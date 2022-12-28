ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Arriba County, NM

Rio Grande Sun

Burglar Arrested After Stealing $9k In Tools, Equipment

Española Police arrested a burglar who stole nearly $9,000 worth of tools and equipment from a home on the city’s west side, according to police. Melissa DeHerrera, 34, of Vallecitos, was caught on home security surveillance footage committing the two burglaries at the same residence on Calle Chavez, the first on Nov. 27 and another on Dec. 2, according to Española Police Chief Mizel Garcia.
ESPANOLA, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Police Department Report: Dec. 21- Dec. 27

C. Jacob Davis, 31, of Los Alamos was arrested December 23 on a Municipal Court warrant. Rachel Louise Sheahan, 49, of Los Alamos was arrested December 25 and charged with battery and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer – fleeing. Information published in the weekly Los Alamos Police Department...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Rio Arriba County Manager Gets Big Pay Raise

Rio Arriba County Manager Lucia Sanchez was given a raise of $12,816 after over a year of service to the county’s constituents, and this raise will put her salary at $134,816. This occurred during the first ever performance evaluation of a Rio Arriba County Manager, according to Sanchez, and...
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Fatburger Opens in Española Gas Station

Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express opened an Española location on Dec. 19, and is located in the Avanyu Travel Plaza on 618 N Riverside Dr. It is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. The fast food chain boasts patty sizes that range from a 1/3...
ESPANOLA, NM
ladailypost.com

Daily Postcard: Snow Covered Truchas Peak

Daily Postcard: View of snow covered Truchas Peak taken Thursday afternoon from Anderson Overlook in Los Alamos. Truchas (Spanish for ‘trout’) Peak is the second highest peak in New Mexico behind Wheeler Peak. It is in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains 26 miles northeast of Santa Fe. Photo by.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Lowriders Bring Christmas Cheer

Children milled about the Christian Rock Fellowship parking lot on 919 N riverside Dr. on Dec. 21 as NM Lowrider Queen handed out nearly 260 toys during a toy distribution event. These toys were donated to the organization during the NM Lowrider Queen Glowrider’s of Lights event held on Dec....
ESPANOLA, NM

