ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
National football post

Maryland knocks off No. 23 NC State in Mayo Bowl

Taulia Tagovailoa connected with Octavian Smith Jr. for the only touchdown of the game to give Maryland a 16-12 victory over No. 23 NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C. Tagovailoa completed 19 of 37 throws for 221 yards with two interceptions, reaching...
RALEIGH, NC
National football post

NC State suspends broadcaster for ‘illegal aliens’ remark

A North Carolina State radio broadcaster has been suspended after making a remark about “illegal aliens” in El Paso, Texas. Gary Hahn was covering the Wolfpack’s 16-12 loss to Maryland in Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday in Charlotte, N.C., when he relayed the score of the Sun Bowl.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy