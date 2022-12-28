Read full article on original website
CNET
Medicare Price Changes in 2023: Part A Premiums Are Getting More Expensive
Starting next year, Medicare Part B premium prices are getting cheaper and Part A premiums will be a bit more expensive. Why? Because each year, the Social Security Administration adjusts costs associated with the Medicare program by raising or lowering premiums and deductibles using rules set out in the Social Security Act.
Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress’ plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their coverage on April 1 if Congress passes the $1.7 trillion spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday. The legislation will sunset a requirement of the COVID-19 public health emergency that prohibited states...
Medicaid Access Could Be Lost to Millions Come April — Here’s Why
The $1.7 trillion spending bill currently being considered by Congress could threaten Medicaid coverage for millions of Americans who enrolled in the health insurance program during the COVID-19...
healthcaredive.com
Omnibus bill restarts Medicaid checks, lowers Medicare physician pay cuts
A sweeping spending bill announced by Congress on Tuesday takes includes numerous changes to federal health policy, including easing Medicare provider pay cuts, restarting Medicare redeterminations and extending federal rural hospital programs. Lawmakers are rushing to speed up passage of the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package as they near a...
CNBC
Some Medicare costs are heading higher in 2023, while others are going down. Here's what you need to know
Among the Medicare costs going up are deductibles and copays for Part A, which provides hospital coverage. The standard premium and deductible for Part B (outpatient care) are lower next year, as are average premiums for Advantage Plans and Part D prescription drug coverage. There also will be a monthly...
businesspartnermagazine.com
Workers’ Compensation Requirements For Independent Contractors
Workman’s comp insurance protects a person from potential liabilities when a worker is injured or dies while performing work. Typically, coverage is based on factors related to the specific job completed. Workman’s comp insurance. Depending on your status as an independent contractor, not be aware of your state’s...
U.S. Health Officials Seek New Curbs on Private Medicare Advantage Plans
A bus operated by a company in Ohio to advertise with the name “Medicare,” though the website went to an independent insurance agency. (U.S. Senate Committee on Finance via The New York Times)
Millions of Americans to lose Medicaid coverage starting next year
Millions of Americans gained Medicaid coverage during the pandemic. Starting next year, millions are likely to lose it. The mammoth spending bill passed by Congress would allow states to kick some people off Medicaid starting in April. Millions would become uninsured, according to estimates from the administration and several health care nonprofits.
ER doctors call private equity staffing practices illegal, seek to ban them
A group of emergency physicians and consumer advocates in multiple states are pushing for stiffer enforcement of decades-old statutes that prohibit the ownership of medical practices by corporations not owned by licensed doctors. Thirty-three states plus the District of Columbia have rules on their books against the so-called corporate practice of medicine. But over the […] The post ER doctors call private equity staffing practices illegal, seek to ban them appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Report Finds Millions of Families Reliant on Medicaid to Lose Health Care Coverage
A coalition of leading civil rights organizations released a report urging Congress to take immediate action and prevent millions of families from losing health care coverage. Coalition group members include UnidosUS, the NAACP, Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum, the Coalition on Human Needs, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and the National Urban League, according to a release.
2minutemedicine.com
Medicaid is a long-term source of insurance coverage for low-income families
1. In this cohort study, over half of all beneficiaries of Medicaid in 2011 were still enrolled nine years later. 2. Both short and long-term Medical coverage stability rates were higher in persons with disabilities, who may depend on the program for regular care. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study...
Medicaid enrollment expected to hit 100 million early next year
Nearly one third of people in the United States are expected to be enrolled in Medicaid by early next year.
The Great Big Medicare Rip-Off
When President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the bill establishing Medicare in 1965, he explained that it was part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s legacy of government support for those who need it most, the elderly and the poor. At the time, there were essentially no options for older, nonworking Americans to get health coverage. Johnson signed the Medicare bill in Independence, Missouri, alongside another former president, Harry Truman, who had long advocated for universal health coverage and whose 1945 national health-care plan helped prepare the way for Medicare.
More Americans with employer-sponsored insurance can't afford healthcare
Most working-age Americans get health insurance through their employer, but even they are finding it tougher to afford medical care these days, a new study shows.
cioreview.com
Pebble Offers to Close the Employee Benefits Gap, Giving Small Companies Access to Larger Corporation Coverage
AI-driven technology automates the entire benefits process, saving businesses an average of 20 percent. FREMONT, CA: “Healthcare is one of the leading cost centers for startups, yet one that gets little attention. The options are difficult to navigate, and coverage almost never meets expectations," says Manoj Pinna, co-founder and CEO of Pebble. Pebble, a new company, focused on providing startups with superior, more intelligent, and all-inclusive health benefits programs, went public today after completing a highly successful, invitation-only beta phase. Its first-of-its-kind financial engineering and technology applications design comprehensive employee benefit programs within the optimal framework for employees and small businesses while keeping costs in check. Pebble collaborates with all major health insurers to tailor solutions to each business's needs, objectives, and budgets. Pebble steps in when services like mental health or fertility coverage cannot be negotiated or fitted into a company's package with a single carrier. It also develops plans, health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), and flexible spending accounts (FSAs). It utilizes Third-Party Administrator technologies to assist with cost management, addressing these voids left by huge insurance providers.
MedicalXpress
Health care is increasingly unaffordable for people with employer-sponsored health insurance—especially women: Analysis
Health care is growing less affordable for U.S. adults—particularly women—with employer-sponsored health insurance, according to an analysis by researchers at the NYU School of Global Public Health published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). "In recent years, employer-sponsored health insurance has become less adequate in...
US News and World Report
Nursing Home Facts and Statistics 2023
Explore the latest nursing home facts and statistics from 2023. When it comes time for families to consider placing a loved one in a nursing home or assisted living facility, there are a lot of factors to consider. Where is it located? Who is in charge? What sorts of activities does the nursing home offer?
