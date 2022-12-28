Read full article on original website
FTX Japan Plans To Repay Users in February of Next Year
Liquid Japan is a crypto trading platform that was recently bought by FTX Trading Ltd. FTX Trading filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier last month. In a statement released on Thursday, the Japanese branch of defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX said it plans to begin repaying client holdings in February 2023.
Ethereum (ETH) Events and Upgrade Timeline in 2022
Ethereum Merge, which took place on September 15. Ethereum held up to 90% of the dApp market. Ethereum was created on July 30, 2015, and it is the second-largest cryptocurrency. Since its inception, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has fluctuated between highs and lows, and it is the home of smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps), contributing to a large portion of the total value locked in the sector. Prior to the creation of competing platforms, Ethereum held up to 90% of the dApp market.
SafePal (SFP) Price Prediction 2023 — Will SFP Hit $0.5 Soon?
Bullish SafePal price prediction is $0.4725 to $1.3156. SafePal (SFP) price might also reach $0.5 soon. Bearish SafePal price prediction for 2023 is $0.2892. In SafePal (SFP) price prediction 2023, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about SafePal to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Binance Adds Apple Pay & Google Payment Options to Buy Cryptocurrency
Crypto enthusiasts now have Apple Pay and Google Pay accessibility to buy cryptocurrency. Around 120 million users could have the opportunity to buy cryptocurrency via Binance. The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world Binance has set forth to provide users with various options for buying cryptocurrencies. The platform has updated...
Binance-Peg BUSD Stablecoin Now Supports the TRON Network
The BNB Chain, Avalanche, Polygon, and TRON networks are now all compatible. Users may now send BUSD and Binance-Peg BUSD through the TRON network. The Binance-Peg BUSD integration on the TRON network has been completed, the exchange stated recently. The Binance-Peg BUSD trading pair is now available for deposits and withdrawals on the TRON network. The BNB Chain, Avalanche, Polygon, and TRON networks are now all compatible with the BUSD stablecoin.
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki Plans Buying More Bitcoin
Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter wrote the book “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” in 1997. Bitcoin has been recognized as a commodity by the CFTC’s chairman, Rostin Behnam. Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the book Rich Dad, Poor Dad, has highlighted the fundamental motivation for his investment in bitcoin. The famous author has speculated that limits imposed by the SEC would “crush” most other crypto tokens.
China Reportedly Launching NFT Marketplace Under Government Oversight
In China, NFTs are called digital collectibles instead of NFTs. Opinions on the metaverse and NFTs were divided throughout the nation. For the better part of two years, NFTs have been widely used by Chinese traders, but maybe not in the same manner as elsewhere. In China, NFTs are called digital collectibles instead of NFTs and cannot be bought with cryptocurrencies due to local regulations.
BlackRock Offers $17M Loan To Insolvent Mining Firm Core Scientific
BlackRock is Core Scientific’s biggest shareholder. On December 21st Core Scientific, filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing made on Thursday. Investment giant BlackRock (BLK) has pledged $17 million to insolvent bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ). As part of a fresh $75 million loan from the miner’s secured convertible note holders.
Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Prediction 2023 — Will MIR Hit $3 Soon?
Bullish MIR price prediction is $0.3274 to $2.7764. Mirror Protocol (MIR) price might also reach $3 soon. Bearish MIR price prediction for 2023 is $0.0888. In Mirror Protocol (MIR) price prediction 2023, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about MIR to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
OKB Price Rises to $25 Level As Bullish Momentum Continues
OKB is trading at $24.92, and reached an intraday high of $25.22. OKB may target to reach new highs near $30 in the near term. According to OKB price analysis, the token is trading in a horizontal range between $24.17 and $25.22. Currently, OKB is trading at $24.92, and reached...
Central African Republic (CAR) Delays Listing of Sango Coin
Sango Coin’s marketing staff apparently made the announcement on a Telegram channel. CAR planned to add the coin to its listing by the end of 2022. After being the first African nation to legalize bitcoin over eight months ago. The Central African Republic (CAR) has announced it would not list its “Sango” digital currency. Sango Coin’s marketing staff apparently made the announcement in a Telegram channel, citing “current market conditions” as the reason.
MicroStrategy To Provide Bitcoin Lightning Network Solutions
MicroStrategy has recently added 2,500 Bitcoins despite falling prices of Bitcoins. Saylor said that CMOs can utilize the Lightning Network. Michael Saylor, executive chairman of MicroStrategy, has said that by 2023, the company would release software and solutions that use the Bitcoin Lightning Network. Saylor announced the company’s development into...
Italy Passes 26% Crypto Tax Bill on Earnings Above €2000
Cryptocurrency dealers in the nation will feel the effects of the ruling. On Thursday the parliament passed the new amendment. Giorgia Meloni, the prime minister of Italy, has pushed through a bill that would tax the sale of digital assets. Italy’s planned budget for 2023 includes a 26% tax on cryptocurrency earnings above €2000. Cryptocurrency dealers in the nation will feel the effects of the ruling. And taxpayers who report crypto-related income will benefit from the law’s incentives.
Australia Surpasses El Salvador in Number of Crypto ATMs
Australia has installed 219 cryptocurrency ATMs as we enter the year 2023. The nation put in place 99 cryptocurrency ATMs in the last three months of 2022. Shortly after being the fourth-largest crypto ATM hub in the world, El Salvador was overtaken by Australia. To the dismay of Bitcoin (BTC) pioneers in El Salvador, Australia has installed 216 cryptocurrency ATMs as we enter the year 2023, pushing the Central American nation further down the list.
Over $3.5B of FTX Deposits Is Under “Exclusive Custody” of Bahamian Authorities
The Bahamian Securities and Commission seized $3.5B of FTX deposits. Sam Bankman informed the authorities to take over the digital assets. After approval of the Bahamas court, the assets will be returned to its customers. The demise of the FTX crypto exchange created a great impact on the whole crypto...
Galaxy Digital Buys Argo Blockchain’s Mining Facility For $65M
To the tune of $65 million, the Helios facility was sold by Argo Blockchain on Dec 28. Galaxy will also grant a fresh $35 million equipment financing loan. After much deliberation, cryptocurrency mining company Argo Blockchain has decided to sell its flagship mining facility Helios in order to weather the current bear market.
Crypto Mining Firm Bitfarms CEO Steps Down Amid Bear Market Woes
Geoffrey Morphy is promoted from president and COO to CEO. Bitfarms was established in Canada in 2017 by Grodzki and Nicolas Bonta. Bitfarms’ CEO, Emiliano Grodzki, has resigned in the wake of the bear market, following a long line of leaders in the cryptocurrency industry who have left their posts this year. Geoffrey Morphy is promoted from president and COO to CEO at the mining firm.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Turns Green After Recent Blood Bath
The foundation has established a new community Dogecoin Core development fund. The price of Dogecoin has decreased by 13% over the last week prior to the news. On Saturday, the Dogecoin Foundation made an exciting announcement for the Dogecoin community. For the greater good of the Dogecoin ecosystem as a whole, the foundation has established a new community Dogecoin Core development fund. In response, the Dogecoin community rallied, sending DOGE’s price up by more than 2% in just an hour.
Former FTX CEO SBF Will Reportedly Enter Not Guilty Plea Next Week
SBF was extradited from the Bahamas and appeared in federal court in New York. The collapse of FTX and its sister company, Alameda, has sent shockwaves. According to the WSJ, Sam Bankman Fried (SBF) will likely enter a not-guilty plea to the charges he faces next week. SBF was the founder and former CEO of the defunct FTX exchange.
Turkey’s Central Bank Commences First CBDC Pilot Test
Research into the economic and legal framework of the CBDC will be prioritized. The central bank hopes to add additional banks and fintech companies. Central Bank digital currencies (CBDC) are central bank-issued digital tokens that function similarly to cryptocurrencies. They correspond in value to the national fiat currency of the nation. CBDCs are the subject of much research and development, with several nations having already adopted them.
