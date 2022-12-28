ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

qcnews.com

Fans enjoy Charlotte before, after Duke's Mayo Bowl Friday

Thousands of fans flocked to Charlotte and Bank of America Stadium to watch Maryland defeat N.C. State in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Fans enjoy Charlotte before, after Duke’s Mayo Bowl …. Thousands of fans flocked to Charlotte and Bank of America Stadium to watch Maryland defeat N.C. State in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Duke's Mayo Bowl big business for Charlotte

With N.C. State and Maryland set to play soon, fans are flocking to the Queen City. The economic impact is huge for the area and some say there's pressure to get everything just right. Duke’s Mayo Bowl big business for Charlotte. With N.C. State and Maryland set to play...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

CLT NYE preparations in full gear

Charlotte's getting ready for this year's New Year's Eve party after no event happened in 2021. This year will have a DJ, a live band and hopefully lots of people. Charlotte's getting ready for this year's New Year's Eve party after no event happened in 2021. This year will have a DJ, a live band and hopefully lots of people.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Person shot in west Charlotte, MEDIC confirms

CHARLOTTE — One person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning in west Charlotte, according to first responders. The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. in an area near Watson Drive, north of West Boulevard. MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that one patient was taken to the hospital.
WCNC

CMPD investigating 1st homicide of 2023 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD said the victim was found along Blackhawk Road, near the Townes at University apartment complex. Investigators haven't released any suspect information or announced any arrests in connection with the case at this time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
carolinajournal.com

A Christmas Wish: Greensboro woman still searching for missing sons

Ruth Parker spent two decades as a social worker in North Carolina’s triad region around Winston-Salem serving North Carolina’s most vulnerable children. Serving children of abuse, neglect, and even missing children from horrible home situations, Ruth worked to make a difference. It was both a labor of love and one of necessity.
GREENSBORO, NC
abcnews4.com

NC woman wins $599K jackpot after walking dog

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman is "walking" into 2023 thousands of dollars richer. While walking her dog, Penny Lamb of Greensboro bought six Cash 5 tickets and won a $599,133 jackpot. “It took a few days to sink in,” said Lamb. “It’s giving us a head...
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

Homicide cases in eastern Rowan County could be connected, officials say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two homicides that happened over the summer in Eastern Rowan County are believed to be connected, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday. Officials said on July 20, David Kenneth Land was found murdered at his home on Poole Road. Thirty-two days later on August 21, Michael James Mitchke was found dead inside his burned camper on St. Peters Church Road. The sheriff's office said both victims were found with gunshot wounds.
wschronicle.com

Catrina Thompson ends one chapter, begins a new one … still focused on service

Catrina Thompson has been the Winston-Salem Chief of Police for the past six years, but she’s been a leader and advocate for the community’s most vulnerable residents since moving to Winston-Salem in January of 1994. Motivated by the lessons and examples of her grandparents, Thompson has always been...
qcnews.com

‘A gentle giant’ Father begs for answers in son’s death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Family members of 22-year-old Patrick Harding are searching for more answers about his untimely death. Police determined his death a suicide. A Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department incident report shows he died from “what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”. Family members...
CHARLOTTE, NC

