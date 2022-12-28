Highlands Community Bank conducted its 20th Anniversary Celebration at the Jackson River Sports Complex on Sat., Sept. 24. The celebration festivities began at 4:00 p.m. and lasted into the night when the celebration ended with fireworks displayed under the supervision of Ray Keen, Jr. The car show attracted dozens of antique and classic car owners who displayed their vehicles in three rows adjacent to the River Rock Amphitheatre where the Fender Benders opened for Crobar Cane from Salem, a five-piece rock band. Inflated playground equipment was set up beside the permanent playground equipment, and many children were sliding down the inflated slides and...

