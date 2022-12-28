Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ConcordTed RiversConcord, NC
Accident involving Semi and Amtrak train December, 27The Modern TimesLexington, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around townKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
This Salisbury billionaire has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
Related
qcnews.com
Fans enjoy Charlotte before, after Duke's Mayo Bowl Friday
Thousands of fans flocked to Charlotte and Bank of America Stadium to watch Maryland defeat N.C. State in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Fans enjoy Charlotte before, after Duke’s Mayo Bowl …. Thousands of fans flocked to Charlotte and Bank of America Stadium to watch Maryland defeat N.C. State in...
First $200K prize in new lottery game claimed by woman from North Carolina
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
qcnews.com
Duke's Mayo Bowl big business for Charlotte
With N.C. State and Maryland set to play soon, fans are flocking to the Queen City. The economic impact is huge for the area and some say there's pressure to get everything just right. Duke’s Mayo Bowl big business for Charlotte. With N.C. State and Maryland set to play...
WBTV
Family and friends gather to honor the life of Charlotte native killed in snowstorm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight, a community gathered to honor the life of Anndel Taylor, a Charlotte native who died tragically in her car during a snowstorm in Buffalo, N.Y. last week. Nearly 100 of Taylor’s family and friends joined together at West Meck High School to hold a vigil...
qcnews.com
CLT NYE preparations in full gear
Charlotte's getting ready for this year's New Year's Eve party after no event happened in 2021. This year will have a DJ, a live band and hopefully lots of people. Charlotte's getting ready for this year's New Year's Eve party after no event happened in 2021. This year will have a DJ, a live band and hopefully lots of people.
WSOC Charlotte
Person shot in west Charlotte, MEDIC confirms
CHARLOTTE — One person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning in west Charlotte, according to first responders. The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. in an area near Watson Drive, north of West Boulevard. MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that one patient was taken to the hospital.
WCNC
CMPD investigating 1st homicide of 2023 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD said the victim was found along Blackhawk Road, near the Townes at University apartment complex. Investigators haven't released any suspect information or announced any arrests in connection with the case at this time.
WXII 12
N.C. Silver Alert criteria changed, police say; people concerned updates will put missing Triad woman at greater risk
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The criteria to issue a Silver Alert in North Carolina has changed, police said. People told WXII 12 News that they are concerned that the updates will put missing people at a greater risk. TOMICINA BYRD:. WXII 12 News talked with LaTonya Jones, director of Group...
carolinajournal.com
A Christmas Wish: Greensboro woman still searching for missing sons
Ruth Parker spent two decades as a social worker in North Carolina’s triad region around Winston-Salem serving North Carolina’s most vulnerable children. Serving children of abuse, neglect, and even missing children from horrible home situations, Ruth worked to make a difference. It was both a labor of love and one of necessity.
abcnews4.com
NC woman wins $599K jackpot after walking dog
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman is "walking" into 2023 thousands of dollars richer. While walking her dog, Penny Lamb of Greensboro bought six Cash 5 tickets and won a $599,133 jackpot. “It took a few days to sink in,” said Lamb. “It’s giving us a head...
Family worried about missing east Charlotte teen
CHARLOTTE — Family members are concerned about the well-being of a missing east Charlotte teen. Laisha Gonzalez, 15, was last seen on Dec. 17 at her home on Albemarle Road, family members said. A police report was filed the next day. Laisha is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and...
New Year brings Guilford County woman $599,133 Jackpot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman ends 2022 with a bang and brings in the New Year with the Cash 5 Jackpot win. Hours before the Dec. 20 drawing, Penny Lamb bought six Cash 5 tickets. One of those tickets won her the $599,133 jackpot. While walking her dog...
WCNC
Homicide cases in eastern Rowan County could be connected, officials say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two homicides that happened over the summer in Eastern Rowan County are believed to be connected, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday. Officials said on July 20, David Kenneth Land was found murdered at his home on Poole Road. Thirty-two days later on August 21, Michael James Mitchke was found dead inside his burned camper on St. Peters Church Road. The sheriff's office said both victims were found with gunshot wounds.
wschronicle.com
Catrina Thompson ends one chapter, begins a new one … still focused on service
Catrina Thompson has been the Winston-Salem Chief of Police for the past six years, but she’s been a leader and advocate for the community’s most vulnerable residents since moving to Winston-Salem in January of 1994. Motivated by the lessons and examples of her grandparents, Thompson has always been...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Greensboro
Greensboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Greensboro.
Remote learning available after Kannapolis child development center closes due to flooding
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The McKnight Child Development Center in Kannapolis will be closed until Jan. 18 after multiple pipes burst, which caused the building to flood. Repairs are extensive, which is why the building will be closed, the district said in a letter to families. Although the building is...
qcnews.com
‘A gentle giant’ Father begs for answers in son’s death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Family members of 22-year-old Patrick Harding are searching for more answers about his untimely death. Police determined his death a suicide. A Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department incident report shows he died from “what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”. Family members...
Queen City News
Livingstone player dead in Cumberland County wreck
Livingstone College basketball player Eric Henderson died in a car wreck with an off-duty Cumberland County deputy on Monday.
‘God did this’: Man thankful for nonprofit that helped save deteriorating home
CHARLOTTE — A man in north Charlotte gets to keep his home, thanks to the help he got from an incredible project. Marvin Hill is proud of where he grew up. The Lincoln Heights home has been in his family’s name since his parents bought the property back in 1958. But over time, the home slowly began to deteriorate.
Greensboro police investigate aggravated assault near E. Bessemer and Wendover Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police started the new year investigating an aggravated assault early Sunday morning. Police said Goldsboro Street is closed between East Bessemer Avenue and East Wendover Avenue, due to the investigation. Motorists are asked to avoid this area. Further down Wendover Avenue, police tape lined a...
