NBC Washington
What's Open and Closed Around DC For New Year's?
While many people take advantage of the New Year's holiday to relax and spend time with family, authorities around Washington, D.C. are redoubling their efforts to keep roads safe, and Metro is extending its service hours for those who venture out to celebrate. However, other government agencies are closing their...
Midnight? | Some DC families decided to celebrate the new year hours earlier
WASHINGTON — Sometimes, it’s not easy to stay up until midnight to ring in the new year, especially if you have a family with young children. Luckily, those families had an alternative option made available to them to celebrate the holiday together, as one. The Yards, in D.C.’s...
WTOP
Metro’s Red Line trains running less frequently this New Year’s weekend
It’s going to take Metro riders who use the Red Line a little longer to get around part of the D.C. area this holiday weekend. Metro said trains will be running less frequently this weekend and on Monday, while a leak is repaired. Trains will operate every 10 minutes...
NBC Washington
New Year, New Laws: Here's What Will Change in DC, Maryland and Virginia Jan. 1, 2023
With the new year comes new laws that could affect your money, healthcare and more. Read on to see what new laws will go into effect in D.C., Virginia and Maryland on Jan. 1, 2023. New Laws in Washington, DC. Minimum wage: Minimum wage in the District will increase to...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Within a Few Hours, Three Persons Were Shot and Killed in the Dc Area.
3 people shot to death around DC within hours
County Officials Exploring Downtown Silver Spring Police District
Montgomery County officials are exploring adding a new police district and increasing staffing to address crime in downtown Silver Spring. An investigation is underway to determine whether a seventh police district in the county, focusing on downtown Silver Spring, is necessary, County Executive Marc Elrich said during a press conference on Wednesday.
mocoshow.com
Cyber Security Solutions Company Volexity Signs Lease in Silver Spring
Company chooses ideal location with proximity to amenities & transportation options. Edge represented cyber security solutions company Volexity in its recent 2620 square foot lease at 8455 Colesville Road in the Silver Spring section of Montgomery County, Maryland. Kristin Rebeck, Vice President, Advisory Services for Edge represented the tenant and Danny Sheridan of JLL represented the landlord, Goodstone in this transaction. Volexity is a leading provider of threat intelligence and incident suppression services and solutions based in the Washington, D.C, area. The company provides cyber security and digital forensics products and services to Fortune companies, government agencies, and leading security vendors across the globe.
WTOP
Hundreds rally in Poolesville to get White’s Ferry reopened
It’s been two years since White’s Ferry, which connects Maryland and Virginia, was shut down due to legal disputes. But many who had used the ferry for commute or business are not giving up on getting it reopened. Since 1786, White’s Ferry has connected the riverbanks of Poolesville,...
NBC Connecticut
Crack in Cockpit Window Diverts Avelo Plane From Tweed to D.C.
An Avelo flight that took off from Tweed New Haven Airport on Saturday was diverted after a crack was found in the windshield of the cockpit. Avelo officials said the pilots found a slight crack in the external cockpit window upon departure. The plane was diverted to Washington, D.C. to fix the issue.
NBC Washington
DDOT Wants to Add More Red Light and Speed Cameras. Residents Have Mixed Feelings
More red light and speed cameras could be coming to D.C. in 2023: The Department of Transportation says they want to add 130 more cameras across the city, nearly doubling the number present. Residents of the District have no shortage of opinions on the idea, from finding the cameras annoying...
WTOP
2 pedestrians, including 1 child, hit by vehicles in Montgomery Co.
Two pedestrians — including a child — were hit in separate crashes that occurred minutes apart from each other in Montgomery County, Maryland, during New Year’s Eve. A ten-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was struck at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak.
alxnow.com
Top ten Alexandria stories of 2022
The site launched late in 2019 and just months later was swept up in a whirlwind of pandemic coverage, protests and more. Alexandria can be a bizarre place but we at ALXnow wouldn’t have it any other way. Pretty much every week, we wrap up with a look at...
NBC Washington
Revisit the Most-Read Stories of 2022 in DC, Maryland and Virginia
One thing's for sure: 2022 didn't start quietly. The year started off with a major shock on the roadways for hundreds of drivers. Here’s a look back at the most-read stories on NBC Washington from 2022. Drivers Stuck on Frozen I-95 for Over 24 Hours. The past year did...
WTOP
Fredericksburg fugitive arrested in Stafford Co.
A man charged with multiple felonies in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was taken into custody in Stafford County, Virginia, on Thursday, deputies said. In a news release, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Melvin Anibal Duran Flores, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, was arrested on Dec. 29 on kidnapping, assault, false imprisonment and firearms-related charges.
WJLA
Man shot, killed in NE DC marks District's 200th homicide of 2022, police union says
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man was shot and killed Thursday night in northeast D.C., marking the District's 200th homicide of the calendar year, the D.C. Police Union said. The shooting took place in the 2700 block of 7th Street Northeast. Friday morning, the victim was identified as 50-year-old Aniekobo Macaulay Umoh, of Brandywine, Maryland.
WJLA
Montgomery Co. considers new police district in response to fatal Silver Spring shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County is considering adding a seventh police district and hopes to beef up its police ranks in response to recent reports of violent crimes in downtown Silver Spring—including a man who was found shot to death during an outing with family. “We...
fox5dc.com
DC mayoral swearing-in ceremony to close streets, restrict parking
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Drivers traveling in the District next week should look out for road closures and parking restrictions as the swearing-in ceremony for D.C.'s mayor and attorney general takes place. The ceremony is happening on Monday and parking restrictions start at 5 a.m. READ MORE: Mayor Bowser...
Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Experts say we haven’t reached the peak of cases, though they’re not expecting to see caseloads of COVID, in particular, near […]
fox5dc.com
DC police still searching for four murder suspects
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
