Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
Revisiting the Sinful Cities of Sodom and Gomorrah: Separating Fact From FictionRobert M'callLas Vegas, NV
5 Fantastic cities for ringing in New Year's Eve in the USATourineLas Vegas, NV
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
HuffPost
ESPN's Robert Griffin III Finds Out His Wife Is In Labor While Live On-Air
“Sorry guys, uh, I gotta go. My wife’s going into labor,” the former NFL quarterback told his co-hosts near the end of the third quarter.
Eagles DE Josh Sweat Taken to Hospital With Neck Injury
He was carted off the field as the home crowd cheered for him.
Giants Take a 24-3 Halftime Lead Over Colts
The Giants are 30 minutes away from clinching their first postseason berth since 2016.
Cardinals Trail Falcons 14-13 at Halftime
The Arizona Cardinals trail the Atlanta Falcons 14-13 at halftime of their Week 17 meeting at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dolphins-Patriots Week 17 Halftime Observations
Breaking down the key moments from the first half of the Miami Dolphins game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium
Desmond Ridder, Falcons Lead David Blough's Cardinals at Halftime
The Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals have finished the first 30 minutes of play in Sunday's contest.
ABC30 Fresno
Las Vegas Raiders 'rallying around' new starter Jarrett Stidham
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Newly installed Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Jarrett Stidhamwill be making his first career NFL start Sunday but said he has been preparing for this moment since entering the league in 2019. Stidham, a fourth-round pick of theNew England Patriots,has backed up Tom Brady, Cam Newton, Mac...
WBTW News13
NFL Players Association files grievance for North Carolina field conditions, sources say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTW) — The NFL Players Association will file a grievance against the NFL and Carolina Panthers due to the hardness of the field on Christmas Eve, according to a source. The grievance follows the Dec. 24 Lions vs. Panthers game in Charlotte, sources say. The NFLPA complained about field conditions in the extreme […]
ABC30 Fresno
NFL Week 17 arrivals: The best player fits and fashions
The regular season is nearly over, but NFL players are still strutting their stuff in the pregame tunnel. On Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans showed out, with Ezekiel Elliott looking particularly spicy in a zebra-striped ensemble. Here are the best fits from the start of NFL Week...
ABC30 Fresno
Niners' Trey Lance has second surgery due to irritation in ankle
LAS VEGAS -- For the second time in about three months, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance had surgery on his right ankle. The Niners announced Saturday that Lance had the surgery Friday to remove hardware that was causing irritation in the ankle. Lance was injured in a Sept. 18...
ABC30 Fresno
Steelers' Cam Heyward gifts puppy to Larry Ogunjobi for Christmas
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers know how to throw a white elephant party. The defensive line and outside linebackers recently participated in the Christmas gift exchange, and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi came away with the best gift: a 3-month-old Bernese Mountain puppy. Defensive captain Cam Heyward brought a dog crate...
ABC30 Fresno
Millions in NFL bonuses on the line in last two weeks
Seattle Seahawks quarterbackGeno Smith's resurgence should set him up for a nice payday when his contract expires after this season, but in the meantime, the veteran has a chance to add millions to his current deal. It's a long shot, but achieving the unexpected has defined this season for Smith,...
ABC30 Fresno
Chargers activating Joey Bosa after over 3 months on IR
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers plan to activate edge rusher Joey Bosa from injured reserve ahead of a Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Brandon Staley said Friday. "He's looked good," Staley said about the two practices Bosa has participated in since being...
Citrus Bowl Preview and Predictions: LSU vs. Purdue
Tigers look to get production from their youngsters, handle business against Purdue.
ABC30 Fresno
Legends Tiger Woods, LeBron James and more share birthdays
Break out the cake and balloons because Dec. 30 might be one of the best days for athlete birthdays. In 1975, Tiger Woods was born in Cypress, California. Nine years later, in Akron, Ohio, LeBron James came into this world. That's a whole lot of athletic dominance and mega-stardom for one day of the year.
