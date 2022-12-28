AI-driven technology automates the entire benefits process, saving businesses an average of 20 percent. FREMONT, CA: “Healthcare is one of the leading cost centers for startups, yet one that gets little attention. The options are difficult to navigate, and coverage almost never meets expectations," says Manoj Pinna, co-founder and CEO of Pebble. Pebble, a new company, focused on providing startups with superior, more intelligent, and all-inclusive health benefits programs, went public today after completing a highly successful, invitation-only beta phase. Its first-of-its-kind financial engineering and technology applications design comprehensive employee benefit programs within the optimal framework for employees and small businesses while keeping costs in check. Pebble collaborates with all major health insurers to tailor solutions to each business's needs, objectives, and budgets. Pebble steps in when services like mental health or fertility coverage cannot be negotiated or fitted into a company's package with a single carrier. It also develops plans, health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), and flexible spending accounts (FSAs). It utilizes Third-Party Administrator technologies to assist with cost management, addressing these voids left by huge insurance providers.

2 DAYS AGO