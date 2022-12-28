Read full article on original website
Metro
Parks and nature 2022: Community investments
Community investments support a variety of projects: community stewardship and restoration, nature education, outdoor experiences, land acquisition, capital improvements, visitor amenities and more. Altogether over the last 25 years, the public – through Metro – has invested nearly $100 million to support a broad range of community nature projects across the region, helping to preserve land, restore habitat, expand access and more.
Highlands Community Bank Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary
Highlands Community Bank conducted its 20th Anniversary Celebration at the Jackson River Sports Complex on Sat., Sept. 24. The celebration festivities began at 4:00 p.m. and lasted into the night when the celebration ended with fireworks displayed under the supervision of Ray Keen, Jr. The car show attracted dozens of antique and classic car owners who displayed their vehicles in three rows adjacent to the River Rock Amphitheatre where the Fender Benders opened for Crobar Cane from Salem, a five-piece rock band. Inflated playground equipment was set up beside the permanent playground equipment, and many children were sliding down the inflated slides and...
Shelby Reporter
City of Pelham gives updates on Campus No. 124, pickleball court
PELHAM – The city of Pelham offered updates for the Campus No. 124 extension, city parks opening hours and groundbreaking of the pickleball court. Additional updates were offered on AARP funding that was approved with AGS Investments for a property purchase. Park hours for Carroll Park and Creekside Park...
