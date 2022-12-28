ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Wegmans recalls greens over Salmonella risk

By James Battaglia, Nexstar Media Wire
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WHrYl_0jx25qmI00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — The Wegmans grocery chain issued a voluntary recall on a list of products Tuesday due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The products include Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Micro Greens, Wegmans Organic Baby Kale & Baby Spinach with Sweet Pea Leaves, and Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Cat Grass. A full list of products impacted by the recall can be found here .

According to Wegmans, the voluntary recall is being issued as a precaution after some of the soil they were grown in tested positive for Salmonella. That soil was provided by one of Wegmans’ organic farms in Ithaca, New York and was tested by the supplier.

Recall issued for frozen chicken entrees sold at Walmart in 29 states

Customers can return the items for a full refund.

Anyone who bought the products using a Shopper’s Club card will be alerted about the recall by phone. Those with questions can call 1-855-934-3663.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy