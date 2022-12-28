Taulia Tagovailoa connected with Octavian Smith Jr. for the only touchdown of the game to give Maryland a 16-12 victory over No. 23 NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C. Tagovailoa completed 19 of 37 throws for 221 yards with two interceptions, reaching...

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO