KELOLAND TV
South Dakota marijuana: A year in review
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Though medical marijuana officially became legal in South Dakota in July, 2021, it was more than a year before cardholders in the state were able to walk through the doors of a licensed dispensary. From January 1, 2022, to December 30, 2022, the state...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in South Dakota
Named after the Lakota and Dakota nations, South Dakota is a popular midwestern state thanks to it being the home of the Black Hills and Mount Rushmore. While your mind may not first stray to the weather when it comes to this state, do you know about the climate? What about the coldest place in South Dakota?
Isolated South Dakota County is One of the Least Populated in U.S.
If you've done any length of traveling through the Mount Rushmore State, you know how barren some stretches can be. One South Dakota county (between Mitchell and Rapid City) takes the crown for being one of the least populated in the entire United States. But that wasn't always the case.
tsln.com
A tough way to break a drought: Second blizzard in as many weeks stresses plains livestock and ranchers
As producers across the region were still digging out, finding stock and accessing storm damage from the blizzard of December 12th, another brutal storm struck. This one was named “Elliott.” Copious amounts of snow filled in recently dug out roads and trails, high winds piled the drifts higher and brutal cold gelled Diesel engines and froze water lines. Travelers were camped in community halls and school gyms as highways and interstates closed. Temperatures in northwestern South Dakota and into North Dakota and Montana dipped to -35 F, actual temperature, and -60 F with wind chill. In some areas, the actual temperature stayed lower than -20 F for at least 36 hours.
dakotanewsnow.com
Beresford's Blake Peterson transferring to SDSU from Iowa State
News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. You’ve seen it in the grocery store—the prices of everything continue to rise, especially eggs, which creates an even larger problem for the restaurant industry, including in Sioux Falls. Pours at 4:00, Lupulin Brewing Co. brings Minnesota...
more955.com
Crime in South Dakota 2021 report released
Total criminal offenses in the state of South Dakota were down in 2021 by 5.3 percent. The Office of the Attorney General released the Crime in South Dakota 2021 report. This report is compiled annually. The total number of offenses was 69,277. Murders decreased by 46%; there were 19 homicides reported in 2021, as compared to 35 homicides reported in 2020. Forcible Rape decreased by 51 cases or 10%. There were 448 forcible rapes reported in 2021, compared to 499 reported in 2020. Burglaries were down 22% from 2020. DUI arrests were up 12 percent from 2020. Drug arrests were also down statewide by 15 percent. In Mitchell and Davison County, total criminal offenses were down 32 percent to 1,481. Rape arrests increased by 40 percent, assaults increased by 40 percent, burglaries were down 16 percent, drug arrests were down 41 percent, and DUI arrests remained unchanged.
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Large deer herd crosses snowy highway in McPherson County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Large deer herds are nothing new in South Dakota, but one herd is grabbing drivers’ attention in the northern part of the state. One KELOLAND viewer in McPherson County sent KELOLAND News video of deer crossing SD Highway 47 north of Eureka. You can see the video of a few deer crossing the snowy road in the video above.
KEVN
Dozens of geese are in danger in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as HPAI, has migrated from Europe to the United States and has landed in the Black Hills. A dozen dead geese were found floating in the water at Canyon Lake Park. “We have not had the HPAI this...
Why Are There Two Dakota’s? Here’s Why
As a fan of history, particularly American history and South Dakota history, I wondered why are there two Dakota's when there was only one Dakota territory? Maybe it was because, hey, if one Dakota is good, then two would be great!. Well, uh, no. If we'd jump into the ol'...
New law makes selling homemade foods directly to consumers easier in South Dakota
A new law that makes it easier for people to sell homemade foods directly to consumers in South Dakota could expand business opportunities for small producers and increase product offerings at homes, farmers markets, fairs and roadside stands. House Bill 1322 was passed unanimously by the state Legislature in 2022,...
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Chum Siegel Promotes Drag Shows
Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to. Cory Allen Heidelberger Post author | 2022-12-31 09:36. Maybe that’s why God sent that hurricane to Florida in October to flood Siegel’s mansion. Maybe that connection to drag shows is why God is sending all this snow and cold to Kristi’s state.
South Dakota Is One of the Top States in America to Own a Home
When it comes to having your own place, South Dakota is a perfect place to do it. The Mount Rushmore State is in the top ten on Smart Asset's list of Best States for Homeowners, which looks at four key areas:. Median home price. One-year home value appreciation rate. Home...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Department of Corrections faces racial harassment, discrimination federal lawsuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A former Correctional officer at the Mike Durfee Prison in Springfield hopes that others won’t have to face what he believes to be racial harassment and discrimination within the department of corrections. He’s filed this lawsuit with the hope of creating change.
kotatv.com
Snow is likely to begin the new year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have been talking about a potential storm since early this week. There was a lot of uncertainty between models through Wednesday and Thursday, however, trends are starting to become similar, which is helping increase confidence in the storm track and snowfall totals. The American...
dakotanewsnow.com
Significant winter storm to impact the region Monday, Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Eyes remain on a significant storm system that’s developing in the western U.S. and will swing through the southwest U.S. and move northeast towards the Midwest Monday and Tuesday. OVERVIEW: The forecast remains on point for a winter storm to impact the...
South Dakota’s 10 Biggest Lakes – Can You Name Them?
If it's cold, you know, near zero? Well, fishing is great in South Dakota!. Middle of July, in the 90s, and hot? No problem, the fishing is still great in South Dakota!. One of the reasons is the many lakes we have here in the Sunshine State. Oh, we're not the 10,000 Lakes place. Nope. That goes to our neighbor. But we do have some dandies!
Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023
Three crisis care centers in South Dakota that got a boost from federal funding are likely to seek additional state money for ongoing operations, and that could spark debate among legislators. The centers in Rapid City, Yankton and Watertown will help locals avoid trips to the state-run Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton, the only […] The post Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023 appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
South Dakota’s 10 Most Wanted: Do You Recognize Anyone?
There is always one person in your life that reminds you to be safe and vigilant when you're out and about. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, you never know what could happen in this crazy world. It’s always best to be aware and alert! This includes being able to recognize individuals who are wanted for committing various crimes in the area as well as throughout the state.
drgnews.com
Duo from Spearfish wins South Dakota Congressional App Challenge for 2nd year in a row
U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) is congratulating Congressional App Challenge winners, Katelyn and Casie Dale, from Spearfish, South Dakota. Katelyn and Casie designed an app called “Lighthouse.” The Dales won for the second year in a row. “Mastering the use of technology is an invaluable skill in the...
gowatertown.net
Winners named in South Dakota DOT’s “Name the Snowplow” contest
PIERRE, S.D. – The third annual Name the Snowplow Contest began in November, before the snow began to fly in earnest. The contest was created by the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) to engage people across the state in winter driving safety awareness. The SDDOT encourages travelers to use SD511 resources to make informed travel decisions during winter weather. Travelers can sign up for customized notifications on https://sd511.org to receive text messages and/or email notifications for road closure updates and travel advisories along pre-selected travel routes.
