Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia HC Kirby Smart was brutally honest about team's performance in comeback win against Ohio State
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs escaped the College Football Playoffs semifinal on Saturday night with a last-minute touchdown to advance past No. 4 Ohio State, 42-41. After overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit and eventually overtaking the Buckeyes late in the fourth, Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart gave his brutally honest opinion on his team's performance.
Yardbarker
Former NFL star believes Cowboys are being held back by this player
The Cowboys have a strong defense and running game, but former NFL running back Eddie George believes QB Dak Prescott is the team's weakness. After Dallas' 27-13 win Thursday night over shorthanded Tennessee, the ex-Titans star weighed in on the veteran quarterback. "As far as the quarterback play ... that's...
Yardbarker
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
Yardbarker
Could Steelers offer offensive coordinator job to former QB?
The Pittsburgh Steelers rank 23rd in total offense and 28th in scoring, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada may lose his job because of it. If the Steelers decide to stay in-house for a possible replacement instead of hiring an outside candidate, Steelers reporter Bob Quinn believes there’s one person he thinks would be a strong fit.
Yardbarker
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Boldy Told Dennis Schroder Before The Game Against The Hawks That He'd Score 40 Points
LeBron James marked his 38th birthday with a memorable performance, as the King erupted for a season-high 47 points in a win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers were trailing at half time and it was close late in the game as well, but James ensured they got over the line in the end.
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Yardbarker
Iowa DB Cooper DeJean finishes season with incredible but sad accomplishment
The Iowa Hawkeyes football team beat Kentucky 21-0 in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Saturday to finish the season a very respectable 8-5. That’s impressive considering just how brutal their offense was this season. Iowa averaged 17.4 points per game this season (123rd of 131), while their defense...
Yardbarker
Scout says Bears should look no further than Will Anderson with top pick
The Chicago Bears still have an outside chance at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but barring a crazy series of events, it seems likely the team will be picking in the top two. With several positions needing addressed and nearly every top-tier player still available...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Brutal Darius Garland Injury News
The Thursday NBA night slate was a tough one for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They had the record for the fastest 3-pointer in a game set against them by Buddy Hield, who stole the opening tip that Jarrett Allen won, turned, and splashed a 3-pointer three seconds into the game. It...
Yardbarker
Raiders owner reportedly soured on Derek Carr a while ago
While it seems the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr appear headed for a mutual parting of ways, team owner Mark Davis reportedly made up his mind about Carr long ago. In a recent column for The Athletic, Raiders reporter Vic Tafur shed some light on Davis’ true feelings...
Yardbarker
According To Report Steelers’ Head Coach Mike Tomlin Is The 5th Highest-Paid Coach In All Of Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin has been at the helm for 16 years now. He’s yet to have a below-.500 season in his tenure, although that is at risk this season. With two games remaining, the Steelers sit at 7-8 with slim-to-none playoff odds. Many fans have targeted Tomlin as their subject of criticism, with some even calling for his job.
Yardbarker
Peter King Comments On The Future Of 49ers’ QB Situation
In three-and-a-half games since Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a severe foot injury, Brock Purdy has done very well under center for the San Francisco 49ers, as he has gotten their offense to hum and continued their long winning streak. But the jury is still out on him as far as whether...
Yardbarker
Broncos' Short List of HC Candidates Revealed by ESPN Insider
The Denver Broncos are once again on the hunt for a new head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into his tenure earlier this week. On Tuesday, Broncos CEO and part-owner Greg Penner revealed alongside GM George Paton what the team covets in its next head coach. "Obviously, the...
Yardbarker
Trent Williams identifies 49ers' biggest challenge heading into the playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers are treating their New Year's Day matchup against Las Vegas Raiders like a playoff game. Even though the Niners have had the division wrapped up since Week 15, and clinched a playoff spot, now is not the time to take your foot off the gas. San...
Yardbarker
TCU's turnaround is already among the most impressive this century
TCU is a win away from completing the most impressive single-season turnaround in college football this century. The Horned Frogs won a thriller in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl, defeating No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in a game that featured 1,016 total yards of offense. The Wolverines (13-1) entered the game 7.5-point favorites, the lack of belief in the Horned Frogs that began in the regular season extending to the playoffs.
Yardbarker
The Steelers Should Look To Bring Back A Familiar Quarterback As Backup In 2023
Regardless of the outcome to the 2022 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have several interesting decisions to make. There are holes on the offensive and defensive lines and the front office needs to build around a young offense that has flashed potential since the Week 9 bye. One of the more interesting situations will be what the team decides to do with backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. After starting the first four games of the season, he was benched and rookie, Kenny Pickett is clearly going to be the guy going forward. Trubisky has a $10.625 million cap hit that may be too big of a number to keep him around as a second string.
Yardbarker
Carson Wentz caps off impressive Commanders 21-play TD drive
The Washington Commanders turned the football over to the Cleveland Browns on their first three offensive possessions. Carson Wentz, who made his first start since Week 6, threw two interceptions, and the Commanders’ offense turned the ball over on downs. Commanders fans booed Wentz and chanted the name of...
Report: Broncos have reached out to Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh about coaching vacancy
Only six days after parting ways with first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the Denver Broncos have reportedly set its sights on Michigan's Jim Harbaugh as a possible replacement, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Florio says the Broncos have "reached out" to Harbaugh to discuss the team's coaching vacancy,...
Yardbarker
Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA
It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood when he was not selected during the NBA Draft. It just got tougher when his ex-girlfriend left him following his undrafted status. Things have changed for the Dallas Mavericks' center now. He's a vital cog alongside Luka Doncic gunning for a playoff spot this year, and it all began when he had a breakout season with the Detroit Pistons in 2019-20, followed by landing a three-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets soon after.
Comments / 0