 on a Municipal Court warrant. Rachel Louise Sheahan, 49, of Los Alamos was arrested December 25 and charged with battery and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer – fleeing. Information published in the weekly Los Alamos Police Department...
Rio Grande Sun
Rio Arriba County Manager Gets Big Pay Raise
Rio Arriba County Manager Lucia Sanchez was given a raise of $12,816 after over a year of service to the county’s constituents, and this raise will put her salary at $134,816. This occurred during the first ever performance evaluation of a Rio Arriba County Manager, according to Sanchez, and...
Rio Grande Sun
Fatburger Opens in Española Gas Station
Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express opened an Española location on Dec. 19, and is located in the Avanyu Travel Plaza on 618 N Riverside Dr. It is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. The fast food chain boasts patty sizes that range from a 1/3...
ladailypost.com
Daily Postcard: Snow Covered Truchas Peak
Daily Postcard: View of snow covered Truchas Peak taken Thursday afternoon from Anderson Overlook in Los Alamos. Truchas (Spanish for ‘trout’) Peak is the second highest peak in New Mexico behind Wheeler Peak. It is in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains 26 miles northeast of Santa Fe. Photo by.
Rio Grande Sun
Lowriders Bring Christmas Cheer
Children milled about the Christian Rock Fellowship parking lot on 919 N riverside Dr. on Dec. 21 as NM Lowrider Queen handed out nearly 260 toys during a toy distribution event. These toys were donated to the organization during the NM Lowrider Queen Glowrider’s of Lights event held on Dec....
