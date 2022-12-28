ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Report: Longoria agrees to one-year contract with D-backs

Former Giants third baseman Evan Longoria reportedly has found a new home in the NL West. Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported Friday, citing sources, that Longoria agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Longoria will join his third MLB team in 16 seasons. He...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Tigers acquire INF Tyler Nevin from Orioles for cash

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Detroit Tigers acquired infielder Tyler Nevin from the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday for cash. The 25-year-old Nevin played in 58 games for the Orioles last season, hitting .197 with two home runs and 16 RBIs. He was originally drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2015.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Yankees Add to Outfield Depth, Sign Former Prospect to Minor League Deal

The Yankees added to their outfield depth on Saturday, bringing a familiar face back to the organization. New York signed outfielder Billy McKinney to a minor league deal, assigning him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, according to the MiLB transactions page. McKinney, 28, is entering his sixth MLB season in 2023, coming...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Sports

Should Red Sox pursue Ha-Seong Kim in trade with Padres?

The Boston Red Sox helped create an infield logjam in San Diego. They could also help relieve that logjam. The Padres appear to have a surplus of infielders after signing ex-Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency. Ha-Seong Kim, who was a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop last season and would have to shift to second base if he stayed in San Diego, seems like a prime trade candidate, and The Athletic's Dennis Lin reports the Padres are "open to discussing" deals for both Kim and outfielder Trent Grisham.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

White Sox sign Jesse Scholtens to minor league deal

Originally drafted by the Padres in the ninth round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Scholtens has spent his entire professional career in the San Diego organization. He played this past season with Triple-A El Paso, going 4-4 with a 4.10 ERA (38 ER/83.1 IP) with 92 strikeouts, and a 1.36 WHIP. Of his 37 appearances, 15 of them were starts.
CHICAGO, IL

